British mobile operator EE has kicked off its Black Friday savings with some pretty significant discounts on some of the year's major Android flagships -- including big names like the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei P30 Pro. Highlights from EE's considerable range of deals include this handful of Android standard-bearers:

Of the deals above, the P30 Pro in particular is a tempting proposition. Huawei's flagship is among our favorite phones of 2019, and £46 per month is only a hair over EE's SIM-only prices. If you want a P30 or P30 Pro without the carrier deal, Huawei self has some excellent offers on its own Amazon storefront.

Meanwhile, iPhone fans can get similar savings on devices across Apple's lineup, including the iPhone XS 64GB with 100GB of data for £64pm and £30 upfront.

As usual with EE, the carrier offers a variety of optional benefits for contract customers, so it's worth shopping around on the EE Black Friday portal.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.