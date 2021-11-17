Black Friday is just a few short weeks away, and it is always a great time to buy storage enclosures and hard drives. There have been a few shortages around hard drives in recent months, but availability is thankfully getting back to regular levels as we head into the holiday season.

While network-attached storage (NAS) enclosures haven't had the same issues with availability, this category hasn't seen as many new launches as in previous years. However, you'll already find a few enticing deals for NAS enclosures, with other deals set to kick off in the coming weeks.

If you're already using a NAS enclosure and are looking to make the switch to a new model, looking to increase the storage of your home server with additional hard drives, or are getting your first NAS, Black Friday is the ideal time to do so. In the meantime, we're rounding up a list of NAS enclosures that you should take a look at during Black Friday.

Where to find the best Black Friday NAS deals

Like most years, you'll have to go to Amazon and Newegg for the best NAS enclosure deals. But if last year was any indication, the best-selling models will go out of stock in under a day, so if you've made up your mind on what enclosure you're getting, you should act fast. Here's a rundown of the storefronts:

When do Black Friday NAS deals begin?

Get ready to see most NAS deals go live in the last week of November, but a few enclosures are already on sale. A few retailers are going to kick off attractive discounts throughout the course of the month, so be sure to come back here for all the latest deals.

Best Buy is also price-matching a few deals for Black Friday, and that's a great way to pick up storage enclosures and hard drives at the same price as Black Friday but almost a month early. Given the availability issues that have hit the NAS category this year, it's a good bet to get your hands on the products you're looking to buy as early as possible. For my part, I'll highlight those deals as and when they go live, so stay tuned.