A network-attached storage (NAS) enclosure is awesome; it's essentially a box with hardware designed for media streaming, and it comes with gigabit Ethernet and USB connectivity. All you have to do is slot in a few hard drives, and you have a unified solution for backing up photos and videos from all of your phones and tablets and stream your media collection to all connected devices in your home. If you're already using a NAS enclosure and want to upgrade to a more powerful model or are looking to buy your first home server, Black Friday is the ideal time to do so. The best storage deals of the year will go live in the next few weeks, including exciting savings on the best home NAS models and the best NAS for Plex.

I use a DiskStation DS1520+ to back up photos and videos from all the phones I use in original quality, and I have over 40TB of media content stored on the NAS and use Plex to stream that content to all of my devices. I also use the VM feature to run a Windows 11 virtual machine, and run my own private lossless audio streaming service straight from the NAS. The best Black Friday NAS enclosure deals are set to go live very soon, so if you are waiting to make the switch, now is the time to act.