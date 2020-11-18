Leaving home doesn't have to leave you blind to visitors and guests arriving while you're not there. Today only, you can add a Ring Video Doorbell 2 to your door for just $69.99.

Woot is offering the smart home device in used condition at half the usual cost of a refurb model and $120 off the device's full cost for a brand new model. Each unit has been tested to ensure they are in full working order, though the used devices may exhibit some cosmetic blemishes. There's also a 90-day Woot warranty included with your purchase in case of any issues.

Half off Ring Video Doorbell 2 See, hear, and speak with whoever's at your door using an app on your phone and the Ring Video Doorbell 2. This one-day deal saves you around 50% off its regular refurbished cost and includes a 90-day warranty. $69.99 $139.99 $70 off See at Woot

With the Ring Video Doorbell 2, you can see, hear, and speak to visitors at your door by using an app on your phone, tablet, or computer. It's equipped with a camera that records in 1080p HD with infrared night vision so you can see what's going on outside your home no matter what time of day it is, and it's all accessible from anywhere in the world. All you'd have to do is open the app on your preferred device.

The doorbell has a rechargeable battery pack, or you can connect it to your existing doorbell setup to keep it consistently powered up. And unlike older models, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 features an interchangeable faceplate in case you ever decide to change its look.

Another great feature is its Alexa compatibility. Once the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is installed, you'll be able to receive its notifications on Echo devices like the Echo Show 5, where you'll be able to see and speak with visitors using its two-way talk functionality. It's able to alert you even when the doorbell hasn't been pressed but motion was detected.

Though there's a Ring Video Doorbell 3 out now, it's quite a bit pricier at $199.99 than today's option. The all-new Ring Video Doorbell is a 2020 model that's regularly priced at $99 however.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.