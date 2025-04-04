This new Verizon deal might be the easiest way to get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (but it's not for everyone)

If you've been waiting for the right time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, there's a new Verizon deal that deserves your immediate attention. Add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan and the popular Big Three carrier will give $1,299.99 in promo credits over 36 months, effectively making the premium phone free.

Sure, the plan in question isn't exactly cheap, but this is the first time that Verizon has offered so much credit on the Galaxy S25 Ultra without requiring a trade-in. Previously, the carrier made headlines by selling the phone for $5 per month when you signed up for the Unlimited Ultimate plan, and this deal is even better. In other words, if you're a big data user and you were planning to upgrade to one of the best unlimited plans anyway, this is an outstanding opportunity.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 FREE with Unlimited Ultimate plan at Verizon The Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily one of the most powerful Android phones on the market today. Unfortunately, it's also quite expensive, which is why I was stoked to see Verizon give it away for FREE when you add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. No trade-in required!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is peak Android technology, coming complete with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with built-in stylus, and all of the AI-boosted software features that you could ever want in a phone. Like the rest of the S25 series, you'll also be guaranteed to receive seven years of OS/security updates straight out of the box, and the upgraded camera system is one of the best we've ever used.

Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan is equally impressive, giving users unlimited talk, text, and data on the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband network, international coverage in over 210 countries, and 60GB of premium mobile hotspot every single month. The plan starts at $90 per month for a single line, but you can drop that price down considerably by taking advantage of multiline discounts or other Verizon deals.

Need an alternative option?

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible unlimited plan at Verizon If you don't need all of the bells and whistles included in the Unlimited Ultimate plan, you can get the base model Galaxy S25 for FREE when you add a line with the cheaper Unlimited Welcome or Unlimited Plus plan. The standard S25 boasts a lot of the same great features found in its Ultra big sibling, such as a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and seven-year software promise.

