This Oculus Quest 2 Prime Day deal will leave you feeling Renewed

We've seen plenty of great Quest 2 Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) come across the wire this year, but it's not often that the headset itself can be found at a discount. Amazon is offering a $25 gift card with new Quest 2 headsets, but you can just save $50 instead (opens in new tab) by buying the Renewed Premium version of the headset.

Now, before you go "oh heck no, I'm not buying a used VR headset," consider this for a moment. Amazon's Renewed program is a step up from buying a used system at your local video game retailer, and the Renewed Premium program is one step above that. Not only are these products visually inspected and tested to work, but they're also sold with a full 1-year guarantee from Amazon.

If you've ever had a problem with a product on Amazon and needed to refund or exchange it for any reason, you'll know how easy Amazon's customer service team is to deal with. Buying a Renewed Premium Meta Quest 2 is, by all accounts, probably better than buying a new one for this reason alone.

By saving $50, you'll be able to pick up a few of the great games on sale on the Oculus store (opens in new tab) this week and get your VR adventure started. If I'm going to make a few suggestions, you might want to start with Knockout League, Down the Rabbit Hole, or Tentacular (opens in new tab). They're all phenomenal VR experiences that feel immediately natural — or, maybe, extraterrestrial in the case of Tentacular — and won't make you motion sick if you're new to VR.

At some point, it would be wise to pick up a great Quest 2 head strap (opens in new tab), hand strap (opens in new tab), and face cover replacement (opens in new tab) to make your experience even better but, honestly, just saving the $50 out of the gate and experiencing a handful of amazing VR games is a better way to start.

Remember, the Meta Quest 2 works just like a console rather than the VR headsets of old. It's completely standalone and needs nothing else to work. Not a PC, not a console, and not a smartphone to power it. Keep in mind, though, that you'll need a smartphone and a Facebook account to get started, but the Facebook requirement is being dropped (opens in new tab) next month.

So what are you waiting for? Save $50 and get the best VR headset of all time right now!