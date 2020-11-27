Though they may not be as fresh and exciting as they were a few years ago, tablets are still great machines. From browsing Twitter, clearing out emails in your inbox, or relaxing with a good game or movie, they're a great way to have a bigger screen for all your favorite apps.

Apple's iPads continue to dominate the tablet market by an incredible margin, and this Black Friday, you have a rare opportunity to save big on one of them.

The iPad Mini is currently on sale for just $335, which is $64 less than what it usually costs. We don't see discounts on Apple products like this all that often, so if you've been thinking about buying a tablet this year, you now a fantastic chance to do just that and save a bit of coin.

As the name implies, this is the smallest iPad in Apple's lineup. The screen measures in at just 7.9-inches, giving you a much larger display than your phone without going overboard. If you're someone that finds most tablets to be too large and awkward to use, the petite nature of the iPad Mini will be perfect for you.

Powering the iPad Mini is Apple's blazing fast A12 Bionic processor, and thanks to the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the front, you can securely lock/unlock all of your sensitive applications. An 8MP rear camera makes it easy to snap a quick photo when you have the iPad Mini with you, and thanks to the 7MP FaceTime selfie camera, you'll look great for all of your Zoom family get-togethers this holiday season.

Another nice benefit of the iPad Mini is that it's compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil, allowing you to draw, doodle, and sketch with incredible precision and accuracy no matter where you're at. And, since the iPad Mini is running iPad OS, you have access to a huge library of tablet-optimized apps that all look incredible.

iPads rarely go on sale, but Black Friday is one of the few exceptions to that rule. In other words, you'll want to buy sooner rather than later before this goes away and you miss out.