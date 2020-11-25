Working out. It's one of those things we know we should do, but especially with the year that we've had, we don't blame you one bit for slacking on your exercise routine. With 2021 just on the horizon, though, it's the perfect time to start thinking about goals you want to hit in the coming year.

If you're ready to live a healthier life but don't have a fitness tracker yet, that's the first place we'd recommend starting. Lucky for you, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick one up.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of our favorite fitness trackers available right now, and it also happens to be the cheapest option in Fitbit's product lineup. As part of a special Black Friday sale, the already-cheap Fitbit Inspire 2 is made even more affordable thanks to a 30% discount — bringing it down to just $70.

Launched earlier this year, the Fitbit Inspire 2 packs a pretty big punch given just how small it is. It offers all-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, and supports over 20 exercise modes. You can use the Inspire 2's touchscreen to view key data points or start a workout, or dive into the Fitbit mobile app to get more detailed information on your overall health.

The Inspire 2 is waterproof up to 50 meters, ensuring it's safe to take in the pool if you want to do any swim tracking. Fitbit also promises up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, meaning you can wear the Inspire 2 for well over a week and not have to worry about running out of battery life. Pair all of that with an incredibly lightweight/comfortable design, and the Fitbit Inspire 2 ends up being an impressive little tracker.

As if you weren't getting enough for your $70, the Inspire 2 also comes with a one-year membership to Fitbit Premium. This is an extension of the Fitbit app you can use for free, giving you things like personalized health insights, step-by-step workout/diet programs, and more detailed sleep tracking. A full year of Fitbit Premium normally costs $80, so you're effectively coming out ahead by $10 once all is said and done.

There are other fitness trackers out there that offer more features than what's found on the Inspire 2, but they also cost considerably more money. If you're looking for a robust fitness tracker that keeps things as affordable as possible, you can't do better than this Black Friday deal.