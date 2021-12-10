Best smart kitchen gadgets and appliances 2022

We are moving more and more into a high-tech future where even our small appliances and kitchen gadgets have smart features. Whether you're a smart kitchen guru or a total newbie, these easy-to-use smart gadgets are excellent additions to your home. Moving to smart devices can be a little scary, but adding some of these appliances will make your life much easier. And if you've already embraced the smart kitchen life, check out some of the best smart kitchen gadgets and appliances that can help complete your collection.

Meat's best-friend The MEATER $69 at Amazon Guesswork? We don't know her. The MEATER works like a basic thermometer but takes it further by adding smart features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Combined with the MEATER app, this thermometer not only gives you recipes but also monitors your cook time. Plus, it lets you know when to pull meat from the heat and how long to let it rest for the perfectly cooked carnivorous experience. Brew comfortably Cosori Gooseneck Kettle $78 at Amazon Making any part of the morning routine easier is a win in my book, and the Cosori Gooseneck Smart Kettle can make that happen. Paired with the VeSync app, this kettle has a handful of preset options and even customizable settings, ensuring you have the perfect brew every time. There's even a formula setting that will boil your water to sterilize and then bring the temperature back down to the optimal temperature for feeding a baby. Perfect every time Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker $199 at Amazon Now you may be thinking that one sous vide is just as good as the next, but Anova has the Anova Culinary app, which makes sous vide cooking more effortless than ever before. To start, the app is a little intimidating, but this is the place for all things sous vide-related. Best of all, the Anova precision cooker can thoroughly cook a protein from frozen to the perfect temperature all in one pot. Storage is also a breeze, as it's small enough to fit right in your kitchen drawers. Balance your life Etekcity Smart Food Nutrition Scale $30 at Amazon Knowing what goes into your body is super important, and with the Etekcity Smart Food Nutrition Scale, that's been made easy. Paired with the VeSync app, you get instant access to USDA's nutrition data for over 270,000 food items, and you can even add your own food as needed. The scale displays eight major commodities: calories, calories from fat, total fat, cholesterol, sodium, potassium, total carbs, and protein. Ever hot Ember Mug 2 $100 at Amazon The days of bygone coffee turned cold are far behind us, and Ember is leading the way as the world's first temperature-controlled smart mug. Temperature and LED color controls are handled through the Ember app, and they help ensure you have a warm beverage when you need it. The mug itself holds temperature for about 90 minutes on a full charge, but when you use the included charging saucer, you can have that delicious hot tea or coffee no matter how long you've forgotten about it. Perfect grind Breville Smart Grinder Pro $200 at Amazon The struggle is real, trying to get exactly the right grind for your preferred coffee beverage. However, the Smart Grinder has made that struggle a thing of the past. Its 60 unique settings ranging from the courser grounds needed for a French press all the way down to the superfine grounds for espresso ensures you have the right machine for the job. Not to mention the stainless steel conical burrs designed to minimize grinding heat and protect the essential oils in the coffee bean, giving you the best brew possible. One-stop shop Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6 Quart $150 at Best Buy Timesavers for the win! This smart Instant Pot does everything an Instant Pot should, pressure cook, slow cook, make rice, yogurt, cakes, and does it beautifully, I might add. But they've gone and made it smart. You can pair it with the Instant Pot app or control it via voice with Alexa. So now, not only can you start your meal from anywhere to ensure it's done when you need it to be, but you can also monitor the progress and receive notifications right through the app. To top it all off, you can share the access with members of your home to ensure everyone knows when it's dinner time. Hands free Amazon Basics Microwave $75 at Amazon Hands always full or a little too messy? Amazon has the microwave for you. This microwave is Alexa enabled, and as long as you can hit one button, Alexa has your back. Just tell it what you need to do. Several preset commands make life easier, for example, "Alexa, reheat coffee" or "Alexa, microwave potatoes." Alexa gets smarter every day, so new presets are always being added. Don't forget the popcorn! Not only does this microwave have a preset for the salty treat, but you can also automatically order popcorn right through your microwave through Amazon Dash Replenishment technology. When doing so, you will also save 10% on your order. This seems like a win-win to me. Small, but mighty Breville CS10001 Joule Sous Vide $250 at Amazon How can something so small do so much? The Joule is one of the smallest sous vide machines on the market today, making it cook in as little as 1.5 inches of water. But make no mistake, it packs a mighty punch using 1,100 watts of power for hyper-fast water heating. Let's not forget about the smart features; your Joule can be voice-controlled using the custom Joule Alexa skill. It can be connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, meaning you can prep in the morning and set it to cook via Wi-Fi before ever leaving work, ensuring your food is ready when you need it to be.

If we had to choose

The time I spend in the kitchen is my me time. I know it's the same for many people, so moving into the smart gadget and appliance world just makes sense. My personal favorite is The MEATER. If you're anything like me and you struggle with ensuring the meat is at the right internal temperature, then The MEATER will help you, too, especially if you're a fan of the low and slow cooking method.

For something convenient for everyday use, check out the Ember Mug 2. If you enjoy hot beverages and are easily distracted, this mug is a game-changer. I can't tell you how many times I've had to reheat my coffee just to jump right back into work and have it go cold again. The amount of time and energy this mug saves is amazing.

Technology is moving forward, so we might as well enjoy the ride. Smart kitchen gadgets are making our lives easier every day and definitely improving our quality of life. This leaves us with more time and energy to devote to things that matter most to us.