Black Friday will be here before you know it. There's only 9 more days until this year's biggest shopping day is actually here, but if you aren't already taking advantage of deals that are available right now, you're missing out.

Knowing where to shop on Black Friday definitely requires some planning and understanding about the benefits of certain retailers. Over the past two or so years, Walmart has made some rather large changes to the way the company handles its online store front, and the outcome has made it far more competitive. From better shipping speeds to a wider variety of products, you'd be silly not to keep an eye on what Walmart is doing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Let's take a look at some of the best deals you can buy right now, and then some additional information about Black Friday at Walmart. Best Black Friday deals available right now!

Product or Service Deal Price Xbox Ultimate Sports Bundle From $299 MSI Gaming Laptop $649 Ecobee3 Lite $139 Vizio 50-inch 4K TV $248 Fitbit Versa 2 $150 Mario Kart 8 w/ Joycon Wheels $50 Acer Chromebook 14 $159 Google Home Mini w/ Frozen 2 Storybook $25 Apple Watch Series 3 From $169 Google Home Mini + Chromecast $45 AirPods 2 $139

That's right, some of the advertised Black Friday pricing is available starting right now. You can save pretty big chunks of change on a variety of products. Let's take a look at some of the best deals that you can buy today so you skip the lines later this month. Xbox Ultimate Sports Bundle Whether you are looking to make the move to an Xbox or want to gift one to someone else, this bundle is a great option. It comes with a 1TB Xbox One S and three sports games. You also get a bonus controller, since you'll need a second one to play against your friends any way. If you're into sports, you need this bundle.

MSI 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop It features a 15.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and is powered by NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650. You can definitely game on this portable rig, which is something many other laptops in this price range can't do very well. It normally sells for about $250 more.

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat This discount is a match of the lowest price we've seen this model hit. It's rare to see ecobee's smart thermostat offerings on sale, so you won't want to miss your chance right now. It offers control via Alexa and a free smartphone app, and can help save you money on your HVAC due to its smart features. Grab one today and install it to see how it works for you!

Vizio 50-inch 4K TV Pricing for 50-inch 4K TVs has really dropped over the recent years, and this year during Black Friday the prices will be under $300. This 50-inch Vizio (D50x-G9) retails for $200 more than this. It's available for free pick up in many stores, or you can have it delivered for free as well. Be sure to grab one now, before the sale ends.

Fitbit Versa 2 This time around, Fitbit built Alexa into its Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch, and right now you can save $50 on the purchase for the first time ever. There are some exclusive color options that you can only get on Amazon, and right now all the color options are discounted. If you want to take fitness a little more seriously, or know someone who is interested in one, this deal is worth considering.

Mario Kart 8 w/ Joycon Wheels This bundle includes Mario Kart 8 for the Nintendo Switch with a two-pack of Joycon wheels for just $50. Select stores have availability to order online and pick it up in-store, otherwise Walmart is offering free shipping on it. This offers a discount of just over $11 compared to if you were to purchase the two on their own.

Acer Chromebook 14 The Acer Chromebook 14 features 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a 14-inch display, and more. It runs Google's Chrome OS, which is great for web browsing, emails, social, and lots of other stuff. The purchase also includes a free protective sleeve for when you're transporting it around.

Google Home Mini with Frozen 2 Storybook Frozen II releases Nov. 22, but before you learn a whole new set of highly-addicting songs that will consume your household for years to come, read a book! This $25 bundle from Walmart includes a book featuring the characters from Frozen II and a Google Home Mini smart speaker which can read the book to your children! The book goes for $5 by itself in most places, while the Google Home Mini is usually sold for up to $49. You can choose between Chalk and Aqua-colored models of the speaker while supplies last.

Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday itself may bring a bigger discount to the Series 3, but odds are that will be an extremely limited deal that you'll possibly miss out on. If you want to ensure you get a great deal but not risk it selling out, you'll want to pick one of these up today. We've yet to see it drop below this price.

Google Home Mini + Chromecast Bundling two smart pieces of Google's hardware together saves you 25% right now. You get both the Home Mini and Chromecast for $45, which is $15 less than if you were to buy them separately. You can use the Home Mini to control the Chromecast, and for so much more on its own.

Apple AirPods 2 Black Friday is sure to bring lots of deals to the AirPods lineup, but one of the best is here right now. The refreshed AirPods 2 are down to just $139 for a limited time, which is $20 less than these normally sell for. They have the H1 chip built-in and offer Hey Siri functionality when connected to an iPhone.

When does Walmart's Black Friday sale begin? Black Friday is officially November 29, 2019, but that likely isn't when actual sales will begin. In 2018, the retailer kicked off its sales on November 21, which was the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and ran sales right through the end of Monday. As early as November 8 Walmart was touting "Black Friday sales" but these were just select items that were discounted, with the larger selection dropping on Wednesday. On Thanksgiving Day in 2018, Walmart had a "Light Up Black Friday" party where it offered free coffee and cookies alongside a few 'Special Buy' items that were only available in-store on Thanksgiving. Walmart has announced that it will kick off its 'Early Deals Drop' on October 25 via its website, which is the earliest it has offered Black Friday sales yet. The company says:

Customers can get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping with deals on top items in electronics, gaming, toys, home and sporting goods while supplies last. Some top deals include the BouncePro 7-Foot My First Trampoline for $99 (a $25 savings), the Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil- Less Fryer for $39 (a $30 savings) and a VIZIO 55-inch Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV for $398 (a $100 savings). Customers can continue to expect great savings from Walmart on their everyday shopping needs and gifts – both in stores and online – all season long. In addition, Walmart.com will offer Deal Drops throughout the season for extra savings on some of the hottest holiday items.

Some of these deals have already begun so be sure to check them out now! In-store offers will kick off on November 28, which is Thanksgiving Day, at 6pm, and the stores will remain open through the end of Friday. Online shoppers will be able to take advantage of select offers starting as early as 10pm on November 27. The full ad is now available for you to check out, and it's complete with tons of great deals. Recapping Black Friday 2018's best deals at Walmart Last year, Walmart offered similar deals to other retailers, but there was a few that definitely stood out. For a very brief time, the retailer offered a limited-edition PlayStation 4 Slim Spider-Man edition for under $200. As you'd expect, this thing was gone just minutes after it became available, though it did return for a couple of minutes once again later in the day. In addition, Walmart had a 60-inch Visio 4K TV down to under $500, the 8-quart Instant Pot was just $59, and Fitbit's Versa fitness tracker was $50 off. Sure, there were some really good deals to be had, but Walmart also had its own fair share of bad ones that were worth avoiding. Like every year, there was an RCA Android tablet for $28. We always recommend you stay far away from cheap tablets on Black Friday, and if you want something really affordable to just opt for a Fire Tablet from Amazon instead. Additionally, Walmart had the Straight Talk iPhone 6s on "sale" for $300, which is too expensive for what it was in 2018, and there were a few overpriced Bluetooth speakers and digital camera options. Some of Walmart's biggest deals are live right now That's right. Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but that's not stopping the deals from rolling. Walmart has a variety of products on sale right now at some pretty great prices, so you're going to want to put on your shopping shoes and get ready. Ok, well you may not need shoes, but the deals below you may want to buy now instead of wait on. Sceptre 43-inch LED TV - $139.99 (was $348)

Vizio 55-inch M Series 4K TV - $398 (Was $498)

Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Player - $29 (Was $39)

Apple Watch Series 3 - From $189

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - $164.99 (Was $199) There are a bunch of other great deals already live at Walmart as well, so be sure to check them all out. Deals we expect to see at Walmart for Black Friday Many of the biggest deals for Black Friday take place across a variety of retailers. No one wants to be left out of the shopping fun, so even if the Walmart wasn't planning on offering it at a discount, once a large retailer like Amazon offers a deal on it, odds are Walmart will price match it. That said, we do expect that most of this year's hottest tech gadgets and accessories will all be discounted pretty heavily for Black Friday.

Walmart tends to offer a wide variety of deals on TVs, from insanely affordable doorbuster type options to some of the higher-end models from Vizio, TCL, Samsung, and more. There will be options for nearly everyone, regardless of whether you're looking for something small to put in a guest room, or a 65-inch 4K Smart TV for the living room. Some models will be 1080p, others will offer 4K resolution, refresh rates and panel quality will vary, and some may even have smart streaming abilities built right into them. As much as people love getting new TVs for Black Friday, sometimes just adding a new streaming device is all you need to improve your current one. Walmart offers some great options during Black Friday, as long as you're ok with using a Roku device. Much of the Roku lineup was just refreshed, so we can expect to see some of the first discounts on those pieces as we get closer to the big shopping day.

Unlike Amazon, Walmart sells a bunch of Google's smart home devices, like the Home Mini, Chromecast, Home Hub, and more. In the past few years we've seen up to 50% off these different devices, and this year should be no different. Something like the Home Mini could drop down to as low as just $20, the Chromecast about the same, and maybe even the Nest Hello Video Doorbell down to around $150. Walmart sells a bunch of Apple's latest gear as well, like the second-gen AirPods, the Apple Watch Series 5 (along with the older Series 3), various iPad models, and even the iPhone 11 Pro for certain carriers. Apple doesn't tend to offer up big discounts on its hardware during Black Friday, so retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and others are the best way to secure the devices for less. Gaming consoles will be front and center during Black Friday. From the Nintnedo Switch to Xbox's latest all-digital console and the PlayStation 4 Pro, odds are this year will be a big one for those in the market to switch platforms or replace an aging piece of hardware. Beyond just the hardware, peripherals, software, and subscriptions around all the options will be available as well. From controllers to Xbox Live, PlayStation Plus, and more, you won't have to look very far for a great deal this year. Gadgets like robot vacuums, smart bulbs from LiFX and Philips Hue, and more are all likely to be on sale. Along with this, small accessories for your phone, including charging cablew cases, and more are all going to be filling discount bins throughout the store. What deals won't we see at Walmart on Black Friday?

Walmart doesn't sell Amazon's hardware, so that means there won't be any deals available for things like the Fire TV Stick, Fire Tablet, Echo Dot, Ring cameras, and more. There is a 3rd-party seller that has an Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system available, but that's not direct from Walmart so it won't be in-store and it's unlikely that it gets discounted on Black Friday. Additionally, Walmart doesn't offer a huge variety of unlocked smartphones. There are some lower-cost models, but if you are in the market for a phone you'll probably want to look elsewhere. Obviously, things like name brand clothing, fashion accessories, mattresses, and more won't be found at Walmart. How do you get the best Black Friday deals at Walmart? While Walmart offers a ton of deals online, some of the best ones still require you to get up and go into a retail store location. Whether it's things like the Special Buy items it had on sale Thanksgiving Day last year or the limited quantity doorbuster offerings, you simply can't take advantage of these deals from your computer. That's not to say you shouldn't shop at Walmart.com, because you probably should. The retailer will likely kick off some early Black Friday deals at the beginning of November again, and throughout the rest of the month there will be hundreds of other items that hit Rollback status, get discounted, and more.

If you plan to do a lot of shopping at Walmart this Black Friday, you'll want to apply for a Walmart credit card which can score you 5% back on your purchases both online and in the app. You'll get 2% back on purchases from Walmart stores, restaurants, and travel, along with 1% back on purchases anywhere else Mastercard is accepted. These benefits are very similar to what Amazon offers with its Prime Rewards Signature VISA card, except even better if Walmart is a place you visit frequently. You can also use your own cash-back card, but the benefits may be slightly lower. Be sure to check out this list of cards and offers that may be worth considering. How do Black Friday and Cyber Monday differ at Walmart? Unlike Amazon and some others, Walmart has great Black Friday deals both in-store and online. In its physical stores, Walmart carries an insane variety of products, from clothes to food, baby products, toys, and even some of the latest tech gear, and online you can buy much of the same. In the past year, Walmart has expadded its online selection by allowing third-party sellers to sell online, much like how Amazon and Newegg do it. This creates more of an all-in-one shopping experience that is unmatched by most retailers these days. You'll find similar offers at Target, but Walmart has nearly 4,800 physical stores compared to just under 2,000 Target locations. Does Walmart offer free shipping? Much like Amazon, Walmart offers free shipping on tons of items. Right now, the company has a $35 minimum in order to qualify. During the holidays, many retailers remove shipping requirements and offer free shipping on all orders. Walmart's standard is 2-day shipping, which is not quite as fast as Amazon's same-day or next-day offerings, but it's still quick and costs you nothing extra. Walmart has just announced its 2019 Black Friday plans, which include free next-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of eligible items. What is Walmart's holiday return policy? According to Newsweek, Walmart starts an extended return policy on all purchases made at the end of October through the end of December. Purchases in this time period are able to be returned through the end of January. The extension makes it easier to buy things you are on the fence about or unsure about whether it makes aa great gift or not. Whether the item was purchased online or in-store, returns are super easy at Walmart. You can take it back to any store, so you don't need to go back to the same one that it was bought from. What is Walmart's Gift Finder? This year Walmart is rolling out a new initiative called Gift Finder, which aims to make shopping for your friends and family even easier. The company says:

New this year, customers can search for gifts on Walmart.com with Gift Finder, which provides gift options for 40 different types of gift recipients. Customers provide information based on the recipient and their price range and are served up personalized recommendations so they can choose the best gift for anyone on their list, even the hardest to shop for.

For those who you generally have a hard time finding the perfect gift for, this may be a perfect option this year. Walmart is also offering a scannable toy catalog for iOS users which will allow them to use their phones to shop the hottest toy deals of the season right from the pages of its toy catalog. This will be available starting on November 1 and will feature 150 exclusive deals. Save time with 'Check out with me' on Black Friday Walmart has been looking at ways to help shoppers avoid long lines, and the company's answer is Check Out With Me. The service is designed to let customers pay for their purchases in more locations, like the garden center, electronics, and more. Until now, the service was only available in select stores. Ahead of Black Friday, the company is rolling it out to all retail locations.