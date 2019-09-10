Best Smart Sensors Android Central 2019
Smart sensors are great little devices if you're looking for added security. They can detect movement, alert you when someone tries to enter your home, detect leaks, and others can monitor room temperature. Our top pick is the Ecolink Z-Ware Door and Window Sensors. Set up is quick and easy, and it is compatible with SmartThings so that you can use voice controls through multiple smart hubs. Check our top picks for the best smart sensors out there.
- Best Overall: Ecolink Z-Ware Door and Window Sensors
- Runner-up: Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor
- Best Flood Sensor: SimpleSCENCE Leak and Freeze Sensor
- Best Temperature Sensor: SensorPush Wireless Thermometer
- Best Dusk til Dawn Sensor: LOHAS Dusk til Dawn Light Sensor
Best Overall: Ecolink Z-Ware Door and Window Sensors
You never know when a break-in may occur, so it's better to be safe rather than sorry. A great way to add protection is with the Ecolink Z-Ware Door and Window Sensor. It will detect whenever a door or window is opened and will send alerts immediately.
The Ecolink sensor is compatible with Z-wave Plus security hubs such as V1, V2, V3. Vera Plus, Vera Edge, and Vera Lite. It is also it is compatible with SmartThings, which is perfect if you already have a SmartThings hub. If you don't, it does mean you will require a security hub to get the Ecolink sensor to function properly. On the plus side, in addition to added protection, you can turn on certain lights when an entry point has been opened. This can be to deter an intruder or light your way home.
The Ecolink has two basic components: the sensor and a magnet. The sensor piece mounts onto the window or door frame and the magnet attaches to the window or door itself. When the two parts separate, that triggers the alert. The sensors come with white and brown casings to suit the decor you have at home. It has tamper sensing technology, so you will receive reports if the casing is opened.
The battery life can last up to three years. It is built with premium materials that include rare earth magnets, which means there can be up to a ⅝ inch gap between the magnet and sensor. That is just about perfect for the most door and window installations. It is quick and easy to install; it's just a case of pulling the tab on the sensor to begin the setup process. You can install as many sensors as you want at any or all of the entry points in your home, making you feel safe and secure.
Pros:
- Compatible with Z-Wave certified hubs
- Quick and easy to install
- Compatible with Alexa
Cons:
- Requires a security hub
- Larger than competing sensors
- Will occasionally receive double 'open' notifications
Best Overall
Ecolink Z-Ware Door and Window Sensors
Keep it shut
Receive alerts when your window or door is opened without your knowledge. You can buy multiple sensors and monitor them from one phone.
Runner-up: Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor
The Philips Hue smart motion sensor detects when there's movement within its range. You can have it set up so that light comes on when you enter a room. It will even turn lights off when you leave or when no motion is detected after a certain period. The light intensity can also be controlled by the time of day. For example, during the day, the light can be set to a crisp white light, and at night, it can be a warm, gentle night light.
The sensor is battery powered (2 AAA batteries, included) so it can be placed anywhere you like. You'll want to place it somewhere it can detect movement, but you can place it on the shelf, put it on a side table or mount it on the wall or ceiling. There is a daylight sensor on the device as well, so lights will only come on when needed. However, you can change the light sensitivity through the Philips Hue app to suit your needs.
One thing you will need for the Hue smart motion sensor to work is a Hue Hub. The Hub is what connects all Philips Hue products and enables you to use the Philips Hue app. It is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit so you can control it with your voice if that's your preference. The Hue smart motion sensor is a great addition to a smart home security system.
Pros:
- Easy to set up
- Small and compact
- Connects with Nest or Samsung SmartThings
- Use voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit
Cons:
- Requires Hue hub to use the app
- Limited to two times settings per day
Runner-up
Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor
Lights on, lights off
A popular motion sensor that allows you to move around your home without having to think about turning lights on or off.
Best Flood Sensor: SimpleSCENCE Leak and Freeze Sensor
You never know when a flood will occur in your home, so why not invest in a leak senor? This sensor from SimpleSCENCE will notify you when it has detected a leak so you can react immediately, keeping your home and valuables safe. It's quick and easy to set up, and you can easily add more sensors around your home. Plus, they are all controlled through an app. You can even add other people to your notification list. This is handy for when you're not immediately available.
As well as a leak sensor, there is also a temperature sensor. It can monitor ambient temperatures in a room. This is useful during wintertime when colder temperatures could cause a pipe to burst. Whenever a leak or low temperature is detected, the sensor sets off an audible alert as well as a notification to your phone.
The sensor is battery powered, requiring 2 AAA batteries, which can last up to two years. There are battery indicators on the device too. SimpleSCENCE offers a dedicated support team whenever you encounter problems with the sensor. One thing to note is that if the sensor is on the border of your Wi-Fi range, then a Wi-Fi extender will help to boost the signal. If you have a leaky basement or bathroom, this sensor will be your best buddy.
Pros:
- Monitor multiple sensors on one phone
- Can also monitor ambient temperatures
Cons:
- Audible alarm could be louder
- May need a Wi-Fi extender to boost the signal
Best Flood Sensor
SimpleSCENCE Leak and Freeze Sensor
Leak detection
If you want to monitor for leaks, this sensor will keep alert you the moment it detects any, allowing you to stay on top of things.
Best Temperature Sensor: SensorPush Wireless Thermometer
The SensorPush wireless thermometer is small, compact, and very easy to use. Combined with the app, you can monitor the temperature and humidity within your home throughout the day. You can view the current stats, see the changes hourly, or have an overview of the whole week. If you really want to geek out, you can export data as a CSV file and view it on computer software like Microsoft Excel.
Information is sent via Bluetooth, so you'll only receive notifications whenever you're in range of the sensor. The sensor can hold data for up to 20 days, so if you were to go away, you could view data back 20 days. To receive notifications when you're away from home, you will need to purchase the SensorPush Gateway which connects to your Wi-Fi system to send you notification updates. You can buy multiple sensors and monitor them all through one device. You can also control one sensor through multiple devices. The battery life on the sensors can last up to a year.
There are many uses for a temperature sensor within a connected home. During the summer, if you notice the temperature quite high in your home, you could set air conditioning ahead of time so that you can return to a nice, cool house. Likewise, during wintertime, you can turn on your heating if the temperature is too cold. You can also use it to monitor your fridge temperature. There are so many different ways this device could be useful.
Pros:
- Easy setup
- Can view data from the last 20 days
- Can export data to CSV file
Cons:
- Need a hub to receive notifications when away from home
- Connects via Bluetooth
Best Temperature Sensor
SensorPush Wireless Thermometer
Ambient temperatures
When you need to monitor the temperature of a room that houses special instruments or equipment, SensorPush Temperature Sensor is what you need.
Best Dusk until Dawn Sensor: LOHAS Dusk til Dawn Light Sensor
These are light bulbs with a built-in sensor. They're made to be used outdoors and will automatically turn on when it gets dark and will turn off during the day. Once installed, just set the switch to the on position and it will do its thing. It seems like a simple sensor, but if you're looking for a light that comes on at night and turns itself off in the morning, then this dusk until dawn sensor is what you are looking for.
These lights are energy-saving 6w LED bulbs, and they are built to last for 30,000 hours and shine at 500 lumens. The base is an E26 screw base, found commonly in modern homes. The bulbs can be used in the porch, driveway, patio, hallway, and more.
Pros:
- Energy saving
- Commonly sized screw base
Cons:
- Could shine brighter
- Short life span
Best Dusk til Dawn Sensor
LOHAS Dusk til Dawn Light Sensor
No switch required
This senseor simply turns itself on when it starts to get dark and off as soon as the sun appears, saving you energy. Plug in and go.
Bottom line
Safety is paramount for anyone. A great way of keeping an eye on your doors and windows in your home is with the Ecolink Z-Ware Window and Door Sensor. It sends you instant alerts whenever your door or window is opened without your knowledge. The fact that you can install multiple sensors around your home and monitor all of them from your phone can give you peace of mind.
Additionally, it can be part of your smart home system. The Ecolink can turn on lights automatically when you open your front door or alert you when another member of your family has arrived home. It can even turn on your heating system. Either way, for security or smart home features, it is an excellent addition to a growing smart home.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
DJ Reyes is a staff writer here at Mobile Nations. Originally joining the team in 2010, she has recently re-joined keen to share knowledge of the best tech around. Follow her on Twitter @djr3yes
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best smart home upgrades you can buy for $50 or less
Building out a smart home full of colored lights and smart switches seems daunting and expensive, but you can get started tomorrow with any of these great products for just $50.
Here's what you can use to power your Raspberry Pi 4
You might be tempted to use an old phone charger (or even a new one!) to power your Raspberry Pi 4 but you really shouldn't.
Instead of buying an Eero mesh router, check out these six alternatives
Looking for an alternative to Eero's mesh Wi-Fi routers? There are a few of our favorite options!