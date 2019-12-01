Cyber Monday is literally right around the corner which means that the deals are already flowing, naturally. The switch from Black Friday to Cyber Monday takes place pretty quickly these days. You barely have any time to take a breath between the two shopping days, but that isn't stopping the deals from continuing to flow through.
The Best Cyber Monday Deals Available
- Charmin Forever Roll ($57 at Charmin)
- Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug ($27 at Amazon)
- Amazon Kindle Oasis ($179 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 ($179 at Amazon)
- Moto G7 Power ($199 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 4 XL ($799 at Amazon)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons ($59 at Amazon)
- ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner ($182 at Amazon)
- eero Mesh Wi-Fi System ($349 at Amazon)
The new iPad
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad was only just released a couple of months ago, and it's already on sale. You can take $100 off the price of the 128GB version, making this option with 4 times the storage the same price as the base model. The iPad is considered by many to be the best deal in tech at its regular price, so you can only imagine how much better the deal becomes at this price. This year, Apple increased the screen size, added a Smart Connector, and kept Apple Pencil support.
If you're looking to upgrade your old iPad or give one as a gift this holiday season, this is a great option.
Tick Tock
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (128GB, 2019)
The 32GB model for $249 may have sold out, but now you can score this upgraded model with four times the storage capacity for less than $100 more. Don't wait 'til it's too late, as this one might sell out at any time too.
$329.00
$429.00 $100 off
This deal sucks
Robot vacuums are a great investment and many people find them useful, but sometimes you may forget to empty the dust bin so they won't perform as great. Well, that's not a worry with this Shark IQ robo vac that has a self-emptying base. Right now, you can pick one up for just $349.99, which is a discount of $200. This model was just released at the end of August, and since then it has spent most of its time selling at $550, though it has spiked as high as $649 before, but never dropped this low.
Charge everything
While a lot of modern devices are moving towards USB-C, we're not quite there yet and a bunch of our existing phones, tablets, and accessories use something else. Fear not, though, as Anker has one cable to charge them all and right now you can snag it for a record-equalling low price at Amazon. The Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable drops down to just $11.24 when you enter the below code during checkout. That code works on either the black and white version.
Charge everything
Anker PowerLine II 3-in-1 charging cable
If you have a smartphone, you need this cable. It's that simple. It has USB-C and Micro-USB connectors, is MFi-certified for Lightning, and is backed by a lifetime warranty. It's one cable that can replace three others, so stock up now!
$11.24
$17.99 $7 off
Oldie but a goodie
Just when you thought the price of Apple's 2017 MacBook Air couldn't get any lower, they only went and lowered it again! The Mid-2017 13-inch model features 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. While it isn't for those seeking the latest and greatest, it is perfectly serviceable for the majority of people and one of the most affordable ways to get into the Mac ecosystem at this new low price.
Mac on a budget
Apple MacBook Air (2017)
Today's sale makes this 13-inch MacBook Air pretty affordable. It offers 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and more, so be sure to check one out today.
$699.99
$999.00 $299 off
Switch it up
The Nintendo Switch is one of our favorite consoles from the past decade. There's just something about having a console that you can play on your TV or take with you on-the-go anywhere, anytime. This deal stands above the rest of the Switch offers this year. It's on the new hardware, unlike several of the other bundles we have seen, and it comes with a gift card you could use towards some accessories in the future.
Extra for free
Nintendo Switch console
You'll need to enter the coupon during check out, and the $25 credit will be delivered to you within 7-days of your Switch shipping.
$298.99
$323.98 $25 off
The sound of saving
Amazon is running a one-day sale on Tribit audio accessories today that offers up to 45% off regular prices while supplies last. The sale features a variety of Bluetooth speakers and headphones with prices starting at just $19. All of the products are highly-rated by existing owners and prices have never been lower, so now's the perfect time to pick something up.
Beat on the street
The Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are down to $199.95 on Amazon. You can get this deal in Black, Navy, Ivory, or Moss. That's $50 off its price and a match for the lowest we have ever seen on these powerful earbuds. This is a retailer-wide drop so you can find the price at other places like Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H.
Listen to this
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat and water resistant.
$199.95
$249.95 $50 off
Tick tock
Getting your hands on the latest Apple Watch Series 5 is more affordable than ever thanks to Black Friday. Right now Amazon has select configurations of the GPS-only model on sale from $354.99 in various sizes and colors while supplies last. Some options even score you an extra $24 discount which is automatically added during checkout.
It's Time
Apple Watch Series 5
Amazon is offering one of the best deals ever seen on the Apple Watch Series 5 this Black Friday. You'll save an additional $24 off its price at checkout. Various sizes and colors are on sale, too!
$354.99
$399.00 $44 off
No better price than free
Alongside its plethora of device discounts, Amazon is known for running exceptional offers on its subscription services as well. Right now, you can snag three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. That's right, it costs you nothing, zero, zilch, to gain access to millions of books, unlimited audiobooks, current magazines, and more.
You don't even need a Kindle to read everything on, either. It works with your phone, PC, tablet, and more. Be sure to give it a shot today, but remember to cancel before the three months is up if you don't want to end up paying for it after. Or keep it, because it's great value at full price anyway.
Pageturner
Free 3-Month Kindle Unlimited Membership
Amazon is letting new subscribers of Kindle Unlimited try the service out completely free for three months! You'll gain access to over 1 million titles to read whenever you want, wherever you want. You don't need a Kindle to start reading, either.
$0.00
$29.97 $30 off
Amazon Device Cyber Monday Deals
Black Friday is always a big time for discounts on Amazon's own hardware, and this is usually the time of the year we see some of the best pricing ever. Cyber Monday deals follow right behind, as well. Whether you're looking for an Echo speaker or Ring Video Doorbell, here are the best Amazon device deals to consider today.
Blink XT2 Smart Security Cameras + Echo Dot
These operate on AA batteries that are designed to last for up to two years so you can install them just about anywhere. They can be used inside or outside so take your pick. All the kits are 25% off and get you an Echo Dot at no extra cost.
Echo Flex Plug-in mini smart speaker
This tiny smart speaker plugs right into an AC outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music from services like Spotify, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more.
Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug
With Black Friday pricing hitting a bunch of Amazon Echo devices, you can now score the super-popular Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 extra. Use it to add voice control to a dumb appliance, set schedules, and more.
Insignia 32-inch 720p LED Fire TV edition
This HDTV set features Amazon's Fire OS and normally sells just above $140 on average there; today's price marks a return to the lowest we've ever seen it reach. It offers a 720p resolution and gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps.
Amazon Kindle Oasis
Get your hands on the 2017 Kindle Oasis at its best price ever. With 8GB or 32GB capacity, you'll have room for thousands of books, magazines, and more. As well as $100 off, you also get a $5 ebook credit with your purchase.
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you can watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. This is a match for its Prime Day low.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet
This Kids Edition tablet features the recently-released Fire HD 10 in a kid-proof case, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, and a 2-year replacement guarantee. As it has only been available since October, this is its first major discount.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
The 8-inch tablet comes housed in a case that protects it from whatever your little one throws at it. Amazon also includes a two-year no-questions-asked warranty as well as a year of FreeTime Unlimited worth $99.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
The Kids Edition Fire tablets come in sturdy, colorful cases with a two-year worry-free guarantee that Amazon will send you a replacement if one breaks, no matter what happens to it. This is a match for its best price ever.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
This slim device gives you access to a veritable trove of books. The latest Paperwhite is waterproof and has twice the storage of the previous-gen. This price matches its best ever, and the freebies sweeten the deal further.
Ring Peephole Cam
The Peephole Cam is perfect for those who can't install a traditional doorbell, say in an apartment building, but want all of the smarts of a regular Ring doorbell like HD video, 2-way talk, alerts, and more. It's never gone this low before.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of the best options you can get, and the Echo Show 5 lets you view who's at your door from its 5.5-inch display. This bundle is $70 less than the doorbell itself normally sells for alone, so don't miss out.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5
Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle has again dropped to its lowest ever price, this time for Black Friday. These two are perfect to purchase together as you can watch the doorbell's live feed on the Echo Show 5.
Amazon Fire HD 10
The 2019 Fire HD 10 was only released last month so this is the first major sale on it. Don't miss your chance to score $50 off it in the color or capacity of your choice.
Amazon Fire HD 8
Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is back down to its Prime Day price ahead of Black Friday. These tablets are great for watching movies, playing games, reading, and more, but the discounts are only good for a limited time.
Amazon Fire 7
This is the lowest this tablet has gone and the last time it hit this price it was only for Amazon Prime members. Today's discount offers savings for anyone with $20 off both the 16GB and 32GB tablet in the color of your choice.
Echo Dot with Clock + TP-Link Smart Plug
This updated Dot was only released a few weeks ago but you can already make a killer saving on it. Amazon is offering a bundle with a free smart plug, or you can grab it with a smart bulb instead for just $5 more.
Ecovacs Deebot 601 robot vacuum cleaner with Echo Dot
The Deebot 601 has sensors to prevent collisions and drops, a battery life that lasts for up to 2 hours, and the ability to return to itself to its charging station. The bundle with an Echo Dot scores you almost $90 off purchasing the two separately.
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD
The M10 HD has a 10.1-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage with support for microSD cards up to 256GB. The best part is when this Android tablet is docked, it becomes a screen for Alexa to use. Very cool.
Amazon Refurbished Fire HD and Kindle Paperwhite
Score an Amazon Fire HD 8 or Kindle Paperwhite from only $40. The devices are refurbished and are backed by a 90-day warranty. Shipping is free with Amazon Prime. These deals are limited in time and may sell out before the sale ends.
Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Buying refurbished is always a good way to save, especially during a sale! Right now, Amazon's offering an extra $20 off the certified refurbished Fire HD 10 tablet for a full savings of $50! It comes with a full warranty and is basically like new.
Amazon Echo Dot with One Month of Amazon Music Unlimited
Use Alexa to voice control this speaker and start playing your favorite songs from various streaming services. This deal includes one month of Amazon Music Unlimited which will auto-renew if not canceled beforehand.
Ring Floodlight Cam + Free Echo Dot
The motion-activated HD security camera features built-in floodlights, a siren, and two-way audio so you can talk to whoever is outside your property via your phone or Echo Dot. This is one of the best deals we've ever seen on this bundle.
Ring Spotlight Cam + Free Echo Dot
Ring's HD Spotlight Cam lets you view its live stream from anywhere in the world using a free app on your smartphone or tablet, day or night. You'll be able to speak back and forth with visitors via your bundled Echo Dot, too.
Amazon all-new Kindle with special offers e-reader
The addition of the front light lets you read day or night with a battery that lasts for weeks. Also do things like highlight, look up definitions, translate, and adjust text size. Select from millions of books including some free with Prime.
Unlocked Smartphone Cyber Monday Deals
Upgrading to a new phone does not have to break the bank. If you want to avoid going through your carrier for a new phone, here are some great options that are rather heavily discounted going into Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Sony Xperia 10
The Sony Xperia 10 is a well-rounded mid-range phone and it's 50% off right now. It offers a 6-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, two rear cameras, and expandable storage. It's unlocked to work on all major U.S. carriers, which is a huge perk.
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Sprint has a major deal going on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ right now. Choose an 18-month Flex Lease to score one for just $15 per month. That saves you nearly $27 every month off its usual price!
LG G8 ThinQ smartphone
Get your hands on the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone at Sprint for just $10 monthly when you sign up for an 18-month Flex lease and add a line to your plan or make an eligible upgrade. That saves you $25 each month!
Google Pixel 3
Not looking to shell out $800+ for the latest Google Pixel 4? Sprint's offering the Google Pixel 3 for as low as $10 monthly when you start an 18-month lease and add a line of service or an eligible upgrade. That's 50% off its usual monthly cost.
OnePlus 7 Pro
With a massive 4000mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, this is one powerful device that makes its mark with features like a gorgeous display, three rear cameras, and an amazing pop-up selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Verizon is offering a free Samsung Galaxy S10e to those who buy another at full price while adding a new line on any Unlimited plan. Those switching from another carrier will even score a $200 prepaid Mastercard when porting-in their number.
Mint Mobile 3-month Plans for $15/monthly
Mint Mobile is offering up to 40% off its service plans for three months when you join now! You can score any data plan for only $15 monthly for three months, though you'll need to pay the full three-month cost in advance.
Moto G7 Power (Unlocked)
This unlocked 32GB smartphone is the perfect budget option for those looking to get a bit more out of their device, thanks to its 5000mAh battery that can keep it powered for up to 60 hours at a time.
Belongme Crystal Clear Case (iPhone 11 Pro Max)
Enter the coupon code to drop the price by 50% today. This shock-absorbing TPU case protects your phone without adding bulk. The case is crystal clear as well, letting your iPhone 11 Pro Max show its true colors.
Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL buy one get one
Get a Pixel 4 64GB phone and get a second one for $0 a month after a promo credit. Upgrade to the Pixel 4 XL and you can get a second Pixel 4 XL free as well. Requires an 18-month lease with Sprint.
Google Pixel 3
Not willing to spend $800 on one of Google's recently announced Pixel 4 smartphones? This Amazon deal saving you over 40% off the Google Pixel 3's regular price is one of the next best options!
Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4XL and $800 off second phone
You'll get $800 for the second phone as promo credits spread out over the course of 24 months, basically making the Pixel 4 64GB free. Your first phone can be the Pixel 4 or 4XL as long as the second phone is equal or lesser value.
Google Pixel 4
The phone was only just announced, but you can already get a great deal on it. The deal applies to the Pixel 4 or larger Pixel 4 XL in any color or capacity. And, since you'll be shopping at Amazon again, the gift card is basically free money.
ESR Air Armor Transparent iPhone 11 Case
Make sure your new iPhone 11 is protected with this clear shock-absorbing case by ESR which features raised edges, scratch-resistance, and a flexible TPU frame.
Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Unlocked Smartphone
This phone is set to be released at the end of October, and this is the best deal we've shared for it yet. You'll be saving $50, and B&H throws in a 3-month prepaid Mint Mobile service plan with your purchase too.
iPhone 11 Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack)
Every smartphone should have a screen protector on it, but especially those that are as delicate and expensive as the latest iPhone models. This pack of tempered glass screen protectors is a perfect fit for the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, and iPhone X.
LG G8 ThinQ unlocked 128GB smartphone platinum
Compatible with all major U.S. carriers. It includes a 6.1-inch OLED full vision display, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal memory. It also has a 12MP and 16MP dual rear camera setup with Google Lens, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
iPhone XR smartphone
This deal comes through Sprint and requires signing up on a new line of service with the 18-month Flex Lease. You'll get a $17 credit every month, bringing the cost of the phone down. Can also stack with other deals like "Lease One, Get One."
LG G8 ThinQ smartphone
Score a free LG G8 ThinQ at Verizon when you purchase another at regular cost and add a new line to your plan. Or, you could snag LG's V50 ThinQ device at $840 off. The discount will be applied to your bill over 24 months.
iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro discounts
The best way to move to a new device is by trading in your current one. Verizon's offering up to $500 for trade-ins with purchase of one of Apple's latest iPhone models. You can also snag a $200 prepaid Mastercard by switching to Verizon Unlimited.
SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse
The Rival 310 features a custom TrueMove 3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical esports sensor with 1-to-1 tracking. It's ergonomically-designed for comfort and performance and it features RGB illumination allowing you to choose from over 16 million colors.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons
The Nintendo Switch controllers go on sale so rarely, but today's discount matches their Prime Day record-low. There are a few different colors to choose from, but you want to grab a set before they sell out.
UGREEN Nintendo Switch Lite Carrying Case
If you've got a Switch Lite, you need a way to protect it when you take it on the go like this hard shell case with internal storage for cartridges and accessories. Prime members can use the on-page coupon and the below code to save on it.
PlayStation Plus 1 Year Subscription
Becoming a PlayStation Plus member is one of the smartest things you can do as a PlayStation gamer, and there's no better time to start a subscription than right now with today's sale on a one-year membership via Amazon.
AmazonBasics Gaming Headset
This wired gaming headset is compatible with so many game consoles and other devices, from the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One to PS4, PC, mobile devices, and more.
Halo Warfleet
Halo Warfleet is the official guide to spacecraft in the Halo universe, featuring ten intricately detailed full-color cross-sections of the franchise's most renowned ships. At $19, it is 32% off its retail price and around $3 off its average price.
3 Months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate + 3 Months Free
This new service from Microsoft includes Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Live Gold so you can play online. Buy the 3-month digital code and you'll be sent 3 extra months for free.
AmazonBasics Playstand for Nintendo Switch
Quit relying on your Nintendo Switch's built-in kickstand. The Playstand was built to properly hold your console and even adjusts for a few different viewing angles. It's risen a bit in price since our original post, but it's still worth the cost!
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition (PC)
This is an incredible price and a great pickup if you don't have Civ VI in your game library yet. You'll get every expansion and piece of DLC, plus the base game. The code is redeemable via Steam.
Nintendo New 3DS XL + $25 eBay Coupon
Though manufacturer refurbished, this console works perfectly and includes a full one-year warranty. You'll also get a $25 eBay coupon that works almost like cash and expires on November 4th.
New Nintendo 2DS XL Console (Refurbished) + $25 eBay Coupon
Score a factory refurbished Nintendo 2DS XL console at $50 off the cost of a brand new model, and you'll also receive an eBay bonus coupon that can be used to save $25 on a future purchase through November 4. The console is backed by a full warranty.
Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand
This deal comes within a dollar of the best we've seen for this product. The stand allows you to play your console in tabletop mode while charging. The viewing angle can be adjusted as well. Reviews are positive.
Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller
Outside of special days like Black Friday, $35 is the best price you can hope to find for a DualShock 4 controller. Now's a great time to buy if you're in the market for an extra. Shipping is free and stock is limited.
PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired GameCube-Style Controllers
Playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a Joy-Con just isn't the same. This classic GameCube-style wired Nintendo Switch controller features the buttons and layout you may be most familiar with. Today's price is a match of the best we've seen.
LEGO Worlds for Nintendo Switch
Lego Worlds is a galaxy of places made entirely from Lego bricks. You can create anything you'd like brick by brick, or use the game's landscaping tools to build mountains, islands and more, and today's price is the lowest it's ever reached!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch
Now's your chance to save $10 on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at Amazon while supplies last. It very rarely drops in price, so you want to snag a saving now while you can. Add it to your cart to see the deal price.
PlayStation Plus 1 Year Subscription
Come over to the Plus side! You can score a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus for just over $3 monthly with this sale offered via eBay.
GuliKit Power Bank for Nintendo Switch
This 10000mAh power bank attaches to the back of your Switch but stays out of the way during gameplay. It has an integrated USB-C cable and also has a USB-A output for juicing up your other tech. Enter the below code to score its best price yet.
GuliKit Route Air Bluetooth Adapter for Nintendo Switch
One big feature missing from the Nintendo Switch is Bluetooth functionality, but now you can add it with this incredibly slim and light USB-C Bluetooth adapter. It's on sale for just $27 when you enter the code below during checkout.
Soulcalibur VI: Xbox One Collector's Edition
Pick a warrior and fight for victory with a variety of fighting styles and deadly weapons. Soulcalibur VI came out in 2018 to plenty of praise for its story mode, environments, and bonus characters that include Geralt from the Witcher series.
Govee 9.8-foot USB-powered TV LED backlights light strip with remote
Bias lighting doesn't just make your TV look good and sync with your music, the strip can also help you with eye fatigue. There's a built-in mic to sync the music with ambient noise from your TV. This strip has never gone lower.
Eufy Smart Home Sale
Eufy, sub-brand of Anker, offers a bunch of smart home tech and you can save big on it today at Amazon. The sale offers video doorbells, home security cameras, and baby monitors at their best prices to date.
Govee Smart Home Sale
Govee strip lights are super popular because of their balance of features and price, but the company also offers a bunch more smart home gear like temperature sensors, security cameras, and more. What's best is it is all discounted by 35% or more!
Ecovacs Deebot 661 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Control this smart robotic vacuum cleaner using an app on your phone, or even with your voice! It's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and today's one-day deal brings it to a new low price by over $100.
Blink XT2 Smart Security Cameras + Echo Dot
These operate on AA batteries that are designed to last for up to two years so you can install them just about anywhere. They can be used inside or outside so take your pick. All the kits are 25% off and get you an Echo Dot at no extra cost.
Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop
This Alexa-compatible vac uses a dual-gyro system and motion tracking sensors to clean your floors in the most efficient way possible. It won't fall down stairs or get stuck on obstacles and the battery gives it 2.5 hours of cleaning.
Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop
The S5 uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. Clipping the coupon on its product page saves you $140 off its usual price at Amazon!
Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug
With Black Friday pricing hitting a bunch of Amazon Echo devices, you can now score the super-popular Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 extra. Use it to add voice control to a dumb appliance, set schedules, and more.
Tailwind iQ3 Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener
Control your garage door from anywhere in the world using an app on your phone. This device even closes the door automatically when you leave and is compatible with most garage door openers along with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri, and IFTTT.
Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System
This Eero kit replaces your traditional Wi-Fi system, providing 4,500 square feet of coverage via its three routers. It's super easy to set up, reliable once running, and you can add more Eero products later to expand your range if you need to.
Eufy eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System
This 1080p wireless security camera system lets you view its live stream using an app on your phone or tablet. Weatherproofing means it is suitable for use indoors or out, and it comes with mounting hardware. Its battery lasts 365-days per charge.
Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid
Robotic cleaners are a great way to keep your house free from dust and dirt with minimal effort. This model has laser navigation and A.I. Mapping for an efficient clean, 2200Pa suction, Alexa support, a 2.5-hour run time, and a new record low price.
Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller
The system's installation is very simple with no special tools required. Once it's in, the Rachio can monitor and manage how you use your water, set schedules, make automatic adjustments for the weather, integrate with Alexa, and more.
Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Schedule or control this vacuum using the Mi Home app on your iOS or Android device to have an extra helping hand when it's time to get some chores done. It's perfect to use for homes with pets and various types of flooring and carpet.
Ring Peephole Cam
The Peephole Cam is perfect for those who can't install a traditional doorbell, say in an apartment building, but want all of the smarts of a regular Ring doorbell like HD video, 2-way talk, alerts, and more. It's never gone this low before.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of the best options you can get, and the Echo Show 5 lets you view who's at your door from its 5.5-inch display. This bundle is $70 less than the doorbell itself normally sells for alone, so don't miss out.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5
Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle has again dropped to its lowest ever price, this time for Black Friday. These two are perfect to purchase together as you can watch the doorbell's live feed on the Echo Show 5.
Arlo Pro 2 1080p 4-camera wireless home security camera system
Thanks to their weatherproofing, these 100% wire-free 1080p security cameras are built to work indoors and outside, day or night. You can even choose to plug them in to keep them continuously powered up.
Echo Dot with Clock + TP-Link Smart Plug
This updated Dot was only released a few weeks ago but you can already make a killer saving on it. Amazon is offering a bundle with a free smart plug, or you can grab it with a smart bulb instead for just $5 more.
Arlo Ultra 4-Camera System
Arlo's top-of-the-line Ultra cameras have 4K resolution, a 180-degree field of view, 2-way audio, night vision, Alexa compatibility, and much more. This kit comes with four weather-resistant cameras and the necessary base station to get them set up.
Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum (Renewed)
Amazon renewed these Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuums on sale today to ensure they're in Like-New condition. Keep this vacuum docked and it's always charged and ready to go.
Tailwind iQ3 Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener
Control your garage door from anywhere in the world using an app on your phone. This device even closes the door automatically when you leave and is compatible with most garage door openers along with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri, and IFTTT.
Eufy eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System
This 1080p wireless security camera system lets you view its live stream using an app on your phone or tablet. Plus, the weather-proof camera is suitable for use both indoors and outside and comes with mounting hardware.
Moes Smart Garage Door Opener Controller
Make your garage door smarter and start controlling it with an app on your phone using this discounted smart garage door controller. It even allows for voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant. Clip its on-page coupon at Amazon to save $10 today.
Black+Decker 57-piece 8V Drill & Home Tool Kit
This Black+Decker tool set is filled with essentials every home should have on hand, from an 8V MAX cordless lithium drill to a claw hammer, an adjustable wrench, a ratcheting screwdriver, various screwdriver bits, and more.
Govee RGBW LED Light Bulbs (2-Pack)
Clip the on-page coupon and then enter the promo code to get your discount. These newly-released bulbs can shine white light or you can use the included remote to choose from 15 vibrant colors. There are four lighting modes as well.
Opodee Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Opodee's smart robotic vacuum lasts for up to 100 minutes on a single charge and returns to its charging station automatically. By clipping the coupon on its page and entering the following code at checkout, you'll snag one of its best prices ever.
DEWALT TSTAK Tool Storage Organizer
There's a slight shipping delay, but this deal gets you $10 off and it's the best price we've seen for the product. Reviews are great too. This two-drawer case features removable dividers and heavy-duty latches.
Govee DreamColor 16.4ft LED Strip Lights
Whether you're sprucing up your desk or your entertainment center, this LED light strip is a great pick with the ability to turn multiple colors at once and be controlled with your phone. Clip its on-page coupon and use the promo code at checkout.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (KP400)
Save over 20% on these well-rated outdoor smart plugs. They're waterproof, compatible with various voice assistants, and controllable via your smartphone no matter where you're at in the world.
OPODEE Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Opodee's smart robotic vacuum lasts for up to 100 minutes on a single charge and returns to its charging station automatically. By clipping the coupon on its page and then entering the code below, you'll snag one of its best prices yet.
AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties (50-pack)
These reusable zip ties are perfect for keeping all the wires and cables for your electronics from causing a jumbled mess around your home. The slotted head even allows you to hang these ties from a hook, and you can cut them to size too.
Tekton Everybit Precision Bit and Driver Kit for small electronics (27-piece)
Whether you want to replace a hard drive or try to replace your smartphone display, this 27-piece kit can help you get started. Its price has never dropped this low before.
Sugru Hacks for Your Home Kit
Sugru is awesome. It's moldable glue that can be used for tons of different projects, and this discounted kit includes packets of Sugru and a book filled with 18 ideas to get you started. Reviews are great too.
Ring Video Doorbell Elite (Certified Refurbished)
Sold new for $500, here's your chance to snag arguably the best version of Ring's Video Doorbell at 50% off its usual cost! These Elite models come with a 1-year warranty and require hardwiring via Ethernet for power and connectivity.
iDevices Smart Thermostat
This limited-time offer comes within a dollar of the best we've ever shared. The smart thermostat works with your favorite smart home voice assistants as well as most heating and cooling systems.
Honeywell T5+ Smart Thermostat
The T5+ is easy to install and can be controlled using an app on your phone.
Tekton Everybit Precision Bit and Driver Kit for small electronics (27-piece)
This 27-piece toolset includes carefully selected bits that can be used to repair devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and even wristwatches and glasses. Today's sale brings its price lower than it's been in nearly four years.
Bosch 12V Pocket Driver Kit
Bring your home improvement plans to fruition with this Pocket Driver kit that features two speeds and a compact design to help you finish the job nearly anywhere. Today's discount brings the kit back to the best price we've ever seen it reach.
Toucan Outdoor Wireless Smart Security Cameras
Toucan's Smart Wireless Security Cameras come with a dusk-to-dawn bulb that turns on automatically when night falls. You can score a single set or a two-pack as low as $70 today using the on-page coupon at Amazon.
HP's Black Friday sale is in full swing right now with dozens of items to save on. The Envy 13t is one such item. It has a Core i7 4.9GHz processor, a 1080p 13.3-inch screen, and a 256GB SSD. Upgrade and customize to some crazy specs.
Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday sale
Today's deal is for a digital code that can be used to download the game onto your console. You'll receive the code quickly via email so you can begin playing today!
HyperX Cloud II 7.1 surround sound gaming headset
This is the sort of headset that does gaming right. It has 7.1-channels of virtual surround sound, 53mm drivers, noise and echo canceling for the mic, memory foam earpads for ultimate comfort, and it's certified to work with PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox.
Zagg screen protectors, cases, wireless chargers, and more
Zagg is a popular brand that makes cases and accessories for all kinds of mobile devices. The store includes a lot of like-minded brands like Mophie and InvisibleShield. You can buy up to 10 items with this sale and save 40% on the whole order.
RhinoShield Phone Cases and Accessories sale
Premium phone cases, screen protectors, charging cables, and more are included in RhinoShield's huge Black Friday sale. Items are already up to 60% off, and using the following promo code saves you an additional 10% off your purchase!
PNY 256GB Elite-X microSD card
These days, you need a microSD card that can efficiently handle the large file sizes of 4K recordings and high-res photos. This microSD card has Class 10, U3, and V30 performance and up to 100MB/s read speed so it's got you covered.
Kidde Fire Extinguisher (2-Pack)
These easy-to-use fire extinguishers each include 2.5 pounds of fire extinguishing agent, a rust- and impact-resistant nylon handle, and a 6-year limited warranty.
Philips Hue 80-inch Light Strip with gift card
Not only that, but Target has an ongoing Black Friday deal where if you spend $50 you get a coupon for 20% off a future purchase. Also, Target Circle has a 15% off in-store coupon for Philips Hue, bringing the total down to $67.99 in store.
Breville Convection and Air Fry Smart Oven
The Breville Convection + Air Fry Smart Oven features 13 cooking functions to help you in the kitchen, from toasting to broiling, baking or roasting, warming, proofing, reheating, slow cooking, etc... There are even Pizza and Cookies settings.
mophie Wireless Charging Pad
This wireless charger is optimized and MFi-certified for use with iPhones, with the ability to charge them 50% faster than standard wireless chargers thanks to its 7.5W fast charge capability. You can charge other Qi-compatible devices with it too.
Vitamix 5200 professional-grade 64-ounce blender
The 5200 has variable speed control that's easy to adjust based on the texture you want. Make large 64 ounce batches. Can even make hot soup since the blades move so fast. Clean it easily with a drop of soap and water. Has 7-year warranty.
Tribit StormBox 24W portable Bluetooth speaker
One of the best portable Bluetooth speakers of the year, the StormBox has 360 degrees of immersive sound. It also uses XBass technology activated with a button press to make your chest thump with the deep lows. It's waterproof and lasts 20 hours.
Synology DS218+ 2-bay diskless NAS DiskStation network-attached storage
The DS218+ is a two-bay NAS with 2GB DDR3 memory, a dual-core 2.5 GHz processor, hardware encryption, and encrypted sequential read and write speeds. Has live transcoding and three USB 3.0 ports.
Potensic Drones Black Friday sale
Some of Potensic's best drones yet are on sale for Black Friday. You can score a major discount by using the appropriate promo code during checkout; some of these deals also require that you clip an on-page coupon at Amazon where available.
Logitech C920S 1080p HD Pro webcam with privacy shutter
Whether you're a streamer or just want to be present for some remote video calls, the C920S is a great webcam. It can record in 1080p resolution and uses a glass lens so your videos are always crisp and vibrant. It has autofocus and light correction.
Apple App Store & iTunes $100 Gift Card
Now's your chance to save 20% on this $100 iTunes Gift Card at Amazon. This is one of the best deals to hit the gift card all year, letting you extend its savings to digital content, games, and even subscriptions billed through iTunes.
Mophie Powerstation 6000mAh Portable Power Bank
Mophie's gear rarely drops in price, but it has succumbed to Black Friday like many other brands. This battery rarely drops below $40 and has never gone this low. It has 2 USB ports and its 6000mAh capacity can charge most phones at least once over.
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones
These headphones have Bluetooth, NFC pairing, a built-in mic for hands-free communication, an over-ear design for a secure fit, and active noise-cancellation. Uses a rechargeable battery and comes with a carrying case and 2-year warranty.
Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera
The Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera lets you reward your pet, even while you're not at home. You'll be able to check in on your pet using an app on your phone, hear and speak to them, and even send out a treat with the press of a button.
JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Various colors of the highly-reviewed JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker are now down to just $30 each thanks to Black Friday. They can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge and feature an integrated carabiner with IPX7 waterproof protection.
Status Audio Bluetooth On-ear and In-ear Headphones
Status Audio is having a Black Friday sale on three pairs of comfortable Bluetooth 5.0 headphones. You can pick between over-ear or in-ear headphones now at their best prices in Amazon history.
Roku Ultra 4K streaming media player
The Ultra is Roku's best device with the fastest processor and this is its best price ever. It has a fast channel launch, a lost remote finder, enhanced voice search, and more. It comes with JBL Premium headphones for private listening too.
Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price Toys
There are a ton of options available in this sale, and pricing starts at just $6 for some of these items. Be sure to check out all the pages of the sale so you don't miss any great deals.
LG G8 ThinQ and LG Stylo 5 deals
Choose between the LG Stylo 5 or the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone for up to 50% off during this Black Friday sale at Amazon. That's easily the best deal we've seen reach either model.
L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise
It has more than 60 never-before-seen surprises including a few exclusives to Amazon. You get one exclusive millennial girls fashion doll, one boy, one pet, and much more.
Contigo Water Bottles Black Friday sale
Amazon has a selection of Contigo water bottles and travel mugs on sale for Black Friday with prices starting as low as $7. Don't miss your opportunity to grab one at some of their best prices to date.
Streaming mics, lights, content controllers, and more
Every good streamer needs good gear. Grab a new USB mic from Razer, an Elgato streaming deck, or upgrade your network with router and cable modem deals from Netgear and TP-Link. All of these products are down to super low prices.
Motorola Moto G6 G7 Z3 Z4 smartphones
The Moto G6 is the least expensive option at just $119.99. The Moto Z4 will set you back $389.99, but that's still a $100 discount. Find prices in between on the other models. Great deals every which way.
Rubbermaid & Foodsaver Deals
Cooking once for the week really can be helpful to keep you on track, but only if you have containers that will help you store all that food. These will help keep your meals fresh, so you don't waste anything!
LEGO Disney Train and Station with free bonus gift
This gorgeous Disney Train and Station set is exclusive to LEGO stores and now $99 off for Black Friday. You'll even score a bonus Christmas Tree Building Kit for free with its purchase. Don't forget to sign up for LEGO's free VIP program!
Netgear networking cable modems, routers, and more
Never set up a mesh networking system before? Cover yourself in that warm Wi-Fi blanket this Black Friday. You could also upgrade your cable modem and router with some great deals or just extend the range of your current system to cover dead zones.
Apple Watch Series 5
Amazon is offering one of the best deals ever seen on the Apple Watch Series 5 this Black Friday. You'll save an additional $24 off its price at checkout. Various sizes and colors are on sale, too!
Laptops, desktops, and monitors from a variety of brands
You'll save from a variety of brands including Acer, Lenovo, Dell, and more. Grab a slim laptop like the Acer Aspire 5, a pre-built desktop like the Dell Inspiron 3470, or a 34-inch curved USB-C monitor from LG. All discounted big time.
Shark Vacuums Black Friday Sale
Choose between Shark's ION P50 cordless upright stick vacuum or the Shark Wandvac handheld vacuum and save up to 60% while supplies last! This sale brings both options down to new low prices at Amazon.
Amazon Party Games Black Friday daily deal
These games involve a variety of playing styles, including card games like Cards Against Humanity or Escape Room games like Exit: The Secret Lab. The prices are low but the fun level is high. Impress your friends at the next party.
Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
Toss chicken wings, french fries, veggies, and more into this air fryer's 3-quart basket and can cook them faster than in the oven and without oil. This is a new record-low price for Black Friday and the discount applies to all color options.
Instant Pot DUO80 8-quart Multi-cooker
One of the most popular Instant Pots is now down to its best price in Amazon history for just one day only! This 8-quart model combines seven kitchen appliances into one to save you space and help you finish preparing dinner quicker.
Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum
That's right, this robot vacuum will empty its own dust bin into the base when it's full, and the base can hold up to 30 days worth of dust and debris. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, strong suction, and so much more.
Ecovacs Deebot 661 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Control this smart robotic vacuum cleaner using an app on your phone, or even with your voice! It's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and today's one-day deal brings it to a new low price by over $100.
Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer
This Black Friday deal saves you $80 and brings it back to the lowest price we've ever seen. This model has a pressure cooker, air fryer, and tender crisper all built into one.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Approach S20 Forerunner 645 Fenix 5S smartwatches
There are four Garmin watches on sale here: the Vivoactive 3, Approach S20, Forerunner 645, and Fenix 5S. Each one has a number of different colors you can choose from, and each one does something a little different.
Gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories sale
Start Black Friday shopping with this one-day sale on gaming PCs, monitors, and more at Amazon. You'll find picks from Razer, LG, Acer, SteelSeries, and more top brands at great low prices while supplies last.
TurboTax 2019 Tax Software + $10 Amazon Gift Card
You're going to be filing taxes soon anyway, so why not grab this while it's discounted? It also comes with a $10 Amazon gift card.
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited
Freetime Unlimited unlocks access to a vast selection of kid-friendly apps, games, movies, TV shows, eBooks, and even music that your child can enjoy on a tablet or phone. You can score a three-month membership for only $1 right now!
Mobvoi TicWatch smartwatches and TicPods sale
Time's ticking on this Black Friday sale on Mobvoi smartwatches offering new low prices while supplies last at Amazon and Mobvoi's website. You can also save on the TicPods true wireless earbuds right now.
LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV (2019)
With this smart TV's built-in WebOS platform, you'll be able to binge-watch shows and movies from services like Netflix and Hulu without needing a separate streaming device. It can even be voice controlled with Google Assistant or Alexa.
Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection (Blu-ray)
For less than $28, you'll score all eight original Harry Potter movies. From Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to Deathly Hallows: Part 2, this set is the perfect pickup for new Potter fans or those looking to relive all the movie magic at home.
AeroGarden Harvest 360
Grow plants and herbs indoors with the compact AeroGarden Harvest 360. It's equipped with a high-performance, 20-watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system to meet the needs of your plants year-round.
Uptrade Phones
The deal lasts through December 6 and it helps you save an additional 40% on the price of a used phone. Uptrade has various iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel, and OnePlus devices to pick from, in a variety of conditions.
Ring Alarm Home Security 5-piece standard kit
Now's your chance to save $90 on the 5-piece Ring Alarm security kit which includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and a range extender. You can add more pieces later and even get professional monitoring at $10/month.
Samsung Galaxy Android Tablets
There are four different models available here ranging in price from just $100 up to $630. Samsung makes some great tablets, and if you are in the market for an Android tablet, these are the ones to consider.
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds
These earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a solid, unbreakable link between your earbuds and your streaming device. The battery lasts up to 5 hours with an extra 15 hours from the charging case. Clip the on-page coupon for the full savings.
Netgear Wi-Fi Router R6230
This AC1200 dual band router can reliably offer internet for up to 20 different devices. It has wired ethernet ports on the back, covers 1,200 square feet, and even has a USB connection on the back.
Keurig K-Select and K-Cups
K-Cups may not be the best coffee out there, but there is no denying the convenience that they bring into your life. Right now you can bundle a brewer with a variety of K-Cups and save big on the purchase.
Blink XT2 Smart Security Cameras + Echo Dot
These operate on AA batteries that are designed to last for up to two years so you can install them just about anywhere. They can be used inside or outside so take your pick. All the kits are 25% off and get you an Echo Dot at no extra cost.
HP Black Friday Sale
Choose from various laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, monitors, and accessories with some stellar price drops in HP's sale. There are also extra 5% or 10% discounts on select PCs over $999 or $1,399 with the below codes.
Ring Peephole Cam bundle with Echo Show 5
Install this tiny Ring camera in place of your door's peephole to keep an eye on your front porch from anywhere in the world using an app on your phone, or with the included Echo Show 5. This bundle even comes with a rechargeable battery pack.
WD My Passport 1TB portable solid state drive
There are plenty of portable hard drives out there, but SSDs don't have moving parts which means they're more durable. That also means they can get pricey. Today's deal gets you the best of both worlds with a record low price on this 1TB model.
Samsung Galaxy A10e
Featuring a 5.83-inch HD display, 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, and 2GB RAM, this is one of the most affordable smartphones on the market, and this Black Friday sale brings its price even lower!
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
Several MacBook Air configurations are discounted by $199, but you can save an extra $100 when you choose to check out with No-Rush Shipping. That means you can snag one at its best price yet for the sake of waiting a few extra days for it to arrive.
AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit
Use the prepaid package in this kit to send a saliva sample to AncestryDNA's testing lab. You'll soon receive an ethnicity estimate with information on where your ancestors are from, how they moved around the world over time, and more.
Sonos 3.1 Entertainment Set
Forget about buying Sonos speakers one by one; this 3.1 Entertainment Set comes with the Sonos Playbar and Sonos Sub at a price that's never been reached before until today! The 5.1 Entertainment Set is on sale today as well.
ViewSonic 22-inch 60Hz 1080p HD Gaming Monitor (VX2252MH)
Amazon's one-day deal on this 1080p HD gaming monitor from ViewSonic saves you $30 off its usual cost. It comes with a 3-year warranty and includes HDMI, DVI, and VGA inputs.
SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSD Memory Card
Today's one-day deal at Amazon saves you $30 off this microSD card's average cost, and it also marks the best price it's ever reached there! It's a Class 10 microSD card and even comes with a 10-year manufacturer's limited warranty.
Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019)
The All-new Kindle Oasis was released this past summer and features one of the largest screens on a Kindle device to date, along with a higher number of LEDs for its screen light, making it easier to read anywhere you go!
Apple Magic Mouse 2
Magic Mouse 2 is a rechargeable version of its predecessor meaning you no longer need to stock up on AA batteries. It has a multi-touch surface that allows you to perform gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents.
Pyrex Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set (24-piece)
With two 7-cup round dishes, three 4-cup round dishes, three 2-cup dishes, and four 1-cup round bowls, this set is safe to use in the oven, fridge, freezer, and microwave. They don't absorb food odors, flavors, or stains either.
Nintendo Switch Online 1-year Membership
Start playing online with other players in compatible Nintendo Switch games with a year-long membership to Nintendo Switch Online at $5 off its usual cost. This Black Friday deal won't last forever, so don't wait!
Philips Wake-up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation
This light will help you wake up without feeling grumpy with its sunrise effect, and its FM radio or wake sounds are better than your phone alarm. It can also simulate a sunset to help you relax and fall asleep. Clip the on-page coupon to save.
Echo Flex Plug-in mini smart speaker
This tiny smart speaker plugs right into an AC outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music from services like Spotify, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more.
Apple Pencil
If you're in the hunt for an Apple Pencil this Black Friday, now is the time to grab one! Right now on Amazon, you can pick up the first-generation Apple Pencil for just $79, a saving of $20, or 20%, off the usual price of $99.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons
The Nintendo Switch controllers go on sale so rarely, but today's discount matches their Prime Day record-low. There are a few different colors to choose from, but you want to grab a set before they sell out.
Sonos Sub
The Sub is Sonos' wireless subwoofer for deeper bass. Pair it with a Sonos Beam, Playbar, or Playbase for an incredible home theater experience with crystal clear bass you can feel. Both the black and white models are on sale.
Plugable Tunderbolt 3 1TB Portable SSD
The spacious drive is perfect for anyone moving large photo and video projects around with 2800 MB/sec speeds. Its full metal body is durable and dissipates heat, it works on Mac or Windows, and has a 3-year warranty. Clip the on-page coupon to save.
Amazon Fire TV Blaster Fire TV Stick 4K Echo Dot bundle
This is a brand new bundle from Amazon. The Fire TV Blaster adds voice control to any TV, sound bar, or other entertainment device. Combined with the media streaming device and smart speaker, you get full voice control over your media.
UGREEN Nintendo Switch Lite Carrying Case
If you've got a Switch Lite, you need a way to protect it when you take it on the go like this hard shell case with internal storage for cartridges and accessories. Prime members can use the on-page coupon and the below code to save on it.
Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop
This Alexa-compatible vac uses a dual-gyro system and motion tracking sensors to clean your floors in the most efficient way possible. It won't fall down stairs or get stuck on obstacles and the battery gives it 2.5 hours of cleaning.
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat and water resistant.
Neato Botvac D4
You have to clip the on-page coupon for the full savings here. Neato makes some of the best robot vacuums out there, and at this price its features are hard to beat.
Sonos Beam
Normally it sells for $399 and does not drop from that price often. Right now, only the black model is available at $299, and the white one is $20 more.
Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker
This 7-in-1 cooker is insanely versatile and can help you cook some great meals this winter. If you don't already have an Instant Pot, grab one today and thank us later.
iPad Pro (2018)
Featuring a beautiful edge-to-edge display, powerful A12X Bionic processor, plus Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, the latest iPad Pro is a powerhouse. Various configurations are on sale with up to $250 off while supplies last.
Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire Edition TV
This is about $30 less than it was selling for in the lead up to Black Friday and is a new all-time low for this model. It has Amazon's Fire TV OS built right in to make streaming your favorite videos even easier.
Corsair Kensington Targus mice keyboards headphones and more
Save on actual PC components like a computer case, liquid cooling, fans, and others. You can also save money on mechanical keyboards, mouse pads, headphones, and more from brands like Corsair and Kensington.
Classic Brands Matress Black Friday Sale
All the sizes are on sale, and pricing starts at just $184 for a twin and goes up to $321 for a king, so why are you still reading this and not buying one?
SanDisk and WD microSD cards, flash drives, hard drives, and more
This sale includes hard drives, flash drives, microSD cards, and even personal cloud storage devices. You can get low-capacity flash drives or 10TB hard drives, and they are all down to super low prices covered by full warranties.
Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop
The S5 uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. Clipping the coupon on its product page saves you $140 off its usual price at Amazon!
Select PC and Accessories doorbuster deals
These doorbuster deals will only last for one day. The products include a variety of brands and products, including low prices on monitors, gaming mice, tablets, and more. Upgrade your router, your surround sound speakers, or laptop.
Ring Alarm Home Security System
Whether you need the basic 5-piece kit or want to go all-out with the 14-piece option, you can save big right now. Each of them comes with a free Echo Dot, which you can use to arm and disarm the alarm now.
Nintendo Switch console
You'll need to enter the coupon during check out, and the $25 credit will be delivered to you within 7-days of your Switch shipping.
App Store & iTunes Gift Card
The deal applies to both physical and digital gift cards right now so you can take your pick. A 20% discount is rare and you can put those savings to good use on purchases on games, digital movies and music, apps, subscriptions, and more.
Smartwatches from Fossil, Michael Kors, and more
This one-day sale has 12 different options, ranging in price from $175 to $245. These are all powered by Google's WearOS and can connect to your smartphone with ease.
Keychron K2 Bluetooth USB-wired compact 84-key RGB gaming mechanical keyboard
You may have to go to the actual product page to see some of these savings. The keyboard has an aluminum frame. It's plug-and-play so no drivers needed. Has anti-ghosting, both a USB wire and Bluetooth connectivity, and can switch between 3 devices.
Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug
With Black Friday pricing hitting a bunch of Amazon Echo devices, you can now score the super-popular Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 extra. Use it to add voice control to a dumb appliance, set schedules, and more.
Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL
We've been waiting for this one to come, and it's finally here. Treat yourself to Google's Pixel 3a or 3a XL and save $100 right now. At this price, you won't find a better camera on a smartphone.
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi smart thermostat with Echo Dot
The thermostat is Alexa compatible so you can use the Echo Dot to control it and change the temperature. Works with HVAC equipment and can save you 23% on energy costs over a year. Has flexible scheduling, remote access, and more.
GoPro Hero7 Black action camera battery charger and 64GB microSD card bundle
The bundle comes with a battery charger, an extra battery, and a 64GB microSD card. Basically everything you need to film all day. The Hero7 has HyperSmooth video stabilization, Time Warps, 4K recording at 60 fps, and an easy-to-use touchscreen.
Ring indoor cam home security camera 2-pack
Plug these in and see, hear, and speak to people or pets from your phone, tablet, or Echo device. Connect all your Ring devices together and watch your entire home. Get notifications when motion is detected.
Amazon Echo Show 5 compact smart display
Use the smart display to talk to Alexa, control your smart home, and view security camera feeds. You can manage your calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates, and more. Setup video calls with friends and family. Personalize it, too
Amazon all-new Echo 3rd-generation smart speaker
This speaker has premium speakers powered by Dolby that play sound in 360 degrees. They have a powerful bass and crisp vocals. Use Alexa to stream music from your favorite spots or just control your smart home.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker with parental controls
This smart speaker lets kids play music, listen to stories, call friends and family, and more. Parental controls let you approve numbers to call, set daily limits, and automatically filter songs. Comes with 2-year worry-free guarantee.
Amazon Echo Show 2nd-generation 10.1-inch smart display
Premium stereo speakers with Dolby processing, a 10.1-inch HD screen, built-in Alexa, and more. Use it in the kitchen to watch recipe videos or set timers. Set it up with Zigbee compatible devices. Talk to Alexa.
Amazon Echo Auto Alexa for your car
Originally only available via invite, now anyone can get the Echo Auto. And it's on sale for $20 off the regular price. Connect to Alexa on your phone and play her through your car's speakers. Designed to hear you over traffic, music, and the a/c.
Amazon Echo Input Alexa for all your speakers
The Input connects via 3.5mm audio or Bluetooth and gives you a way to add Alexa to a speaker that wouldn't have it otherwise. This way you can use your awesome old-school speakers and play music with your voice.
Bink XT2 all-new outdoor indoor home security cameras 1-camera kit
Get two years of life on a set of AA batteries, two-way audio, live view, motion recording, and free cloud storage. These cameras work with Alexa so you can see motion clips, view the feeds live, and more. Records 1080p video with night vision.
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock smart speaker
The shipping is delayed on this one, but the price is worth the wait. The LED display can show you the time, outdoor temperatures, or timers. Use the speaker to talk to Alexa, set alarms, play music, or pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.
Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker
Amazon's most popular smart speaker is going to get a lot more popular at this price point. Use the Echo Dot to talk to Alexa, control your smart home with your voice, play music, or set up an intercom between Echo Dots throughout the home.
Walmart Black Friday deals
Grab a new Instant Pot, some popular video games, a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8, a new 4K TV, and more. The iRobot Roomba 670 is down to $197. Dyson's V7 Motorhead vacuum is $179. Women's clothing is 60% off.
eero Home WiFi System
Earlier this year Eero released a new set of routers, and right now they are on sale with prices starting at just $70. If you've been looking to get a new Wi-Fi router or upgrade to a mesh network, now's the time.
SEGA Genesis Mini console
Packed with 42 legendary games, this SEGA Genesis Mini is perfect for the old-school gamer who's fiending for a rush of nostalgia this holiday season. It comes with two wired controllers and all the cords you'll need to set it up at a new low price.
Nintendo 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Bundle
This bundle comes with the purple and silver Nintendo 2DS XL hardware as well as Mario Kart 7 pre-installed. It normally sells for about $21 more than this, and has never dropped this low before.
PowerA Wireless GameCube-style Controller for Nintendo Switch
This wireless controller by PowerA is officially licensed by Nintendo and built to resemble the classic GameCube controller. Purple and Gray variants are now $16 off for the first time ever at Amazon!
Neato Robotics Botvac D7
This is Neato's highest-spec model which features a D-shaped design for getting in places that other robot vacuums can't. It has laser-guided mapping, works well across various floor types, and can clean for up to 120 minutes before recharging.
RAVPower FileHub Travel Router AC750
The FileHub works overtime to back up, transfer or stream data between devices like your phone, tablet, and PC, while also coming in handy on-the-go as a wireless travel router. Use the on-page coupon and enter the following code at checkout to save.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 6-quart 9-in-1 programmable pressure cooker
This replaces 9 kitchen appliances and makes enough food to feed a family of six. It pressure cooks, slow cooks, makes perfect rice, eggs, yogurt, and much more. Grab one today.
Nintendo Switch bundle with Crash Team Racing and Nintendo Switch Online
This bundle at Google Shopping includes the new version of the Nintendo Switch console, along with the nostalgia-inducing game Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled and a year-long membership to Nintendo Switch Online!
Pokémon Sword and Shield 2-pack for Nintendo Switch
The latest major Pokémon game was just released this month, and you can save on the purchase by picking up this 2-pack of Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch at Google Shopping when you use the following code at checkout.
PureVPN
Security and privacy are important, but that doesn't mean you can't make a saving! This limited-time Black Friday offer at PureVPN drops the monthly cost to just $1.19 when you enter our code. It works great on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, & more.
Complete TV Series Digital HD sale
With picks like all five seasons of You're the Worst for $9.99 or the complete series of Weeds for $19.99, this TV series sale at iTunes offers some of the best prices yet on a number of shows in digital HD and SD.
Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 kids activity tracker
The activity trackers on sale include designs from Disney's Frozen II, Marvel's Spider-Man, Star Wars, and more. Parents can use chore management and reward tools in the free app. Kids can track goals, unlock adventures and games, and more.
LEGO City Capital City Building Kit
Become the mayor of the LEGO City Capital City at a new low price, from its 2-story hotel to the museum construction site, skateboard ramp, and more! It even includes 13 minifigures and six fun vehicles.
Acer Nitro VG270U 27-inch 1440p 144Hz IPS monitor
This unique screen uses Acer's Visual Response Boost to get a 1ms response time out of an IPS panel, so you still get all the colors and viewing angles of IPS. It also has 1440p resolutions, 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD's FreeSync.
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: Extended Edition Blu-Ray set
This deluxe box set of the Lord of the Rings motion picture trilogy is packed with loads of bonus features for each film, as well as the extended editions of each movie. This is the ultimate collector's set at $40 off Amazon's average price.
RAVPower 61W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 Wall Charger
RAVPower's charger is equipped with two USB ports, including one USB-C Power Delivery port, so you can charge two devices simultaneously, from computers to smartphones and much more. Clip its on-page coupon and use the code at checkout to save.
PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership
Now's your chance to score a full year's subscription to PlayStation Plus for only $40. This service is pretty much essential for PlayStation gamers, and today's deal brings the cost of membership down to just $3.33 monthly.
Hisense 75-inch LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (R7E Series)
Best Buy's top deal of the day takes this Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV down to one of its best prices in history. The deal won't be here tomorrow, so don't miss this opportunity!
Tailwind iQ3 Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener
Control your garage door from anywhere in the world using an app on your phone. This device even closes the door automatically when you leave and is compatible with most garage door openers along with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri, and IFTTT.
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX with free Smart Scale
Start cleaning your home with this smart robot vacuum that takes commands using an app on your phone or tablet. It's $80 off today, and using the following promo code will let you add Eufy's Smart Scale C1 to your cart for free!
Govee 9.8-foot LED Strip Lights Backlighting
This LED light strip can be easily installed behind your TV or computer to add some much-needed backlighting. This 9.8-foot strip is best suited for TVs between 46 and 60 inches, though you could find plenty of other uses for it too.
Nexx Garage NXG-200 smart Wi-Fi remote control garage opener
Use the app or your smart home to open, close, schedule, and monitor your garage door. Get notifications when it's being used (or forgotten about). Have your garage door open automatically as you pull up in your car. Installs in 10 minutes.
Nebula Genomics Human Art Project
This unique genetic testing kit takes a sample of your DNA and provides you with reports on your heritage and ancestry, oral microbiome, your physical traits, and more. You also get to choose a piece of art inspired by your DNA.
Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control, smart sensor, and Alexa
The Ecobee3 Lite is also on sale for $139 if you need a less expensive option. Use the smart sensor to monitor important rooms in your home. Get dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and smart home integration.
Ecovacs Deebot 901 robot vacuum cleaner
Moves from hard floors to carpet. You can control how it cleans and where it goes thanks to smart navigation technology. The vacuum can talk to you to let you know its progress. Control it through an app or your smart home. Lasts up to 90 minutes.
Inspiron 22 3000 Touch All-in-One
You'll get a 21.5-inch 1080p IPS touch display and a Dell KM636 wireless keyboard and mouse. The specs include a Core i5-8265U 3.9GHz processor, 8GB RAM, integrated graphics, 1TB hard drive, and Windows 10 Home.
Nimble Charging Accessories
Nimble, a company founded by people from Mophie, is offering its eco-friendly charging accessories at 30% off via Amazon. Pick up a green portable battery or charging stand and feel good about your purchase this Black Friday.
Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System
This Eero kit replaces your traditional Wi-Fi system, providing 4,500 square feet of coverage via its three routers. It's super easy to set up, reliable once running, and you can add more Eero products later to expand your range if you need to.
Eufy eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System
This 1080p wireless security camera system lets you view its live stream using an app on your phone or tablet. Weatherproofing means it is suitable for use indoors or out, and it comes with mounting hardware. Its battery lasts 365-days per charge.
Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid
Robotic cleaners are a great way to keep your house free from dust and dirt with minimal effort. This model has laser navigation and A.I. Mapping for an efficient clean, 2200Pa suction, Alexa support, a 2.5-hour run time, and a new record low price.
Nintendo Switch Lite
This is the first major discount to reach the new Lite edition of the Nintendo Switch console. This model is designed for portability and has built-in Joy-Con controllers. Use the following code during checkout to score today's deal while you can.
Slice Mini Box Cutter
Whether you're preparing for an onslaught of Black Friday packages to arrive at your home or simply need a way to open all of the random packages that you receive throughout the year, this mini box cutter can help at its lowest price in history.
Ekster Wallets
Ekster is home to a number of premium, minimalistic wallets of various styles, and a number of them are now 40% off when you use the code PRE-BF at checkout. Code LIMITED25 saves you 25% on limited-edition options.
Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand
If you prefer to keep using your phone while it charges, this discounted stand is for you. It can power up your Qi-enabled device at up to 10W and works through cases up to 5mm in thickness. Today's deal scores you its best price so far!
LEGO Ideas Friends Central Perk Building Kit
Don't miss your chance to snag this rare LEGO Ideas set at its regular price via LEGO's website! On sites like Amazon and eBay, this set regularly sells for $100 and up. Free shipping is included with your order.
Dell Alienware AW3418DW 34-inch curved G-Sync monitor
This is through the antonline eBay seller. The monitor has 1440p resolutions, a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4 ms response time, and a fantastic build quality. It also has a USB hub in addition to HDMI and DisplayPort connections. Uses G-Sync and AlienFX.
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Walmart has almost 20% off the latest AirPods. This model features Apple's new H1 Bluetooth chip for faster pairing, as well as a charging case that can be powered up wirelessly. This is one of the best prices in their history.
Breville ChefSteps Joule sous vide 1100 watts precision cooker
The precision cooker formerly known as the ChefSteps Joule. One of the best around, and it's only 11 inches tall and 1.1 pounds. Uses 1100 watts for fast water heating. Connects via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi so you can cook from anywhere.
iRobot Roomba e6
From the improved suction strength to the unique dual multi-surface rubber brushes, there is a whole lot to like about the way this thing cleans. You can schedule it to run from your phone and even track its progress in the app. Grab one now.
Vava Dual Dash Cam 1440p front 1080p rear
Stack the coupon code with the $10 off on-page coupon. The dash cam has a 1440p camera on the front with a 1080p camera to record behind you. Catch all the action no matter where it occurs. Has Wi-Fi, loop recording, night vision, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Verizon is offering a free Samsung Galaxy S10e to those who buy another at full price while adding a new line on any Unlimited plan. You could also pick one up for free by buying the Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10.
Tidal Music Streaming: 4-month Membership
Choose between Tidal's Premium music streaming service or the High Fidelity streaming service and you'll score four months of access for as little as $1 total! Tidal is home to a bunch of exclusive content you won't find elsewhere, so don't miss out!
Sony SRS-XB32 Extra Bass portable Bluetooth speaker
Get it in Black, Blue, or Gray. Has extra bass to really blast your favorite music. The IP67 rating makes it waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. Has a 24-hour battery life and multi-colored flashing lights. Includes a Sony warranty.
PlayStation VR Bundle with Five Game Pack
PlayStation 4 owners can start gaming in virtual reality with one of the best deals ever seen on the PSVR. This bundle comes with a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, and five VR games. You'll need a PlayStation 4 console to use with it.
SiriusXM Select 6-month subscription with Google Nest Hub
Sirius Select includes access to 24/7 news, sports, and comedy channels, and of course tons of music. You'll even score a free Google Nest Hub to listen to the service with today's deal.
LifeStraw award-winning personal water filter
Spending a few days in the wilderness? Need to complete an emergency kit? The LifeStraw can filter up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water. It removes 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites. Plus, it's very lightweight and easy to carry.
Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum
The Roborock S4 lets you control it using an app on your phone, so you can get the house cleaned even while you're busy and away from home. It cleans for up to 150 minutes at a time and drops $100 in price when you clip the coupon at Amazon.
Mohu Leaf 30 paper-thin 30-mile indoor HDTV antenna
Pay for this one item and you'll be watching TV for free for life. It has a 30 mile range and works best indoors. It's reversible with black on one side and white on the other. Has a 10-foot long cable so you can find the perfect spot.
iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case
If you're using an iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 from a few years back, then you may have noticed your phone's battery getting less effective over time. The Smart Battery Case helps ensure that your phone lasts longer without you having to think about it.
New iPhone 11 from Verizon
Go for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max and you'll get a $700 promo credit applied over the course of 24-months. That's the equivalent of the regular iPhone 11. You can apply that credit to any of the three if you want.
Dell New XPS 15 laptop
This configuration is customizable, too. So you can upgrade to more storage or an advanced graphics card and still save $100 on the total price. Comes with a 9th-gen Core i5 4.1GHz processor, fast 256GB SSD, Windows 10, and more.
LG 38WK95C-W 38-Inch Class 21:9 Curved UltraWide WQHD+ Monitor
Enhance your workspace with this insane LG monitor which features a 21:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, and USB-C connectivity. It also has a virtually borderless design. This offer saves you over $280 off its average price and drops it lower than ever before.
Spotify $60 Gift Card
Discounts on Spotify don't come around often at all, so you should make the most of them when they do. This Black Friday offer saves you $9 on the $60 physical gift card. It ships free and will make a great gift for any music lover (or yourself).
Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller
The system's installation is very simple with no special tools required. Once it's in, the Rachio can monitor and manage how you use your water, set schedules, make automatic adjustments for the weather, integrate with Alexa, and more.
Chromebook Black Friday Discounts
With prices starting as low as $89, this is one of the year's most affordable ways to get your hands on a Chromebook from manufacturers like Samsung, Lenovo, and HP. Some options are now as much as $250 off while supplies last!
Moto Z3 Play Smartphone + Free Mod
Motorola dropped the price of its Moto Z3 Play smartphone down to just $150 for a limited time, and you'll even be able to add a Moto Mod to your cart for free.
Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-quart Electric Pressure Cooker
Not all Instant Pots can connect to your smartphone, but this one can. It has a 6-quart capacity, and is a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and much more all in one.
Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser + Cool Mist Humidifier
This whisper-quiet essential oil diffuser works as a cool mist humidifier and can run for up to 15 hours consistently. It has an auto-shutoff timer too. Clip its on-page coupon and enter the following code at checkout to save $8.
Nomad Black Friday Sale
The company sells tons of cases, chargers, cables, and more for a variety of devices so be sure to check them out and stock up! All of its products are super-premium, but this limited-time sale means you don't have to pay premium prices.
Boltune Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds
These well-reviewed true wireless earbuds feature the latest in Bluetooth technology for a more stable connection, and they're water-resistant with a built-in microphone, too. Clip the on-page coupon and use the following code at checkout to save.
TaoTronics 1080p HD Video Projector
This well-reviewed TaoTronics projector has a brightness of 3500 lumens and lets you start watching shows and movies on a screen of up to 200 inches wide. Plug your streaming device into it, game console, or DVD player and you're good to go.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (2019)
Select models of the latest Microsoft Surface Pro are reaching their Black Friday prices today. Choose between i3 and i5 Intel Core processors with 4GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB SSD while supplies last.
PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset with Fornite Neo Versa DLC bundle
Choose between white or black for this wireless PlayStation headset and you'll also receive a code for exclusive Fortnite items you can redeem in-game, including the Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, and 2,000 V-Bucks.
Tomzon U48A Motorcycle RC Nano mini quadcopter for kids
Launch this remote controlled motorcycle into the sky where it belongs. Has a little action pilot riding it. Has several flying modes including aerobics like 720-degree rotations and circle flying. Uses a rechargeable battery. Great for kids.
Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Schedule or control this vacuum using the Mi Home app on your iOS or Android device to have an extra helping hand when it's time to get some chores done. It's perfect to use for homes with pets and various types of flooring and carpet.
Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller
Various styles of the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller are now on sale at Amazon for one of their best prices of the year. Today's deal saves you close to $30 off their full cost and is the perfect opportunity to grab an uncommon color.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month Subscription
A subscription to Game Pass Ultimate should be an essential purchase for Xbox gamers. It comes with access to Xbox Live for online play and Xbox Game Pass for over 100 playable games, all for $1 for three months with today's deal.
Wemo Mini Smart Plug
This popular smart plug lets you easily start controlling whatever's plugged into it using an app on your phone or tablet. It's even able to be voice-controlled using Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB gaming console
We're sure to see a ton of video game deals, too. So stock up and get playing with one of the best discounts ever on Sony's best console ever. Play on 4K TVs with HDR support. Use Boost Mode for a boost in power.
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi fast charge car mount kit
Uses one hand to open and close the mechanism holding your phone. Has a telescopic arm that extends and pivots to find a good viewing angle. Holds all phones up to 3.5 inches wide. Charges any Qi-enabled device wirelessly.
Hisense H6500F series 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV
This entry-level TV has some great features like Bluetooth and Google Assistant built in. Access streaming apps on Android TV or use your own device with three HDMI ports. Also has a USB port, DTS Studio Sound, and HDR support.
Dell S2719DC Ultrathin 27-inch USB-C monitor
The screen has 1440p resolutions, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 5ms response time. Its killer feature is 600 nits of peak brightness for amazing HDR support. Plus a USB-C hub that includes several USB 3.0 ports. Also has AMD FreeSync.
Insignia 32-inch 720p LED Fire TV edition
This HDTV set features Amazon's Fire OS and normally sells just above $140 on average there; today's price marks a return to the lowest we've ever seen it reach. It offers a 720p resolution and gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps.
Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch
Withings' hybrid smartwatch combines a heart rate tracker with GPS and smart notifications from your phone so you can get the most out of your workouts while staying connected. The $60 discount applies to both the black and white models.
Amazon Kindle Oasis
Get your hands on the 2017 Kindle Oasis at its best price ever. With 8GB or 32GB capacity, you'll have room for thousands of books, magazines, and more. As well as $100 off, you also get a $5 ebook credit with your purchase.
Roku Streaming Stick+
Having a portable streaming device is always a smart idea for travelers, though it can also come in use at home on any TVs you own without smart functionality. Simply plug it into your TV's HDMI port to start streaming Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, & more.
Twelve South AirFly
The AirFly lets you connect wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks via Bluetooth. That means you can easily use your headphones with otherwise incompatible devices like in-flight entertainment systems, gym TVs, and even the Nintendo Switch.
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless Earphones
With a 12-hour battery life, fast charging, water-resistance, and a secure fit, these are the perfect earphones for your next workout. We've never seen them drop lower than this outside of refurbished deals, but this price likely won't last long.
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you can watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. This is a match for its Prime Day low.
Xbox One wireless controller
There are a whole bunch of different color options available in today's sale, including Red, Blue, Phantom White, and more. If you've been using your controller for a little too long, it may be a great time to replace it.
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition console
This bundle includes the console, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.
Best Buy Black Friday Sale
It may not be Friday yet, but that's not stopping Best Buy from starting its Black Friday sales early. Get to shopping and avoid the rush that will come later this week.
LIFX Beam Light Strip
If you want to make your space a little more vibrant and unique, the LIFX Beam is the way to go. This is the lowest price we've seen it go, so be sure to grab one (or two) now.
Google Pixel 4
Black Friday is bringing huge discounts to all the Pixel devices, including the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. These recently-released phones are down to a new all-time low, so don't miss out.
Apple MacBook Air (2017)
Today's sale makes this 13-inch MacBook Air pretty affordable. It offers 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and more, so be sure to check one out today.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K media streaming player with Alexa voice remote
The streaming library has access to all your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO, and more. Watch all the content they have, whether it's 4K or not. Up to 500,000 movies and episodes. Search for shows with the Alexa voice remote.
Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming media player
Not only do you get a media streaming device and access to Alexa, you can also control your sound bar, receiver, and TV. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. Has built-in speakers, a mic, and instant access to Amazon's streaming library.
Amazon Fire TV Stick and 2 months of Showtime
You can get the media streaming device for $20 by itself. But why wouldn't you want to add 2 months of Showtime for no extra cost? The subscription auto renews for $11 when the trial ends. Then you can just go back to Netflix.
Misfit Smartwatches Early Black Friday Sale
Misfit is launching its Black Friday sale a bit early this year with discounts of $100 off display watches, $70 off hybrids, and $50 off trackers while supplies last. Prices start at just $29.99, and shipping is free!
Utaxo Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
Utaxo's headphones are packed with dual 40mm neodymium drivers and a 30-hour battery life. There's even an integrated microphone for hands-free calls. Clip the on-page coupon to snag this low price.
Cremax Cordless Water Flosser
With normal, soft, and pulse modes, this cordless water flosser lets you choose the water flow that's right for you. Its 360-degree rotatable nozzle is pretty handy too. Clip its on-page coupon and use the following code at checkout to save.
Free 3-Month Kindle Unlimited Membership
Amazon is letting new subscribers of Kindle Unlimited try the service out completely free for three months! You'll gain access to over 1 million titles to read whenever you want, wherever you want. You don't need a Kindle to start reading, either.
Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds
These Bluetooth headphones let you take hands-free calls and listen to music wirelessly. They're water-resistant, feature customizable sound in the Jabra Sound+ app, and last for up to 15 hours with the included charging case.
Ring Video Doorbell Refurb
This is $30 less than it would normally cost, and at this price it's cheaper than almost all of the competition. Amazon backs this refurbished product with a full one-year warranty.
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-generation smart speaker 3-pack
Add three speakers to your cart of any color. Go all the same color or change it up. Use the code and see the discount during checkout. That's less than $22 per speaker.
Boltune Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Stereo Headphones
Boltune's in-ear headphones can last for up to 16 hours on a single charge and use Bluetooth 5.0 to connect wirelessly with devices. They're even IPX7 sweat- and water-resistant. Clip the on-page coupon and use the following code to save $8.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet
This Kids Edition tablet features the recently-released Fire HD 10 in a kid-proof case, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, and a 2-year replacement guarantee. As it has only been available since October, this is its first major discount.
Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit
This kit helps kids ages six and up learn the basics of coding and how to build your own motion sensor. It uses fun Frozen 2 illustrated scenes and games to make learning a breeze, and new challenges will be added in the future!
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
The 8-inch tablet comes housed in a case that protects it from whatever your little one throws at it. Amazon also includes a two-year no-questions-asked warranty as well as a year of FreeTime Unlimited worth $99.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
The Kids Edition Fire tablets come in sturdy, colorful cases with a two-year worry-free guarantee that Amazon will send you a replacement if one breaks, no matter what happens to it. This is a match for its best price ever.
All-new Kindle Kids Edition
Only released about a month ago, now's your chance to snag the first discount to hit the all-new Kindle Kids Edition e-reader. It even comes with a protective case in the color or design of your choice.
Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot
Black Friday Deals Week is on! Now you can start streaming with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K and listening to music with the Echo Dot for more than 50% off! You could also grab the HD Fire TV Stick with an Echo Dot for $42.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
This slim device gives you access to a veritable trove of books. The latest Paperwhite is waterproof and has twice the storage of the previous-gen. This price matches its best ever, and the freebies sweeten the deal further.
Green Man Gaming Black Friday video games sale
Any game on the list that has +5 comes with five games for free. The video games being discounted include AAA names like Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, and The Outer Worlds. GMG gives you a key for the respective platform like Epic or Steam.
Amazon all-new Kindle with front light
Upgrade to the Essentials bundle, which is also $30 off and includes a cover and wall adapter. The Kindle has a glare-free display, an adjustable front light for reading at all hours, and a battery that lasts for weeks. Also pairs with Audible.
Ring Video Doorbell 2
This video doorbell can be powered by a rechargeable battery instead of hardwired. Records 1080p video and gives you live on-demand video. Two-way audio lets you communicate with visitors. Works with Alexa, your phone or tablet, or even PC.
Ring Peephole Cam
The Peephole Cam is perfect for those who can't install a traditional doorbell, say in an apartment building, but want all of the smarts of a regular Ring doorbell like HD video, 2-way talk, alerts, and more. It's never gone this low before.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of the best options you can get, and the Echo Show 5 lets you view who's at your door from its 5.5-inch display. This bundle is $70 less than the doorbell itself normally sells for alone, so don't miss out.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5
Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle has again dropped to its lowest ever price, this time for Black Friday. These two are perfect to purchase together as you can watch the doorbell's live feed on the Echo Show 5.
Amazon Fire HD 10
The 2019 Fire HD 10 was only released last month so this is the first major sale on it. Don't miss your chance to score $50 off it in the color or capacity of your choice.
Amazon Fire HD 8
Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is back down to its Prime Day price ahead of Black Friday. These tablets are great for watching movies, playing games, reading, and more, but the discounts are only good for a limited time.
Amazon Fire 7
This is the lowest this tablet has gone and the last time it hit this price it was only for Amazon Prime members. Today's discount offers savings for anyone with $20 off both the 16GB and 32GB tablet in the color of your choice.
Sony 2.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (HT-X9000F)
This 2.1-channel soundbar features support for 4K HDR quality, the ability to stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth, and a vertical sound engine that offers immersive surround sound. It even comes with a wireless subwoofer.
Instant Pot Accu Slim sous vide immersion circulator amazon
Sous vide creates an even and accurately controlled water bath for high-quality food. Has easy-to-use touchscreen controls, a digital display, and a quiet 12V DC motor. Can even work with (or without) Instant Pot pressure cookers.
Aukey 30W Wall Charger with 2 Outlets and 4 USB Ports
Aukey packed this 30W USB Wall Charger with two AC outlets and four USB ports so you can power up to six devices all at once. Today's deal brings it down to a new low price using the following promo code during checkout.
Mpow H5 active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones
These headphones include upgraded noise-cancelling tech so you hear only what you want to hear. They have a 30-hour battery life with ANC active. Clip the on-page coupon and use the following code at checkout to save.
TunnelBear VPN
TunnelBear is currently offering a savings of 58% on its VPN service when you opt for its 1-year subscription. It's billed upfront as $49.99, saving you $70 off the regular month-to-month and working out at just $4.17 per month.
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked smartphone
You can also find the 512GB version going for $300 off at $849.99. Both deals come with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds and a prepaid SIM card with 3 months of Mint Mobile for free. That's a lot of savings.
Best Buy Beat the Rush early Black Friday electronics sale
This sale ends Saturday, Nov. 23. Save up to $200 on the iPad Pro. Get $600 in gift card with two or more appliances. Save up to $750 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or S10. Get a 10% discount on Arlo security systems.
NordVPN
You may never have thought about using a VPN before, but they are super handy and help keep your private information private. This plan saves you $340 all told and covers you for 39 months at just $3.22 per month.
Plex media server lifetime pass
Use Plex to unite all your media in one place, control it all, then stream and watching it wherever you want. Get access to exclusive features like parental controls and camera upload, podcasts, web shows, and more with the pass.
iRobot Roomba 675 self-charging Wi-Fi robot vacuum cleaner
Has a 3-stage cleaning system for hard floors and carpet. The multi-surface brushes can grab even larger debris. Plus the cleaning head automatically adjusts its height. Smart enough to not get stuck and recharge when its 90-minute battery is low.
Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad and stand bundle
Both devices work with iPhones and Android phones. You'll get 5W and 10W respectively. Get wireless charging in multiple rooms with built-in safeguards for overheating, overcharging, short circuiting, etc. Clip the on-page coupon to save.
Magic Bullet 7-piece Set
This blender has a 250W high-torque power base with a stainless steel cross blade for chopping, grating, and blending. It comes with a tall cup for making smoothies or milkshakes and a short cup for dips like salsa and guacamole.
Campark 1080p Dash Cam
This dash cam records in 1080p HD and has a 170-degree wide-angle lens to capture multiple lanes of traffic at once. Its video is clear enough to read road signs, license plates, and more. Clip the on-page coupon and use the following code to save.
Eufy Security 720p video baby monitor with free add-on camera
Clip the $30 off on-page coupon on the monitor. Then add both the monitor and the add-on camera to your cart. Use the coupon code to take off the price of the camera during checkout for ultimate savings. Even comes with different lenses.
PureVPN
Security and privacy are important, but that doesn't mean you can't make a saving! This limited-time Black Friday offer at PureVPN drops the monthly cost to just $1.73 with our code. It works great on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and more.
Eufy Smart Plug
Plug a lamp or kitchen appliance into this smart plug and you'll be able to turn it on and off using an app on your phone, schedule their usage, or even voice control it using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Clip the on-page coupon to save 40%.
Dell early Black Friday sale laptops monitors and more
Need an XPS desktop? An Inspiron laptop? How about $500 off Alienware's newest curved 1440p monitor? Whether you're shopping for work or for fun, you'll find what you want at a super low price in this Dell sales event.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Use your phone to view live video or use Alexa to communicate with whoever is there. Provides 1080p video with a 160-degree field of view. Uses integrated infrared LEDs for night vision. Includes motion detection and bank-grade encryption.
Arlo Pro 2 1080p 4-camera wireless home security camera system
Thanks to their weatherproofing, these 100% wire-free 1080p security cameras are built to work indoors and outside, day or night. You can even choose to plug them in to keep them continuously powered up.
Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot + TP-Link Smart Plug
Add the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Echo Dot smart speaker to your cart separately at Best Buy to score both along with a free TP-Link Smart Plug all for just $42. The smart plug will be added to your cart automatically.
Ultra Mobile 6GB 6-month plan with 3 months free
Go with the $11 a month 3GB or $14 a month 6GB data plan and get three months free in the form of stored value. Activate plan within 45 days of purchase. Includes unlimited talk and text. Uses T-Mobile network.
RAVPower HyperAir 10W Qi fast wireless charging pad
Detects Android or iOS and delivers fastest speed possible. Has LED indicator. Safety precautions include 15% faster heat dispersion, triple temp control, and more. Clip the on-page coupon and use the following code at checkout to save.
Samsung Bar Plus 32GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive
This handy flash drive features USB 3.1 with transfer speeds up to 300Mbps and a rugged metal case to protect your data. Today's price is a match for the lowest this drive has ever gone. All other capacities are on sale, too!
Starbucks $5 gift card with $15 gift card pruchase
This is a limited promo that ends Nov. 22 or sells out first. Use Starbucks.com or the app. You will need a unique email and unique Mastercard number. You will get the $5 gift through the email tied to your Starbucks account. Only 150,000 given out.
OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone
Also save $150 on the OnePlus 6T. The deals expire Dec. 2. The 7 Pro has a Fluid AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, a 48MP main camera lens with triple cameras, Warp Charge 30 that gets it ready to go in 20 minutes, and a max of 12GB RAM.
Eufy Security Wi-Fi 2K Video doorbell with free wireless chime
Get 2K images with advanced HDR and distortion correction. With two-way audio, you can respond in real-time to whoever is at the door. Get smart notifications that can tell the difference between a human and a cat. This is its best price ever.
Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control and smart sensor
You can use the smart sensor to help you find the perfect temperature for the important rooms in your home. The thermostat has dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and the ability to work with all smart homes.
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones with $10 Gift Card
These noise-isolating true wireless earbuds let you take calls and listen to music in comfort at their best price yet and $100 less than what the comparable Apple AirPods Pro sell for. B&H even includes a $10 gift card with today's purchase.
Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker
This Bluetooth speaker has a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 24 hours on a full charge so the party won't ever have to end early. The red model is down to an all-time low and the black version is just fifty cents more.
CyberGhost VPN
A VPN helps anonymize your internet activity so you can browse without being tracked across the web. You'd regularly pay $13 per month for CyberGhost, but signing up for the 18-month plan drops the monthly cost down to just $2.75.
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
The Fitbit Versa 2 health & fitness smartwatch lets you track your sleep and workouts, listen to music, talk with Amazon Alexa, and keep an eye on all the incoming notifications from your smartphone in the meantime.
ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat (2nd Gen)
It's down by $30, bringing it back to the lowest price it's sold for. The ecobee models work with Alexa, and offer remote control from anywhere using the free mobile app.
SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card
This microSD card has a humongous capacity, read speeds up to 160 MB/s and write speeds up to 90 MB/s. You'll be able to transfer even high-res images and 4K videos without delay, and the card is fast enough to keep up even with burst shooting.
PlayStation Plus 1 Year Subscription
Becoming a PlayStation Plus member is one of the smartest things you can do as a PlayStation gamer, and there's no better time to start a subscription than right now with today's sale on a one-year membership via Amazon.
Rayovac 10 LED Lantern
It’s insanely bright with 10 LEDs and can shine up to 410 feet to illuminate nearly any space. It floats as well, which is super handy in case you use it on a boat or kayak.
Apple AirPods 2
This discount lowers the price of the AirPods 2 by $10 more than we’ve ever seen before. Grab a pair now, before the Black Friday madness causes these to go out of stock!
