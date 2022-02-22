Best Phones for Tracfone Android Central 2022

Tracfone is one of the first carriers that comes to mind when it comes to prepaid plans and support for the best Android phones. Tracfone's plans trend towards the lower end with data amounts up to 8GB but thanks to its choice of SIM cards on the three major networks, just about any phone is compatible so there's no limit to what you can bring. When it comes down to it, the best phone to use with Tracfone is the Galaxy S22 Plus from Samsung thanks to its excellent network support, long-term android update support, and fantastic hardware. Still, there are tons of options for every budget if you don't want to spend that much on a phone.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is the most expensive phone on this list and while it won't fit into everyone's budgets, it is one of the best Android phones you can buy and it works great on Tracfone's network. If you get it unlocked, you can also take it with you to any other carrier if you find a better wireless plan down the line or move to an area with different service requirements. Not only that, but with updates promised until 2027, you'll be able to use this phone for a long time to come. With such an ambitious update schedule, it's a good thing that this phone is packed with some of the best specs you can find with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a healthy 4,500mAh battery. It supports modern wireless standards with 5G including sub-6 with C-band and mmWave alongside 6GHz Wi-Fi support if you decide to upgrade to one of the best Wi-Fi 6E routers in the next few years. This phone is also paired with a great camera system that should be able to keep up with just about any shot you want whether it's rich daylight photos or capturing plenty of detail at night. The main camera comes in at 50MP with a 12MP ultra-wide and 3x 10MP telephoto camera ready to make the most of a scene. Pros: Beautiful display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Unmatched update commitment

One of the best camera systems on a phone

Solid battery life Cons: No charging brick in the box

Runs hot with heavy CPU/GPU usage

Best Overall Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The latest and greatest The Galaxy S22 Plus gives you the most important features with great software support and powerful hardware that can keep up. $1,000 at Samsung

$1,000 at Amazon

$1,000 at Best Buy

Best Value: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Galaxy S20 FE isn't brand new but it's still strong in all the places that matter the most. Its 6.5-inch AMOLED display looks great with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also flat on all sides, unlike the standard S20 models which featured curved edges that were a bit harder to protect with a case. This phone can keep up with its rich display thanks to the Snapdragon 865 and 6GB of RAM and with Android 12 updates rolling out to this model starting in January 2022, you can use the newest Android software on day one. On the back, a 12MP main camera takes solid photos for this price range with a 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto camera giving you options to make the most of your shot. You can also take plenty of photos without worrying about your phone dying thanks to a hefty 4,500mAh battery which can be charged reasonably rapidly with up to 25W input, though a 15W charger is in the box. Pros: Large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Powerful camera system

Great battery life

Android 12 update is available Cons: Only sub-6 5G

Best value Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Up to date software and fast hardware The Galaxy S20 FE punches above its weight with solid hardware and a software update to Android 12 ready to go when you set it up. $492 from Amazon

$600 from Newegg

Best camera: Google Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6 is one of the best examples of the Android operating system with its modern Material You user interface and up-to-date software straight from Google. Google has also committed to keeping it updated for three years so you can have the latest features from Google. The hardware is powered by Google's own Tensor CPU with 8GB of RAM which delivers great performance even with this phone's 6.4-inch OLED display and 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, there are two cameras with a 50MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. These cameras work in tandem with Google's camera app that is able to process the image to create rich photos with plenty of detail in a variety of lighting conditions. This camera system can also take some of the best night photos of any phone. It's all powered by a large 4614maH battery for all-day battery life. Pros: Fast performance with Google's Tensor CPU

Stunning camera performance

Large 4,614mAh battery

Three years of software support from Google Cons: Large camera bar

No mmWave 5G support

Best camera Google Pixel 6 Android straight from Google The Pixel 6 is a powerful phone with the latest version of Android straight from Google including the new Material You interface. $599 from Amazon

$599 from Best Buy

Best affordable 5G phone: Motorola One 5G Ace

If you're the type of person that wants to be on the latest version of Android with the most up-to-date feature set, this isn't the phone for you. If however, you want a phone with the raw power needed to keep up with standard apps and support for sub-6 5G, this is a solid pick. While the Motorola One 5G Ace didn't live up to its launch-day price, at its current price, it's a good pick for staying connected with great network compatibility. The One 5G Ace is powered by the efficient yet powerful Snapdragon 750G with 6GB of RAM and is paired with a 5,000mAh battery allowing it to easily last all day with heavy usage. The main 48MP camera will be able to take solid shots in well-lit areas but will get grainy as the light fades. It also has an 8MP ultra-wide camera so you can get more in frame in small spaces. Overall, this phone isn't breaking any records but at the right price, it's a good option for many people. Pros: Fast Snapdragon 750G CPU

Great battery life (5,000mAh)

Sub-6 5G included Cons: Older software version

Camera isn't great

Best affordable 5G phone Motorola One 5G Ace Solid hardware with 5G support The Motorola One 5G Ace puts performance first with a Snapdragon 750G and 5G support, though its software is a bit old. $300 from Amazon

$300 from Best Buy

$400 from Newegg

Best affordable 5G phone upgrade: Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung's Galaxy A series has a phone for just about any budget but the Galaxy A42 5G finds a sweet spot with the right price. The Snapdragon 750G under the hood is paired with 4GB of RAM to keep this phone humming along with most apps. Its massive 5,000mAh battery will keep it running all day even when using 5G on any of Tracfone's three network choices. The 6.6-inch AMOLED display isn't the sharpest in the world but has great contrast and will be well-suited to video streaming. The main camera on the back is 48MP and can take solid photos during the day but may be lacking when the light gets low. Still, there's an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera to give you options. It ships with Android 11 but is planned to be updated to Android 12 in May 2022 so you'll be up-to-date a bit longer than many other affordable options. Pros: Large 6.6-inch AMOLED display

Large 5,000mAh battery lasts all day

Fast Snapdragon 750G CPU

Sub-6 5G included Cons: Camera performance is disappointing

Earpiece can be quiet

Best affordable 5G phone upgrade Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Mid-range performance The GalaxyA42 5G gets a lot right with modern software and enough power to keep up with most apps with ease. $400 from Amazon

$400 from Best Buy

Best cheap phone: Samsung Galaxy A12

Not every phone needs to be a top-of-the-line monster and sometimes you just need something cheap that's got reliable enough software to run modern apps and stay connected to the network. The Galaxy A12 from Samsung keeps things as cheap as possible while still being useful for day-to-day use. The 6.5-inch display is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with 3GB of RAM. The camera is nothing special with an 18MP primary camera for well-lit shots. Still, it comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery that should easily last a day or even two with moderate usage making it a great pick for someone that needs to stay connected on the road. There's no 5G on this chipset so you'll be limited to LTE but at this level of power, it shouldn't be much of an issue. It has 32GB of storage but you can add your own microSD card if you find you need more space. Pros: Large 6.5-inch display

Enough power for most apps

Huge 5,000mAh battery

User-expandable storage Cons: Weak camera performance

No 5G support

Best cheap phone Samsung Galaxy A12 Get it cheap This is a great pick if you need a cheap phone with enough power to keep up with the basic and good network support with Tracfone. $180 from Amazon

$180 from Best Buy