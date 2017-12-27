No matter what T-Mobile says, you can actually find some pretty great deals on Verizon.

Verizon Wireless has some of the largest coverage for customers in the United States, and although T-Mobile likes to continually poke fun at the carrier for having high monthly rates, there are actually some really solid deals to be found if you know where to look.

You can typically find quite a few deals being run by Verizon at any given time, but if you only want to look at the best of the best and don't have time to sift through the garbage, that's where we come in.

These are best deals on Verizon Wireless right now.

$300 off Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL

Thanks to its practical design, buttery smooth software, and downright fantastic camera, Google's Pixel 2 is easily one of 2017's best phones. However, all of that greatness comes at a cost. The regular Pixel 2 starts at $650, and if you want to get its larger brother – the Pixel 2 XL – you'll need to hand over a minimum of $850.

However, if you're on Verizon, the carrier is currently offering a pretty incredible deal that's almost impossible to pass up. As long as you purchase a Pixel 2 or 2 XL on a monthly installment plan, you can get $300 off the total cost. There's no need to trade-in your current phone and you don't even have to add a new line of service. Just buy a Pixel 2, pay for it month-to-month, and save 300 bucks.

The $300 discount is paid over the course of 24 months as a monthly bill credit, but once all is said and done, you could end up paying just $350 for a brand-new Pixel 2. Not too shabby.

Get an Asus ZenFone V Live for free

Verizon's Pixel 2 deal is tough to beat, but what if $350 is still more money than you're willing to spend on a phone? What if you want to spend around, oh, $0.00? Some carriers might tell you to kindly excuse yourself from the store if you ask them this, but Verizon will gladly give you an Asus ZenFone V Live.

The ZenFone V Live obviously isn't the best Android phone ever made, but it's also not the worst. It's got a metal body and 2.5D curved glass, front-facing fingerprint scanner, 5-inch 1280 x 720 HD display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. You'd typically need to spend $168 for the ZenFone V Live, but when switching to Verizon or adding a new line of service, you get it for absolutely nothing when purchased through a monthly installment plan.

Google Home Mini for just $29

The Google Home Mini might not be the loudest or best-sounding Google Home around, but for just $29, it's impossible to not buy one of these things (maybe even two).

Google did an excellent job creating a smart speaker that looks great, is extremely affordable, and sounds shockingly good for something of this size. The regular MSRP of $49 is still more than reasonable, but for just $29, you almost have to buy one.

Bring your own phone, get a $200 gift card

Verizon's got a pretty healthy catalog of devices to choose from, but if you already have a phone of your own that you'd like to use on the network, there's currently a pretty nice incentive to do just that.

Right now, bringing a 4G LTE phone to Vierzon Wireless and activiating a new line of service will allow you to score a free $200 gift card. You'll need to port over your existing number in order to take advantage of this deal, but that's a very small caveat to get a free 200 bucks to do whatever you want with.

