Did you think Sling TV was going to miss out on Black Friday? No way! Now is a great time to sign up for Sling TV's live TV streaming service because the current promotion lets you buy one month of the service and get one month free. It's a BOGO sale! Sling normally costs $30 a month, but you'll get two months of service for that price this way. That's enough to take you through the New Year at least even if you don't decide to keep going. Like all Sling promotions, this is a limited-time offer and won't last forever. Might as well take advantage of it while you can.

Sling TV normally costs $30 a month. This deal gets you two months for that price. You'll get access to a ton of channels that you choose, and right now is a great time for live TV with live sports, news, and more.

Of all the times to buy a live TV streaming service, it feels like right now is a really good time for it. For one thing, there are a lot of sports back on the air. Earlier this year saw a lot of delays, but now is the time for football! Plus with certain major political events and holiday happenstance, there's a lot of news to catch up on. If you don't have a cable subscription, you might be getting that FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) feeling, which Sling's BOGO can definitely cure.

Fill your free time with some binge-worthy content. With this deal you can sign up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue. These are both packages that include more than 30 channels. For the most part you get a lot of the same stuff, but the differences are pronounced enough that you'll want to pay attention to your choice. For example, if you want ESPN and Disney you should go with Sling Orange. If you prefer the NFL Network and SyFy, go with Sling Blue. Sling Blue technically has more options with 47 channels, but Sling Orange's 32 options might be more tailored to you.

Both options come with 10 hours of DVR. The other thing you'll want to pay attention to when picking a package is how you plan to use the service. Do you have a couple people who are probably going to be watching different shows on different devices? You should get Sling Blue. It allows you to stream on up to three devices at once. Sling Orange is restricted to just one. If you get both you'll be able to stream to four devices total. It's additive, which is nice.

