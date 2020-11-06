Are you ready for Black Friday deals yet? Because ready or not, here they come. Retailers aren't waiting this year. The best deals aren't coming in the last days of November or the week before Christmas. The best deals are happening right now. Many of the big retailers have turned Black Friday into a multi-month event with several different sales highlighting key price drops on the best products.

We've already seen the first of many sales for Walmart. That sale dropped just a couple days ago. Now is thew time for Best Buy's Black Friday sales event. Starting today, Friday, Nov. 6, and going through Sunday is Best Buy's "The Wish List Sale" featuring a hundred different aWesome items all down to super low prices, the sort of stuff you put on a wish list.

All of these deals, in addition to a ton of items from Best Buy's Black Friday ad, are all on sale. You'll only get a few days to save this time around, but Best Buy plans to have all kinds of sales throughout the month of November. Whether you get what you're looking for this weekend or you don't see your favorite things on sale, keep paying attention to what Best Buy is doing. You know we will!

After The Wish List Sale ends this weekend, Best Buy's next big event will be The Treat Yourself Sale on Nov. 11. Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 will feature the "Our Coolest Deals" sale. Then the big events kick off Nov. 16 with a sale that will only be accessible to My Best Buy members but will feature most of the Black Friday ad. The deal becomes open to everyone on Nov. 22 and will feature online doorbusters and new deals on Thanksgiving Day and actual Black Friday.

That's all in the future, though. Let's take a look at what's on sale right now at Best Buy.

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals:

Since this is a temporary sale, many of the key items we're seeing drop in price could potentially sell out before the end of the weekend. Don't wait if you see something you really want!

Remember this is just the start of what Best Buy has to offer. Keep an eye on our Black Friday hub and follow Thrifter on Twitter for all the best deals this month.