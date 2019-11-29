Best Black Friday Deals and Stocking Stuffers For Under $30 Android Central 2019
Black Friday is the ideal time to pick up gifts for your friends and family. We've rounded up the best deals on smart home products, charging accessories and cables, power banks, and everyday items that are perfect as stocking stuffers. Best of all, everything on this list costs $30 or less.
- Alexa in every room: Amazon Echo Dot
- Stream everything: Fire TV Stick 4K
- Get started with Google Assistant: Google Nest Mini
- Let Xiaomi light the way: Mi 60W Smart LED Bulb (E26)
- Store everything offline: Samsung Evo 256GB U3 MicroSD Memory Card
- The only fitness band you need: Xiaomi Mi Band 4
- Just the essentials: Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
- Illuminate dark spaces: Yeelight LED Motion Sensor
- Add Alexa to your existing speakers: Amazon Echo Input
- A great budget charger: Aukey USB PD 18W Charger
- Fast charge on the go: Xiaomi 10000mAh 18W Power Bank
- You need these cables: Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A (2-Pack)
Alexa in every room: Amazon Echo DotStaff Pick
The Echo Dot is the perfect way to get started with Alexa. You can easily connect the speaker to your favorite streaming service and cast music, control smart home lights, get news and sports updates, and so much more. At 56% off, this is a must-buy deal.
Stream everything: Fire TV Stick 4K
The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best deals you'll find on Black Friday. The dongle lets you stream content in 4K HDR, and comes with all major streaming services, including Apple TV and Disney+. The interface is lag-free, you get the ability to play TV shows and movies with Alexa, and the bundled remote is one of the best around.
Get started with Google Assistant: Google Nest Mini
The Nest Mini offers much better sound than the first-gen Google Home Mini, making it the ideal smart speaker for streaming music around the house. The Nest Mini is also a great way to get started with Google Assistant, and you get the ability to control lights, get weather and traffic updates, play games, and much more.
Let Xiaomi light the way: Mi 60W Smart LED Bulb (E26)
Xiaomi's lightbulb offers the same 16 million colors and Google Assistant integration as Hue bulbs, but it doesn't need a dedicated hub. Just pick up a few bulbs, connect them to your Wi-Fi network, and you're set. Oh, and you can also control these bulbs with Google Assistant.
Store everything offline: Samsung Evo 256GB U3 MicroSD Memory Card
Running out of storage on your phone? This Samsung Evo MicroSD card adds 256GB of storage, which should be more than enough for storing music and movies. With 100MB/s reads and 90MB/s writes, it's also a great option for DSLRs for shooting 4K video.
The only fitness band you need: Xiaomi Mi Band 4
I called the Mi Band 4 the best fitness band you can get for under $100. It's now on sale for $30. You get a 0.95-inch color AMOLED screen, 50-meter water resistance, heart rate sensor with 24/7 monitoring, and a 20-day battery life. It's one of the best deals you'll find this Black Friday.
Just the essentials: Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
Sure, it may not have the fastest hardware, but you're getting a full-fledged Android tablet with a decent 7-inch display, 16GB of storage, and a MicroSD slot. It comes with Alexa built-in, and you get seven hours of screen-on-time out of a full charge.
Illuminate dark spaces: Yeelight LED Motion Sensor
This night light automatically lights up for 15 seconds when it detects motion in the dark. You can affix it to plastic surfaces with adhesive, hang it on a hook, or use the magnetic plate to attach to metal surfaces — making it ideal for wardrobes, closets, staircases, and kitchen cabinets.
Add Alexa to your existing speakers: Amazon Echo Input
Have an older set of speakers lying around? Just add an Echo Input and you'll be able to cast music from your favorite streaming services. You'll also get Alexa functionality, and the ability to pair over Bluetooth.
A great budget charger: Aukey USB PD 18W Charger
Aukey's 18W USB PD charger is great for charging your Android phone on the go, and the fold-down design makes it that much more portable. It works with all USB-C to USB-C cables, and has safeguards built in for overheating and overcharging.
Fast charge on the go: Xiaomi 10000mAh 18W Power Bank
This is the only power bank you'll ever need. The 10000mAh capacity is ideal for charging your phone a few times over, you get 18W fast charging both ways, and there's a charging indicator that gives you a visual indicator of the charge left. I've carried several of these in my bag over the last three years, and they've all been rock-solid.
You need these cables: Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A (2-Pack)
Anker's PowerLine+ cables are the best around for charging your phone, and you get a two-pack for just $10. The braided design makes them durable, and they're good for 15W fast charging.
Plenty of great deals to choose from
Whether you're looking to pick up gifts for your loved ones or are interested in loading up on cables or other accessories, now is the time to do it. Black Friday is a great time for getting started with smart home products, and the fact that you can pick up an Echo Dot for $22 makes it the ideal starting point into Amazon's vast Alexa-connected ecosystem.
If you need a fitness band to track your daily activity, I can't recommend the Mi Band 4 highly enough. It has an exhaustive list of features and is now on sale for just $30, making it a stellar option for Black Friday.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Black Friday isn't just for tech; here are some great non-tech deals!
Black Friday is the best time of year to get bargains on some of our favorite things, even the things that aren't connected to our computers and mobile devices.
Super-charge your Wi-Fi with these awesome Black Friday router deals
Thinking it's about time to improve your wireless network? We've rounded up a bunch of the best Black Friday deals on routers, mesh systems, and range extenders.
Go wireless anywhere with these Qi power banks to recharge your phone
Portable charging is great, but cables get snagged, ripped, and forgotten. Wireless power banks don't need no stinkin' cables.