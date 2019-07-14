Prime Day is in full swing, and Amazon's two-day sale extravaganza promises to deliver attractive deals on hundreds of thousands of products. We usually see great deals on Amazon's own hardware during its sale events, and it's no different this time around.

Amazon is discounting its Echo devices by up to 60% in India, making it the ideal time to get started with Alexa. The Echo Dot is available for just ₹2,449, nearly half off its retail price of ₹4,499. There are similar discounts on the Echo and Echo Plus, as well as Echo devices that have a screen, including the Echo Show, which is available for ₹17,249.

The highlight is the Echo Show 5, which recently made its debut in India. The device comes with a 5.5-inch screen, and is discounted to just ₹5,399 — flat 40% off its launch price. Here's the breakdown of all the deals:

This is the lowest price we've seen Echo devices go for in India, so if you've been holding out for a deal, now is the time to act. Prime members also get an additional 10% discount when using HDFC cards, up to ₹1,750.