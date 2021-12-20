The PS5's 825GB SSD seems like a lot at first but once you've had some time to download a few games, it becomes clear that it just won't stand up as a long-term storage solution. Luckily, the PS5 console supports M.2 storage expansion with PCIe 4.0 SSDs and Samsung makes some of the best. The Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 2TB SSD is just $330, that's $100 off for the holidays and it's a perfect fit for a PS5 or high-end PC upgrade.

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best SSDs for PS5 thanks to its great read and write speeds with 7,000MB/s read speed and 5,000MB/s write speed. It also supports the super-fast PCI Express Gen 4 standard so you're not leaving any speed on the table. All this means that PS5 games stored on this drive should perform nearly identically to games on the built-in storage. And if you've started to run out of space on your system storage, you don't need to delete games you want to play next week to play the games you want today.

If you've replaced parts in a PC or console before, you'll be right at home with the installation procedure but if you're new, there are plenty of in-depth installation guides that make it a totally manageable process for beginners.

Stop deleting games with $100 off a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Heatsinks help dissipate the heat generated by memory chips during read and write processes. While many SSDs will work fine without heat dissipation, the high speeds on the 980 Pro can generate more heat than many people are comfortable with. In its review, Windows Central found the 980 Pro had temperatures over 60 degrees Celsius during stress tests. While this is within the 0 to 70 degree specification Samsung gives, a heatsink can help it run optimally for longer.

In normal gameplay, it will likely never approach these temperatures, and slowdown from heating would only occur infrequently during large transfers. It's also possible to add a third party heatsink to your SSD that fits the PS5's enclosure. Still, it's nice to have an option to sidestep the concern completely.