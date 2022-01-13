Best Blink camera Android Central 2022

There are so many great smart security cameras to choose from, but we think you can't go wrong picking one of the best Blink cameras from the list below. Blink is an Amazon company, but its cameras have many advantages over other devices like those from Ring; most notably, they're much more affordable! There are great Blink cameras suitable for indoor and outdoor usage, so we'll run through the benefits of each below to help you choose the best option for your home. The Blink Mini isn't the most feature-rich camera around, but its focus on the fundamentals and low price make it an excellent way to start in-home monitoring.

Like similarly-sized and priced devices from TP-Link Kasa and Wyze, the Blink Mini offers a lot of bang for a little buck. You're not likely to find many better deals for security cameras that feature 1080p quality, two-way audio, and customizable motion alerts. The little cube-like camera comes with an adjustable stand, or you can just set the camera itself on a flat surface if you prefer. This is a plug-in device, and while there isn't a battery option, that shouldn't be a limiting factor for indoor use. It's super simple to set up, and once enabled, you can check your feed at any time through the Blink app or on one of your Alexa-enabled smart screens such as an Echo Show or Fire TV device. You have two options for saving your clips, starting with Blink's cloud storage subscription plan. This plan costs just a few bucks per month, but you can switch to an unlimited plan if you have more than three cameras. If you want to keep files locally, you can use your Sync Module 2 with a USB storage device. Of course, not everyone will be on board with a monthly subscription, but the convenience of having access to your video files remotely could be a major feature for many. Pros: Cheapest Blink camera option

Small and easy to set up

The wired option provides a continuous power supply

Easy control with Alexa Cons: No battery option

Best Blink camera overall Blink Mini – 1 camera A mighty mini The Blink Mini may be small and cheap, but those are virtues, not drawbacks. This device is great for watching over your home.

$35 at Best Buy

Best outdoor Blink camera: Blink Outdoor

If you're looking to keep an eye on what's going on outside your home, you'll want something that can withstand the weather as well and has a long-lasting battery. The Blink Outdoor Camera has up to 1080p resolution with built-in infrared night vision and temperature monitoring. Just like the Blink Mini, you can store files locally with the Blink Sync Module 2, or you can opt to subscribe to Blink's cloud storage plan. Note that if you opt to use the Blink Sync Module 2, you'll also need to purchase a USB storage drive separately to store those recordings. Luckily you can use multiple cameras with a single Sync Module 2, so you only need to get one set. If you already have a Sync Module 2 with another Blink camera, you can select the add-on version of the camera to save some money. As with many of Blink's products, you can purchase the Outdoor camera one at a time or in packs of two, three, or five. You can also buy it in bundles with the Blink Mini for the most cost-efficient way to get simultaneous indoor and outdoor coverage. Pros: Two-year battery life

Easy setup and installation

Easy control with Alexa

Blink Sync Module 2 is included Cons: Must purchase a USB drive or cloud subscription

Best outdoor Blink camera Blink Outdoor – 1 camera kit Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night Blink Outdoor is a wireless 1080p camera with weather resistance and two-year battery life to help you keep an eye on your home.

$100 at Best Buy

Best indoor Blink camera: Blink Indoor

You can use a Blink Outdoor camera inside with no issues. It's just a waste of money. Compared to the bespoke indoor model, they have virtually the same specs (minus the weather resistance) and even share a striking family resemblance, but they each have their unique place in this world. The same storage rules also apply, requiring either a USB storage drive or a cloud subscription. Where it excels over the Blink Mini is that it is entirely battery-powered, and as such, it can be placed or mounted anywhere in your home, regardless of where your outlets are. Like the Outdoor Camera, its batteries can last up to two years before they need to be replaced, and Blink includes the first set in the box! This camera also has temperature monitoring which the Blink Mini does not. While you can use an outdoor camera inside, Blink Indoor is quite a bit cheaper. Like the other cameras, it comes as a kit with the Sync Module 2 in the box, but you can get it for a bit less if you already have one in your home. You can also get up to five cameras in a kit for maximum savings. Pros: Blink's most versatile indoor camera

Easy to set up and operate

Two-year battery life

Blink Sync Module 2 is included Cons: Must purchase a USB drive or cloud subscription

No wired option

Best indoor Blink camera Blink Indoor – 1 camera kit Stay in the know Blink Indoor is totally wireless, so there's no need for outlets or wire runs, allowing you to quickly and easily monitor your home.

Best doorbell Blink camera: Blink Video Doorbell

The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to keep an eye on what's going on outside your home. With both a wired and wireless connection option, you don't need to run any new wires to get set up. This camera works without the Blink Sync Module 2, but for the full set of features, you'll want to pick the Video Doorbell System that comes with one. If you already have a Sync Module 2 from another Blink camera kit, you don't need to buy another. This camera works great with Alexa and can show footage directly on your Amazon device like an Echo Show. The video quality comes in at 1080p like Blink's other cameras and includes infrared night vision. You can use the doorbell to communicate with someone outside with two-way audio as well. With a large button with an LED ring around it, it's easy to use and understand for visitors as well. Pros: Wired or wireless installation

Works with existing Blink Sync Module 2 or without

Works with in-home chimes

Available in black or white Cons: Requires a Sync Module 2 for the full set of features