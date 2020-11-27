The CalDigit TS3 Plus has 15 ports in total and connects over Thunderbolt 3, and you can get your hands on the dock for just $200 — a $50 discount from its regular price. If you're looking for a unified docking solution, this is as good as it gets.

A docking station is an indispensable tool in a work from home setup as it allows you to connect all the peripherals — including a monitor, keyboard, and mouse — via a single cable to your laptop. You'll find plenty of options in this category, but the best docking station is the CalDigit TS3 Plus, and it is heavily discounted for Black Friday .

The CalDigit TS3 Plus has all the ports you're looking for, and then some. It has five USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, Gigabit Ethernet, audio out, SD card slot, and an additional Thunderbolt 3 port for connecting to other accessories. Oh, and it delivers up to an 85W charge to your device, making it a marvelous overall docking station.

The CalDigit TS3 Plus has a brushed aluminum exterior combined with an exhaustive array of ports. You get five USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports, with one USB-A and one USB-C port located at the front for easy access. You'll also find audio out and as SD card slot at the front, and round the back there's a Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, a DisplayPort 1.2 port, optical out, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The docking station connects over Thunderbolt 3, but it has a downstream Thunderbolt 3 port that can be used for connecting other accessories to the device. It can drive up to a 5K panel over Thunderbolt 3 or two 4K monitors at 60Hz, and it also delivers up to an 85W charge over Thunderbolt 3 to your notebook.

The single-cable solution combined with the elegant design makes the CalDigit TS3 Plus a truly standout product, and you can now pick up the dock for just $200.