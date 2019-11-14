It used to be that Black Friday deals were only available on Friday, but now it's turned into a month-long event that seems to get bigger and bigger each year. While some of the best deals may only be available on Black Friday, and door buster offerings may start as early as the evening of Thanksgiving Day, that doesn't mean that you can't already score some pretty wild deals right this very minute.

Retailers are trying to maximize exposure during this time of the year, which means that select items are going on sale ahead of the big day. You may be wondering if the prices will drop lower on Black Friday, or if it's worth shopping early, so let's answer some of your questions, and show you some of the best deals. We are currently just 16 days away from Black Friday, so it's time to get serious here. Best Black Friday deals available right now!

Product or Service Deal Price DOSS Bluetooth Speakers Up to 38% off at Amazon Mint Mobile $15 per month at Mint Mobile Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 $78 at Walmart AirPods Pro $235 at Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 $100 at Amazon Amazon Music Unlimited $1 at Amazon Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum $370 at Amazon Google Home Mini with Frozen 2 Storybook $25 at Walmart Kindle Unlimited 6-month Subscription $29.97 at Amazon SiriusXM Essential 1-Month Subscription Free at SiriusXM IPVanish VPN Subscription $3.25 per month at IPVanish MacBook Pro 16-Inch Save $100 at Best Buy

That's right, some of the advertised Black Friday pricing is available starting right now. You can save pretty big chunks of change on a variety of products. Let's take a look at some of the best deals that you can buy today so you skip the lines later this month. DOSS Bluetooth Speakers This is a one-day sale at Amazon that saves you big on a few different Bluetooth speaker models. There are five options available with prices starting at just $20. All of them have great reviews, with the top-rated model having over 15,000 reviews with nearly a 5-star rating.

DOSS Bluetooth Speakers From super-affordable portable speakers to options with Alexa built-in, this sale lets you crank the volume for a little less. This one-day sale saves you up to 38%. Up to 38% off at Amazon

Mint Mobile Mint Mobile has already kicked off its Black Friday promotion, and it's one of the best carrier deals we will see this month. The carrier is offering 12GB of data for just $15 a month, but you need to prepay for 3 months. That means you pay $45 to get three months of service, after which it renews at regular pricing.

Mint Mobile This promo scores you the biggest data allotment that Mint offers at the lowest price we've seen. Don't miss out. $15 per month at Mint Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 When it comes to Android tablets we generally recommend avoiding them on Black Friday, but this offer we don't feel the need to do so for. It's an affordably priced tablet from Samsung that offers decent specs (albeit it being old) and won't turn into an unusable slab of glass in just a few weeks. It has a microSD card for adding more storage to it so you can easily transport all your favorite movies, media, and more with you everywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 It may not be the newest tablet available, but if you are dead set on having an affordable Android tablet this is an option worth considering. $78 at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday is sure to bring lots of deals to the AirPods lineup, but one of the best is here right now. The recently-released AirPods Pro are already discounted at Amazon, which is a bit rare. We don't see many discounts on new Apple products, but that's not stopping these from being on sale. There is a shipping delay to make note of, though it's likely that Amazon will have stock available earlier than what's advertised.

AirPods Pro These are the newest addition to the AirPods lineup, and you can already save $14 on the purchase. There is a shipping delay, but the savings may be worth it. $235 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 Though only released a little over a month ago, Amazon's all-new Echo Show 8 instantly became the best Echo Show of the bunch. Sitting between the Echo Show 5 and the original Echo Show in both size and price, today the decision of which to pick is even easier than usual thanks to a $30 discount on the Echo Show 8 bringing its cost down to just $99.99. This is the first discount to reach this new device, and there's no telling how long it might stick around. It normally sells for $130.

Amazon Echo Show 8 The all-new Echo Show 8 is equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Amazon Alexa's voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather announcements. You can even control other smart home devices, watch TV, and more. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited Ahead of the big Black Friday push, Amazon has discounted its own Music Unlimited streaming service. You can get four months of access, which includes millions of songs that you can access anywhere using an app on your phone or tablet, for just $1. This saves you about $39 compared to the regular price, and makes it a no-brainer choice. It's 25 cents a month, how can you pass that up?

Amazon Music Unlimited It's four months of access for just $1. It includes millions of songs, hands-free listening with Alexa, and more. $1 at Amazon

Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum The holidays are busy enough, so why not outsource a bit of your cleaning to something else? This robot vacuum uses smart navigation to map our your home and intelligently plan routes to ensure it cleans it all. You can use the free Roborock smartphone app to monitor its progress, set schedules, and much more for it. Be sure to apply coupon code ROBOROCKBF to get the full savings here.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum You'll need to use coupon code ROBOROCKBF to get the savings here. It's currently selling for $130 less than its regular price, so don't miss out. $370 at Amazon

Google Home Mini with Frozen 2 Storybook Frozen II releases Nov. 22, but before you learn a whole new set of highly-addicting songs that will consume your household for years to come, read a book! This $25 bundle from Walmart includes a book featuring the characters from Frozen II and a Google Home Mini smart speaker which can read the book to your children! The book goes for $5 by itself in most places, while the Google Home Mini is usually sold for up to $49. You can choose between Chalk and Aqua-colored models of the speaker while supplies last.

Google Home Mini with Frozen 2 book You get the Google Home Mini smart speaker at half price along with a copy of the Little Golden Book: Frozen II. Plus, Google Assistant can read the book with you, playing music and sound effects along the way. $25 at Walmart

Kindle Unlimited Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over a million titles, spanning from technical documents to cookbooks to fantasy novels to nonfiction. Even some audiobooks are included. Need a self-help book? Want to re-read the Harry Potter books for the seventeenth time? It's all there, and it's all free with your membership. You don't need a Kindle or Fire tablet to read, either. Amazon makes it easy to read thanks to its free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

Kindle Unlimited 6-month Subscription For a limited time, you can score a six-month membership to Kindle Unlimited at 50% off. Unlike previous deals, you don't have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this offer, and it's open to returning customers as well. $29.97 at Amazon

SiriusXM Essential 1-Month Subscription This one doesn't cost you anything, which makes it the best kind of deal. Right now, Sirius is offering a one-month free trial of its Essential Streaming Package, which allows you to listen to its service on your phone, PC, and more. Normally, it's $8 a month, and after the one free month that's how much it will renew at. You get access to 300 channels, which have a mix of music, comedy, talk radio, and more.

SiriusXM Essential 1-Month Subscription Sign up now to get a free 30-day trial of the service. It renews at $8 per month and includes over 300 channels. Free at SiriusXM

IPVanish VPN Subscription Things are not what they used to be, and unfortunately not everyone can be trusted. Whether you're browsing from home or at a cafe, doing it on an unsecured connection can be dangerous. VPNs have become more popular in the recent years, and there's a good reason for it. IPVanish is one of our favorite services, and thanks to its Black Friday pricing you can get protected for as little as $3.25 a month when you redeem coupon code CYBERDEAL19.

IPVanish VPN Subscription A VPN is a smart choice these days, and you don't need to go broke to add the protection you deserve. Be sure to use coupon code CYBERDEAL19 to get the lowered monthly cost. $3.25 per month at IPVanish

MacBook Pro 16-Inch Apple only just made the 16-inch MacBook Pro available, and My Best Buy members can already save $100 on select configurations. If you aren't already a member, you can join for free to take advantage of the offer. Since these are not available in stores yet, you'll need to order it for delivery, and shipping begins tomorrow according to Best Buy.

MacBook Pro 16-Inch It's the latest, the greatest, and the biggest. This discount is only available to My Best Buy members for right now. Save $100 at Best Buy