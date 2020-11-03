The hugely popular Elgato Stream Deck Mini 6-key content creation controller has dropped in price to $79.99 on Amazon. These stream decks have not been going on sale recently. The last time we saw it drop this low was way back in February. Usually you'd find this device selling for around $100 or more, and it's still going for that price at some places like GameStop.

The Stream Deck Mini features six customizable LCD keys. You decide what each of these keys does, and you can set them up to perform common routines, open programs you use regularly, or even control media. If you make YouTube videos or stream on Twitch and need an easy way to access some specific controls, you'll get a ton of use out of this. Set up scene transitions, open up Discord or other social media applications, and play/pause/rewind when you need to.

Since you can nest folders within folders within folders, you can literally store as many actions as you want for any given key. You can also do direct integration with important software like OBS, XSplit, Twitch, YouTube, and more. That's important when you're streaming and you've got all those programs open at once.

Use Elgato's Stream Deck app to drag and drop actions onto the keys. You can personalize each key with custom icons, like app logos and things like that, and switch between different profiles for different sets of keys altogether. The deck connects easily to your computer with a simple USB wired connection, and it works with both PC and Mac.

