Take a look below at this year's best deals. With over a hundred listed, you'll certainly find something that piques your interest or satisfies a need in your life. Or, you might find something you didn't even know you wanted. We've highlighted the must-haves up top and then listed a bunch more excellent deals at the bottom. Rest assured that we've actually double-checked pricing on all of them to ensure these are really Cyber Monday prices and that you can buy them with confidence. Save yourself time searching and grab something from the below.

You won't have to look very hard, or even very far, to find yourself a great deal on Cyber Monday. Some prices may beat Black Friday's offerings, others will match it, and some of them may be a bit worse. Unless you can turn back time, though, you'll want to just focus on what prices are actually available to make it easier on yourself.

Cyber Monday is literally right around the corner which means that the deals are already flowing, naturally. The switch from Black Friday to Cyber Monday takes place pretty quickly these days. You barely have any time to take a breath between the two shopping days, but that isn't stopping the deals from continuing to flow through.

The new iPad

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad was only just released a couple of months ago, and it's already on sale. You can take $100 off the price of the 128GB version, making this option with 4 times the storage the same price as the base model. The iPad is considered by many to be the best deal in tech at its regular price, so you can only imagine how much better the deal becomes at this price. This year, Apple increased the screen size, added a Smart Connector, and kept Apple Pencil support.

If you're looking to upgrade your old iPad or give one as a gift this holiday season, this is a great option.

Tick Tock Apple iPad 10.2-inch (128GB, 2019) The 32GB model for $249 may have sold out, but now you can score this upgraded model with four times the storage capacity for less than $100 more. Don't wait 'til it's too late, as this one might sell out at any time too. $329.00 $429.00 $100 off See at Amazon

This deal sucks

Robot vacuums are a great investment and many people find them useful, but sometimes you may forget to empty the dust bin so they won't perform as great. Well, that's not a worry with this Shark IQ robo vac that has a self-emptying base. Right now, you can pick one up for just $349.99, which is a discount of $200. This model was just released at the end of August, and since then it has spent most of its time selling at $550, though it has spiked as high as $649 before, but never dropped this low.

Works for you Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum That's right, this robot vacuum will empty its own dust bin into the base when it's full, and the base can hold up to 30 days worth of dust and debris. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, strong suction, and so much more. $379.99 $549.99 $170 off See at Amazon

Charge everything

While a lot of modern devices are moving towards USB-C, we're not quite there yet and a bunch of our existing phones, tablets, and accessories use something else. Fear not, though, as Anker has one cable to charge them all and right now you can snag it for a record-equalling low price at Amazon. The Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable drops down to just $11.24 when you enter the below code during checkout. That code works on either the black and white version.

Charge everything Anker PowerLine II 3-in-1 charging cable If you have a smartphone, you need this cable. It's that simple. It has USB-C and Micro-USB connectors, is MFi-certified for Lightning, and is backed by a lifetime warranty. It's one cable that can replace three others, so stock up now! $11.24 $17.99 $7 off See at Amazon With coupon: AKBF3IN1

Oldie but a goodie

Just when you thought the price of Apple's 2017 MacBook Air couldn't get any lower, they only went and lowered it again! The Mid-2017 13-inch model features 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. While it isn't for those seeking the latest and greatest, it is perfectly serviceable for the majority of people and one of the most affordable ways to get into the Mac ecosystem at this new low price.

Mac on a budget Apple MacBook Air (2017) Today's sale makes this 13-inch MacBook Air pretty affordable. It offers 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and more, so be sure to check one out today. $699.99 $999.00 $299 off See at Amazon

Switch it up

The Nintendo Switch is one of our favorite consoles from the past decade. There's just something about having a console that you can play on your TV or take with you on-the-go anywhere, anytime. This deal stands above the rest of the Switch offers this year. It's on the new hardware, unlike several of the other bundles we have seen, and it comes with a gift card you could use towards some accessories in the future.

Extra for free Nintendo Switch console You'll need to enter the coupon during check out, and the $25 credit will be delivered to you within 7-days of your Switch shipping. $298.99 $323.98 $25 off See at Amazon With coupon: 397BFFA5

The sound of saving

Amazon is running a one-day sale on Tribit audio accessories today that offers up to 45% off regular prices while supplies last. The sale features a variety of Bluetooth speakers and headphones with prices starting at just $19. All of the products are highly-rated by existing owners and prices have never been lower, so now's the perfect time to pick something up.

Beat on the street

The Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are down to $199.95 on Amazon. You can get this deal in Black, Navy, Ivory, or Moss. That's $50 off its price and a match for the lowest we have ever seen on these powerful earbuds. This is a retailer-wide drop so you can find the price at other places like Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H.

Listen to this Beats Powerbeats Pro Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat and water resistant. $199.95 $249.95 $50 off See at Amazon

Tick tock

Getting your hands on the latest Apple Watch Series 5 is more affordable than ever thanks to Black Friday. Right now Amazon has select configurations of the GPS-only model on sale from $354.99 in various sizes and colors while supplies last. Some options even score you an extra $24 discount which is automatically added during checkout.

It's Time Apple Watch Series 5 Amazon is offering one of the best deals ever seen on the Apple Watch Series 5 this Black Friday. You'll save an additional $24 off its price at checkout. Various sizes and colors are on sale, too! $354.99 $399.00 $44 off See at Amazon

No better price than free

Alongside its plethora of device discounts, Amazon is known for running exceptional offers on its subscription services as well. Right now, you can snag three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. That's right, it costs you nothing, zero, zilch, to gain access to millions of books, unlimited audiobooks, current magazines, and more.

You don't even need a Kindle to read everything on, either. It works with your phone, PC, tablet, and more. Be sure to give it a shot today, but remember to cancel before the three months is up if you don't want to end up paying for it after. Or keep it, because it's great value at full price anyway.

Pageturner Free 3-Month Kindle Unlimited Membership Amazon is letting new subscribers of Kindle Unlimited try the service out completely free for three months! You'll gain access to over 1 million titles to read whenever you want, wherever you want. You don't need a Kindle to start reading, either. $0.00 $29.97 $30 off See at Amazon

All of Cyber Monday's best deals

There are hundreds of great deals already flowing, with potential savings in the thousands here. We are constantly updating the list below with the latest and greatest offers so be sure to check them out now.

Newest Cyber Monday Deals

If you are just looking to see the latest deals available, we have you covered. Here are 25 new deals that will be constantly-updating throughout the day, so check back often.

Amazon Device Cyber Monday Deals

Black Friday is always a big time for discounts on Amazon's own hardware, and this is usually the time of the year we see some of the best pricing ever. Cyber Monday deals follow right behind, as well. Whether you're looking for an Echo speaker or Ring Video Doorbell, here are the best Amazon device deals to consider today.

All Amazon Devices Deals

4K & Smart TV Cyber Monday Deals

A lot of consideration normally goes into a TV purchase, but sometimes when you see a good deal you just have to have it, right? There are tons and tons of Black Friday TV deals to be had and plenty more on Cyber Monday, but not all are equal. Unfortunately, this holiday season brings with it some unique models that aren't available at other times of the year, and some other things which make it very hard to guage just how good of a deal you are actually getting. We've been following the trends this year, and here are some great options that you should consider purchasing.

Unlocked Smartphone Cyber Monday Deals

Upgrading to a new phone does not have to break the bank. If you want to avoid going through your carrier for a new phone, here are some great options that are rather heavily discounted going into Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Gaming Cyber Monday Deals (Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation)

It doesn't matter which gaming platform you prefer, or who you are buying something for, just know that you shouldn't pay full price during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are so many deals out there for all the key platforms, including the All-Digital Xbox One S, PlayStation 4 pro, and even on Nintendo's newest Switch hardware.

Smart Home Cyber Monday Deals

Having smart home gadgets doesn't mean you're lazy, does it? There are so many different smart home accessories on the market these days that odds are you want to try a bunch of them. One problem with this technology now is that a lot of it is very expensive still, and the cheaper options just don't work as well. Use these Cyber Monday discounts to score the better options for less!

Home Improvement / DIY Cyber Monday Deals

Whether you need to do some repairs around the house or you just want to buy some things that you may never use, here's the list for you! From tools and repair kits to some smart home gear that could improve your quality of life at home, these are the deals you can't miss out on.

