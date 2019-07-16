I know, I know Christmas won't be here for several months, but that doesn't mean you should skip out on some awesome deals. There are plenty of Christmas items on sale during Prime Day, and I've gathered up the best of the best for you to peruse. These deals won't last long, so be sure to jump on them before they go away.
- Glowing arbor: Hairui White Birch Tree
- Heave-ho!: Premium 600D Oxford Christmas Tree Storage Bag
- Double duty: Nightmare Before Christmas Bamboon Utensils
- In the air: Christmas Tree Soy Candle
- For wine lovers: Jingle Juice Stemless Wine Glass
- Light it up!: HYH Christmas String Lights
- Own it!: I Just Want to Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies mug
- Winter blue: YuQi 5' Blue Tinsel Tree
- Shine bright: Twinkle Star LED String Lights
Add this gorgeous and semi-realistic looking tree to your Christmas decorations. It's four-feet tall, features bendable branches, and features 72 individual LEDs. Choose between steady or twinkling modes to get the look you like best. This price won't last long, so get it while you can!
There's a lot of debate as to whether or not The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie. I'm personally of the opinion that it's both. Get these fun wooden utensils to celebrate both seasons - or just keep them out year-round and show off your love for the movie.
Whether you're using a fake tree and want the home to smell like pine or you simply want the smell of Christmas to permeate every area of your home, this candle is sure to do the trick. This discounted price doesn't last much longer, so jump on this deal before it goes away.
Even Santa's helpers need a way to unwind during the busy holiday season. Pick up this fun Christmas themed wine glass to get into the spirit of the season. See what I did there? There are a few other options available, but prices will vary depending on which you pick.
This string of lights is 105 feet long and can be used indoors or outdoors thanks to its IP55 waterproof rating. Combine up to four sets together to reach a max distance of 420 feet. You can choose between eight different modes to get the look and feel you want from your lights.
Watching Hallmark Christmas movies throughout the winter season is a staple tradition for many people. Get this cute mug either as a gift for a Hallmark friend or for yourself. It's both microwave and dishwasher safe and will be the perfect companion for those feel-good holiday stories.
If you're the kind of person that prefers to decorate with white and blue Christmas decorations, this tinsel tree is the perfect option for you. It reaches five feet tall and doesn't take up a lot of space. The company also sells other bright colors, but prices will vary.
Make your home look more like a winter holiday paradise with these fun twinkling stars. The cable reaches 49 feet long, and you can string multiple together to make it reach farther. The lights themselves have nine different modes from twinkling to, steady on, to slow fade. You'll definitely be able to get the look you want from them.
Tis the season
Use this Prime Day to get ahead on your Christmas shopping. There are hundreds of holiday items currently discounted, but I searched through them to find the best Christmas options available. Whether it's lighting or cute decorations, I've got you covered. These deals won't last long so you'll want to jump on them as soon as you can.
I especially liked the look of the Hairui White Birch Tree, which resembles a realistic birch at its base and turns into a magically growing tree at its top. It reaches four-feet tall and features 72 individual LEDs for a gorgeous winter look. You'll even get to choose whether the lights twinkle or if they stay steady.
