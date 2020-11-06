Are you ready for Black Friday deals yet? Because ready or not, here they come. Retailers aren't waiting this year. The best deals aren't coming in the last days of November or the week before Christmas. The best deals are happening right now. Many of the big retailers have turned Black Friday into a multi-month event with several different sales highlighting key price drops on the best products.
We've already seen the first of many sales for Walmart. That sale dropped just a couple days ago. Now is thew time for Best Buy's Black Friday sales event. Starting today, Friday, Nov. 6, and going through Sunday is Best Buy's "The Wish List Sale" featuring a hundred different aWesome items all down to super low prices, the sort of stuff you put on a wish list.
All of these deals, in addition to a ton of items from Best Buy's Black Friday ad, are all on sale. You'll only get a few days to save this time around, but Best Buy plans to have all kinds of sales throughout the month of November. Whether you get what you're looking for this weekend or you don't see your favorite things on sale, keep paying attention to what Best Buy is doing. You know we will!
After The Wish List Sale ends this weekend, Best Buy's next big event will be The Treat Yourself Sale on Nov. 11. Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 will feature the "Our Coolest Deals" sale. Then the big events kick off Nov. 16 with a sale that will only be accessible to My Best Buy members but will feature most of the Black Friday ad. The deal becomes open to everyone on Nov. 22 and will feature online doorbusters and new deals on Thanksgiving Day and actual Black Friday.
That's all in the future, though. Let's take a look at what's on sale right now at Best Buy.
Best Buy's early Black Friday deals:
Since this is a temporary sale, many of the key items we're seeing drop in price could potentially sell out before the end of the weekend. Don't wait if you see something you really want!
Amazon smart home devices
Missed out on these deals during Prime Day? Here's your second chance! Get an Echo Dot 3rd-gen for as low as $18.99. Grab the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $159.99. You can even save $20 on the Fire TV Stick 4K which didn't originally go on sale on Prime Day. There's a dozen other Amazon devices in this sale.
TCL 50S434 50-inch 4K Android TV | $120 off
A great budget TV if you're looking for something with nice image quality that's not crazy expensive. It's lacking in some areas, like brightness and viewing angles, but it also has a very good smart platform (Android TV) and is a solid choice for gamers.
Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop | $300 off
This convertible laptop comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with 1080p resolution. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It has a battery life that can last for up to 15 hours and even has Amazon Alexa built right in. This deal is part of a larger sale featuring a ton of Windows laptops discounted up to $400.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro cordless vacuum
Deep clean carpet. Suck up pet hair. Hit large debris and dust on hard floors. You can even transform it into a handheld vacuum. The vacuum is designed so you can lift it and clean up near the ceiling, too. Hit every spot with a powerful cleaning head that provides 20 minutes of fade-free power and up to 60 minutes when not using a motorized tool.
Samsung Galaxy Note20 and bundle deals | Up to $250 off
You can also save up to $300 on the Note20 Ultra during this sale. Read all about the Note 20 in our review that gave it 4 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge.
Sony WH-CH710N Bluetooth headphones
These are feature-rich headphones for less than $100. They have Bluetooth, NFC pairing for easy access, 30mm drivers for pumping music, and active noise-cancelling. The battery lasts up to 35 hours and has Quick Charge so you can get going fast.
