It used to be that Black Friday deals were only available on Friday, but now it's turned into a month-long event that seems to get bigger and bigger each year. While some of the best deals may only be available on Black Friday, and doorbuster offerings may start as early as the evening of Thanksgiving Day, that doesn't mean that you can't already score some pretty wild deals right this very minute.
Retailers are trying to maximize exposure during this time of the year, which means that select items are going on sale ahead of the big day. You may be wondering if the prices will drop lower on Black Friday, or if it's worth shopping early, so let's answer some of your questions, and show you some of the best deals. We are currently just 10 days away from Black Friday, so it's time to get serious here.
Best Black Friday deals available right now!
|Product or Service
|Deal Price
|Roborock Robot Vacuums
|From $240 at Amazon
|Anker Charging Accessories
|Up to 32% off at Amazon
|Cubii Jr
|$172 at Amazon
|Surfshark VPN
|$2 per month at Surfshark
|Fitbit Versa 2
|$150 at Amazon
|Disney Plus
|Starting at $7 per month
|Ecobee3 Lite
|$139 at Amazon
|Meross Smart Garage Opener
|$30 at Amazon
|IPVanish VPN Subscription
|$3.25 per month at IPVanish
|AirPods 2
|$139 at Amazon
|Echo Dot w/ Clock + Smart Plg
|$45 at Amazon
|Amazon Music Unlimited
|$1 at Amazon
|Mint Mobile
|$15 per month at Mint Mobile
|AirPods Pro
|$235 at Amazon
|Kindle Unlimited 6-month Subscription
|$29.97 at Amazon
|SiriusXM Essential 1-Month Subscription
|Free at SiriusXM
That's right, some of the advertised Black Friday pricing is available starting right now. You can save pretty big chunks of change on a variety of products. Let's take a look at some of the best deals that you can buy today so you skip the lines later this month.
Roborock Robot Vacuums
Roborock makes some really great robot vacuums, and if you're in the market for one this one-day sale is where to shop. There are two different models available, with prices starting at just $240. The better value here is the more expensive one, which is the Roborock S5. It's down to just $359.99 today, but normally sells for close to $600. This is the best price we've ever seen on it. Don't micc your chance to save up to $240 today.
Roborock Robot Vacuums
There are two different options available here, and you'll save at least $110 on the purchase today.
Anker Charging Accessories
Anker makes some really great accessories, and when it comes to charging gear the company makes some of our favorites. As part of a one-day sale at Amazon, you can save up to 32% on some of this highly-rated gear. This sale brings the starting prices down to just $11 and it includes cables, charging bricks, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and more.
Anker Charging Accessories
This one-day sale offers up to 32% off of some highly-rated Anker charging gear. Everything from cables to wireless chargers, portable batteries, and more are included.
Cubii Jr. Under-Desk Elliptical
With work schedules, family events, and the holidays, it can be easy to put your health to the side for a bit because things are just too busy. Don't let that be an excuse, and grab one of these discounted Cubii Jr. ellipticals for under your desk. It has 8 different resistance levels, offers real-time tracking, and is super quiet for using in an office. It's easy to set up and you can just use it while sitting doing your work. This is the best price we've seen for it, so don't miss out.
Cubii Jr. Under-Desk Elliptical
With this you can get a nice little work out without having to ever leave your desk. There's no reason to not get active, now!
Fall Grocery Favorites
Whether you need some chips, bags of popcorn, vanilla extract, or some RXBars, this one-day sale has you covered. Amazon is offering up to 30% on popular fall favorite foods for today only, and there are a ton of options that you can check out. These come from popular brands, and many of them offer several flavor variations. Check out the whole sale now, before it's gone!
Fall Grocery Favorites
A bunch of these are food items that you'd likely be buying anyway, so why not stock up today and save up to 30% in the process?!
Surfshark VPN
Having a VPN in 2019 is a wise move, but picking the right one can be a difficult task. There are a lot of great options that range in price, but this early Black Friday offer makes Surfshark a great choice. When you prepay for 2 years of service, you can get access for just $2 a month. It will end up costing you just $48 for the two years, which is a huge discount compared to its normal rate.
Surfshark VPN
This Black Friday deal scores you a massive $275 savings when you prepay for two years.
Fitbit Versa 2
This time around, Fitbit built Alexa into its Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch, and right now you can save $50 on the purchase for the first time ever. There are some exclusive color options that you can only get on Amazon, and right now all the color options are discounted. If you want to take fitness a little more seriously, or know someone who is interested in one, this deal is worth considering.
Fitbit Versa 2
This is the newest smartwatch / fitness tracking offering from Fitbit and it comes with lots of big improvements over last year's model.
Disney Plus
Disney+ has finally arrived! Now that the streaming service is ready for members in select countries including the United States and Canda, it's time to figure out the best way to sign up and start streaming! The service is available to download as an app on so many devices, from Roku and Fire TV streaming sticks to smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and more. You can watch it using your computer as well.
Disney Plus
It's finally time to start binge-watching all of the new originals, classic TV series, and movies on Disney+! Signing up for a one-year membership drops the monthly cost to $5.83. Meanwhile, Verizon customers can score a full year for free!
Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat
This discount is a match of the lowest price we've seen this model hit. It's rare to see ecobee's smart thermostat offerings on sale, so you won't want to miss your chance right now. It offers control via Alexa and a free smartphone app, and can help save you money on your HVAC due to its smart features. Grab one today and install it to see how it works for you!
Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat
If you've considered adding a smart thermostat to your home, this is definitely one of the top options. It offers tons of smart features and money-saving tech for less.
Meross Smart Garage Door Opener
If you haven't thought of making your garage door smarter yet, now is the best time to do it. Clipping the $20 off on-page coupon makes this Meross Smart Garage Opener kit the lowest price we've ever seen it go for. You can install it in just minutes and once it's all set up you can get alerts of the garage door status right to your phone, and even open and close it from anywhere in the world without worrying.
Meross Smart Garage Door Opener
This open adds smarts to just about any and every garage door opener system that was installed after 1993. It gives you controls and alerts right from your phone, which is awesome.
IPVanish VPN Subscription
Things are not what they used to be, and unfortunately not everyone can be trusted. Whether you're browsing from home or at a cafe, doing it on an unsecured connection can be dangerous. VPNs have become more popular in the recent years, and there's a good reason for it. IPVanish is one of our favorite services, and thanks to its Black Friday pricing you can get protected for as little as $3.25 a month when you redeem coupon code CYBERDEAL19.
IPVanish VPN Subscription
A VPN is a smart choice these days, and you don't need to go broke to add the protection you deserve. Be sure to use coupon code CYBERDEAL19 to get the lowered monthly cost.
Apple AirPods 2
Black Friday is sure to bring lots of deals to the AirPods lineup, but one of the best is here right now. The refreshed AirPods 2 are down to just $139 for a limited time, which is $20 less than these normally sell for. They have the H1 chip built-in and offer Hey Siri functionality when connected to an iPhone.
AirPods 2
These are the second-generation AirPods and are currently $20 off. They don't have the fancy wireless charging case, but at this price you can overlook that.
Amazon Echo Dot w/Clock + Smart Plug
This updated Dot was only released a few weeks ago but you can already make a killer saving on it. Amazon is offering a bundle with a free smart plug, or you can grab it with a smart bulb instead for just $5 more. This looks just like the 3rd-gen Echo Dot did, with the exception of the built-in LED clock that shows you the time. It's great for night stands, desks, and more.
Amazon Echo Dot w/Clock + Smart Plug
This is the newest Echo Dot from Amazon, and it's already down to its best price yet. There's a minor shipping delay, so get your order in now!
Amazon Music Unlimited
Ahead of the big Black Friday push, Amazon has discounted its own Music Unlimited streaming service. You can get four months of access, which includes millions of songs that you can access anywhere using an app on your phone or tablet, for just $1. This saves you about $39 compared to the regular price, and makes it a no-brainer choice. It's 25 cents a month, how can you pass that up?
Amazon Music Unlimited
It's four months of access for just $1. It includes millions of songs, hands-free listening with Alexa, and more.
Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile has already kicked off its Black Friday promotion, and it's one of the best carrier deals we will see this month. The carrier is offering 12GB of data for just $15 a month, but you need to prepay for 3 months. That means you pay $45 to get three months of service, after which it renews at regular pricing.
Mint Mobile
This promo scores you the biggest data allotment that Mint offers at the lowest price we've seen. Don't miss out.
Apple AirPods Pro
Black Friday is sure to bring lots of deals to the AirPods lineup, but one of the best is here right now. The recently-released AirPods Pro are already discounted at Amazon, which is a bit rare. We don't see many discounts on new Apple products, but that's not stopping these from being on sale. There is a shipping delay to make note of, though it's likely that Amazon will have stock available earlier than what's advertised.
AirPods Pro
These are the newest addition to the AirPods lineup, and you can already save $14 on the purchase. There is a shipping delay, but the savings may be worth it.
Kindle Unlimited
Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over a million titles, spanning from technical documents to cookbooks to fantasy novels to nonfiction. Even some audiobooks are included. Need a self-help book? Want to re-read the Harry Potter books for the seventeenth time? It's all there, and it's all free with your membership. You don't need a Kindle or Fire tablet to read, either. Amazon makes it easy to read thanks to its free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.
Kindle Unlimited 6-month Subscription
For a limited time, you can score a six-month membership to Kindle Unlimited at 50% off. Unlike previous deals, you don't have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this offer, and it's open to returning customers as well.
SiriusXM Essential 1-Month Subscription
This one doesn't cost you anything, which makes it the best kind of deal. Right now, Sirius is offering a one-month free trial of its Essential Streaming Package, which allows you to listen to its service on your phone, PC, and more. Normally, it's $8 a month, and after the one free month that's how much it will renew at. You get access to 300 channels, which have a mix of music, comedy, talk radio, and more.
SiriusXM Essential 1-Month Subscription
Sign up now to get a free 30-day trial of the service. It renews at $8 per month and includes over 300 channels.
Should you shop pre-Black Friday deals?
The answer here is not cut and dry, but in most cases we would say yes. You should absolutely already be shopping sales, and picking up things as you see them on sale. Many retailers have already dropped the Black Friday sale ads, so you can easily compare the pricing listed there to what it's available for right now. If the prices match, click buy now. There is no benefit to waiting for Black Friday and risking the item selling out or forgetting to purchase it, and being stuck then paying full price.
Will Black Friday bring lower prices?
You may or may not find lower pricing than you see right now on Black Friday itself. Retailers don't show off every single item that will be available at a discount and list the price ahead of the event, unfortunately, which means you have to take a risk. You'll need to weigh your options when shopping for some stuff, but keep in mind that making the purchase now is likely less stressful, and you won't have to worry about it selling out before you complete the transaction or missing out on the price you see.
Where should you look for Black Friday deals?
When it comes to Black Friday, just about everyone under the sun will be offering discounts. If you want to keep your searches under control, we'd recommend keeping an eye on Amazon's Black Friday offerings, along with deals at Best Buy and don't forget to check out Walmart during your pricing comparisons. These retailers offer a wide variety of product assortment, and will honestly all probably be price matching eachother during the lead up to Black Friday and on the big day.
