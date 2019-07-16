I know, I know Christmas won't be here for several months, but that doesn't mean you should skip out on some awesome deals. There are plenty of Christmas items on sale during Prime Day, and I've gathered up the best of the best for you to peruse. These deals won't last long, so be sure to jump on them before they go away.

Tis the season

Use this Prime Day to get ahead on your Christmas shopping. There are hundreds of holiday items currently discounted, but I searched through them to find the best Christmas options available. Whether it's lighting or cute decorations, I've got you covered. These deals won't last long so you'll want to jump on them as soon as you can.

I especially liked the look of the Hairui White Birch Tree, which resembles a realistic birch at its base and turns into a magically growing tree at its top. It reaches four-feet tall and features 72 individual LEDs for a gorgeous winter look. You'll even get to choose whether the lights twinkle or if they stay steady.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.