Best Smart Water Monitoring System 2022

When you think of protecting your home from disaster, what crosses your mind? Fire? Burglary? Natural disasters? The best smart home security systems might cover these, but what about water damage? That often gets forgotten until the day you walk home and your basement is flooded. Smart water monitors were created to prevent these very situations. leakSMART is our pick for best smart water monitoring solution, as it can detect leaks throughout your home and automatically shut off your water in the event of a leak, all for a lot less than the competition.

Best Overall: leakSMART leak detection starter kit

leakSMART leak detection starter kit Covers all the basics for less cash. Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Most affordable system with a shutoff valve + Built-in battery backup + Can shut off water to the home in case of water leaks + Several options for different pipe sizes + Comes with Zigbee hub Reasons to avoid - Shut-off valve can be complicated to install - Single hub might not have great wireless range - Sensors can get expensive - No water flow statistics

The leakSMART leak detection starter kit includes a valve, sensor, and the hub that controls all of them. leakSMART utilizes an included Zigbee hub to communicate with all of its components, meaning it's not reliant on Wi-Fi being available to work fully. It'll also work with existing Zigbee sensors, so if you already have one, you can save money by just buying the leakSMART valve.

That main leakSMART valve gets installed directly on your main water line and can be controlled via the smartphone app, allowing you to turn off your water from anywhere. That's particularly great if a freeze or some other issue causes a leak at your home while you're away. Even if you can't get to your phone right away, leakSMART will automatically shut off the water within five seconds of a leak being detected, making this one amazing piece of technology that could potentially save you thousands of dollars.

Unlike some other sensors though, leakSMART relies on wireless sensors placed around your home to detect leaks instead of monitoring the water right from the valve. These battery-powered wireless units can be placed underneath bathroom sinks, behind the dishwasher or washing machine, or in the HVAC closet to detect leaks from appliances that wouldn't necessarily show up from just a water pressure difference in the pipes.

Impressively, leakSMART has a battery backup system built-in making this the best value on the list. leakSMART's system works best in smaller homes. The Zigbee hub has a specified range, and if sensors are too far from the system, you'll run into communication issues. leakSMART sensors are also a bit pricey, so if you need more than a few, it makes more sense to choose a system like Flo by Moen.

Upgrade Choice: Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff

Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff More options, more protection Today's Best Deals View at The Home Depot View at Lowe's Low Stock View at Amazon 639 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Can shut off water to the home in case of water leaks + Additional household sensors + Battery backup option + Several options for different pipe sizes Reasons to avoid - Requires a subscription to access all features - Shut-off valve can be complicated to install

Flo by Moen isn't just a single product; it's a family of devices that are designed to detect water leaks anywhere they could happen in your home. In addition to the in-line Flo by Moen device that attaches to your main water line, Flo offers a Smart Water Detector that goes under sinks and behind large appliances to help detect leaks in all sorts of places.

These additional sensors are vital to catching every possible leak scenario, as there's no way for a water pressure detector to know that the bathtub is overflowing or the washing machine is leaking if it's not coming from a problematic pipe. In addition to that, Flo by Moen can be equipped with an optional battery backup unit, ensuring that water monitoring doesn't stop when the power goes out. This can be particularly important during severe weather when the power goes out, as monitoring for broken or frozen pipes can still occur, and water can be shut off in the event of an emergency situation.

The Flo by Moen app aggregates all the data from the Flo devices in your home and presents them in one easy-to-use dashboard, including the ability to shut off water to your home with the touch of a button. Flo by Moen also suggests handy tips for reducing water consumption and specializes in conservation, helping you reduce the price of water bills over time. The FloProtect service is an additional annual cost. Still, it offers supplemental insurance coverage, live support, and a host of ways to view your data and make your home more efficient.

Best for Businesses and Large Homes: Phyn Plus Smart water assistant + shutoff

Phyn Plus Smart water assistant + shutoff The most reliable one Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at The Home Depot View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Can shut off water in case of leaks + Monitors the whole home including irrigation systems + No additional subscription costs + No moving parts means longer lifespan Reasons to avoid - Shut-off valve can be complicated to install - Expensive up-front cost - No battery backup

Phyn Plus is the most expensive single product on this list, but you get what you pay for. Phyn Plus is installed on the main water line going into your house, and, because of this, it's recommended that you get a professional plumber to install it for you. While the initial cost of Phyn Plus is substantially more than other options here, there's no subscription model to get to your data, which means a lower cost of ownership in the long-run.

Phyn Plus can be used to monitor not just the pipes in your house, but also the pipes for the irrigation system in your yard. Phyn Plus also uses an ultrasonic flow meter to detect leaks and frozen pipes, resulting in more accurate detection than other methods. Phyn Plus is weather hardened and can withstand extremely hot or cold temperatures. It also has no moving parts, giving this product a long lifespan.

The built-in shutoff valve can be configured to automatically shut off your water in the event of a detection, or via more manual methods like the smartphone app or the physical valve on the Phyn Plus. Phyn Plus supports up to 1.25-inch pipes, so if you have a larger home or commercial property with pipes larger than this, Phyn XL is what you'll need. The biggest downside to Phyn Plus is the lack of a battery backup solution, but the unit doesn't require power to allow water to flow, just to collect data. That means, in the event of a power outage, you won't be without the flow of water.

Best for Monitoring and Conservation: Flume 2

Flume 2 Affordable and easy Today's Best Deals $199 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Monitors the whole home including irrigation systems + Super-easy installation + More affordable than other options + Updated sensor + Easy-to-use app Reasons to avoid - No shutoff valve

Flume 2 is a solid upgrade over the original Flume. It keeps the simplicity and easy installation and adds in much longer battery life, stronger wireless signal, and a more powerful detection sensor. The sensor is also more accurate than the original and will soon even be able to detect which appliances and faucets water is running from. Flume's app collects your water usage data and puts it in an extremely easy-to-use dashboard where you can see all of your historical data as well as any regularities that might have occurred.

Flume can alert you if water is leaking, either from a frozen pipe or due to some other issue, and it can also help you save money by suggesting changes based on your usage habbits. Like the original Flume, Flume 2 straps right to your water meter and only takes 30 seconds to install. Our Flume 2 review details that process, as well as a more in-depth look at how well Flume works and what its limitations are.

The biggest downside to Flume's design is that it can't turn off your water in the event of an emergency; it can only alert you to the problem. If you need this feature, you can always pick up a water shut-off valve, like Dome Home, and pair them through Google Assistant, Alexa, or IFTTT.

Best for Rentals: Streamlabs Smart Home Water Monitor

Streamlabs Smart Home Water Monitor Water monitoring without the hassle Today's Best Deals $170 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ultra-simple snap-on installation + No need to remove pipes or do any plumbing + Monitoring and historical data via the app + More affordable up-front Reasons to avoid - No water shutoff valve - Requires a subscription to access all features

Living in a rental usually means one big thing: no modifications of the household structure like walls or pipes. That knocks most of the products off this list, but not the Streamlabs Smart Home Water Monitor. Steamlabs designed its water monitor to strap to the outside of any pipe easily and effectively monitor your home or rental home's pipes. Steamlabs utilizes ultrasonic sensors to detect water movement and volume, and can accurately detect changes in pressure or flow.

That allows the Streamlabs Smart Home Water Monitor to detect freezing pipes, leaking pipes, and to account for metrics and other vital statistical data to help save you money on water usage. When you leave home, you can set the unit to away mode, which will alert you if there is any water usage in the home when there shouldn't be. Streamlabs also has an additional subscription service that will provide more historical data, as well.

The real value isn't just the inexpensive price tag; it's the peace of mind that monitoring water leaks will bring you and your landlord. It will not only protect their property from water damage, but it'll also keep your belongings safe from the terrible damage that leaks and broken pipes can cause. While it won't shut off the water in the event of a leak, it's likely your landlord wouldn't let you work on the plumbing anyway.

Best Budget Shut-Off Valve: Dome Home Automation Water Shut-Off Valve

Dome Home Automation Water Shut-Off Valve Saving you cash while saving your home Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Integrates seamlessly into smart home control systems + Easy installation for a shut-off valve + No need to cut pipes Reasons to avoid - Can't monitor water usage or detect leaks by itself - Relies on Z-Wave hub for communication

While it won't study the flow of your water for leaks or gives you advanced statistics about your water usage, Dome Home Automation Water Shut-Off Valve will shut your water off in case of an emergency. Dome created a rather unique mechanical solution that doesn't require any pipe cutting or complicated installation. Instead, it simply fits onto the pipe where your existing manual water shut-off valve is and, when requested via any connected smart home app, the Dome Home shut-off valve will turn the knob as if you were shutting the water off yourself.

Dome integrates seamlessly with popular smart home control systems like Wink, SmartThings, Home Seer, Nexia, and many other hubs, making it easy to integrate right into the smart home you already have. Dome sells its own automated leak sensors, but since this system integrates so nicely with other smart home systems, you could easily opt for a less expensive set of leak detectors for your sinks and other appliances and save a few bucks. Dome Home relies on a Z-Wave hub for communication to your home's network and other smarthome devices, so you'll need to purchase something like a Wink Hub in order for this to work.

Best Budget Leak Detector: Govee Wi-Fi Water Leak Detector

Govee Wi-Fi Water Leak Detector Cover your sinks, tubs, and toilets Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely affordable + Battery-powered + Local alarm and remote smartphone notifications Reasons to avoid - No water shutoff valve - No water usage statistics - Single hub might not have great wireless range

Sometimes you just need the basics, and that's where Govee has your back. For around 50 bucks, you get a three-pack of Govee water detection sensors and a wireless hub for Wi-Fi communication with your sensors. These battery-powered sensors are fully wireless and can be placed anywhere that you might expect a leak to happen, like underneath the bathroom sink, inside the HVAC closet, or behind the water heater. All sensors hook up to the wireless hub, and all that data is aggregated with the app on your smartphone.

Additional sensors can be purchased for around less than you'd think and can easily be placed in any location where you might have leaks. Between the loud alarm and the smartphone notifications, you'll be notified of a leak the second it happens without delay. It won't stop the water flowing, but it can help you take action the moment a leak starts and before it can cause real damage.

Bottom line

Protecting your home doesn't just mean locking the doors and ensuring that your fireplace has been extinguished at night; it also means making sure your pipes don't burst and flood portions of your house. Water damage is much more likely than a fire or burglary to happen to a home, so it makes sense to purchase a product that can help mitigate disaster without much hassle.

Most folks will find that the leakSMART leak detection starter kit does everything they need for a lot less cash. It monitors your water every day and not only provides useful statistics via a smartphone app, but it also ensures there are no water pressure issues in your home. It can also shut off water to your whole home in case of an emergency, making it an invaluable investment into your most valuable asset.

