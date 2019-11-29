Sony has become a ubiquitous presence in the noise-cancelling headphone space, with its recent over-ear cans receiving nearly universal praise from consumers and critics alike. As a frequent flyer who's taken the WH1000XM3s on over 50 flights this year alone, I have no problems calling them the absolute best headphones a traveler can buy — and right now, they're cheaper than ever. During the craze of Black Friday, these incredible headphones are down from their regular $350 to an irresistible $278. Even if you don't spend a lot of time away from home, though, these headphones have plenty of other uses and offer good enough audio to please even the pickiest of ears. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

ANC exemplified Sony WH1000XM3 The frequent traveler's best friend Sony knocked it out of the park with the WH1000XM3s, which offer both excellent noise-canceling and great sound quality. You can filter in audio with the Ambient Sound modes, and with 30 hours of battery life, they can last through even the longest flights. $278.00 $349.99 21% off See at Amazon

So what makes the WH1000XM3s so great? It starts with the comfort and audio quality. Sony's older over-ear headphones have been a bit too stiff and overly constrictive, but the 1000XM3s are comfortable enough to wear through long flights, with soft padded ear cushions and a flexible band. They sound absolutely fantastic, too — you won't mistake them for a pair of Sennheiser HD800s hooked into a proper DAC, but they're the best-sounding Bluetooth headphones I've ever used. If you don't like the stock tuning, you can even shape the sound profile yourself, or cycle through a handful of presets optimized for different genres within the companion app. Of course, the real reason you should buy the 1000XM3s is for the phenomenal noise cancellation. There's a hardware button on the left cup that lets you cycle between full-on noise-canceling, an Ambient Sound mode that selectively filters in certain frequencies, and no noise canceling. You can also hold the button to make the headphones run through a series of tones to optimize the noise cancellation for your particular environment.

On flights and in loud coffee shops, I live by this noise cancellation. It works remarkably well, to the point that with music playing at even a relatively low volume, you almost forget where you are. The engine noise and voices around you disappear — though while I love it for flights, it's a bit jarring when I'm just sitting at home, so I tend to leave the headphones on Ambient Sound mode instead. Another thing I love is the gesture touchpad on the right cup, which lets you cover the entire cup to temporarily engage Ambient Sound until you let go — perfect for quick conversations without interrupting your entire workflow. You can also use swipe gestures to skip tracks or adjust volume; once you get used to it, you start to wonder how you got by with physical controls on other headphones. If you can't tell, I'm a huge fan of the WH1000XM3s (even if the name is a bit hard to rattle off to friends). They've become a necessity for my travels, and since you can charge them with USB-C, I never have to worry about remembering another cable in my bag. You can grab the 1000XM3s for an all-time low price of $278 right now — that's a whopping $72 discount against its regular price. There's a good chance you won't see a better deal on these headphones any time soon, so if you've been considering them, now's the time.