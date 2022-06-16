Best heavy duty cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is clearly the top dog in the S21 series. It's the biggest, fastest, and best-equipped Galaxy you can buy. If you're going to spend top dollar on a top phone, then you probably want to do everything you can to protect your purchase. Following is a roundup of the best heavy-duty cases to cover your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Whether you prefer to wrap your S21 Ultra up like RoboCop or let some of its personality shine through, we've got a tough case to match your tough phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the premier smartphone in Samsung's 2021 S series, and it looks to be among the best Android phones for all of 2021. For the price and feature set, you get with this super-premium phone, you'll want to make sure that it is as protected as possible.

Our top pick for heavy-duty cases is the Speck Presidio2 Grip case. Not only do you get Speck quality protection, but the case has built-in grips on the sides and back — perfect for holding on to such a large device.

If you're looking for something a little more low-key that still offers maximum protection, you also can't go wrong with the minimalist Samsung Clear Protective case, which shows off the colors of your S21 Ultra while still offering strong support.

There are a ton of great cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and not all of them are built like a tank. Take a look at our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases for a more expansive view of your case options. Whatever you do, just be sure to protect that beautiful phone!