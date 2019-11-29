We know, Black Friday deals deals have been in motion for a while, but over the past few days the floodgates have opened, and the deals just won't stop. There are so many awesome deals out there that it's currently hard to keep up with them, honestly. We want to make sure that is not a problem for you though, so we've gone through everything available, and rounded up the absolute best deals that you simply can not miss out on.
To save you a bit of time, we've rounded up all the biggest and best deals in one place, and there are more than 100 deals listed below. Finding a deal won't be hard this year, but making sure you find the right one may. We've highlighted some of the absolute must-haves, and then listed a ton more.
Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time
Amazon's Fire Tablet is the one Black Friday purchase you NEED to make!
We've double checked pricing on all of them to ensure these are really Black Friday prices and that you can buy them with confidence. These early deals will save you some time during the event later this week, so be sure to grab them now instead of waiting.
Smartest garage in the neighborhood
Smart homes are great, but one thing that you may not have thought to improve is something you likely use on a daily basis: your garage door. This Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is down to just $29.98 as part of a Black Friday promotion. It includes the hub and sensor required to add the smarts to your garage door, and works on just about any garage door installed after 1993.
This sets up in minutes, and with the MyQ garage opener you can even have all of your Black Friday packages from Amazon delivered right inside your garage. We've never seen this drop so low before, so don't miss your chance to save big.
Open Sesame
Chamberlain MyQ MYQ-G0301 smart garage door opener
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control.
$29.98
$50.00 $20 off
Apple's latest drops in price
The new 10.2-inch iPad was only just released back in September, and it's already on sale. Right now, you can save $80 on your purchase, bringing the starting price down to just $250. Many people consider the iPad to be the best deal in tech at regular price, so you can only imagine how much better the deal becomes at this price. This year, Apple increased the screen size, added a Smart Connector, and kept Apple Pencil support.
If you're looking to upgrade your old iPad or need a gift for someone, this is a great option.
Buy them all
Apple 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only 32GB iPad latest model
Whether you want 32GB or 128GB, Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + 4G, you can save $30 on the price. Also available in all the colors. Get the Retina display, the A10 Fusion chip, the 8MP back camera, the 1.2MP front camera, a 10 hour battery life, and more.
As low as $249
One cooking gadget to rule them all
The Ninja Foodi combines the best of a pressure cooker and air fryer into one package. There's no need to clutter the kitchen with multiple gadgets when just one can do the job. This 7-in-1 programmable pressure fryer can be used to cook a wide variety of foods. You can make stews, soups, tender meat, and more using the pressure cooking features, and then crisp up some veggies, fries, and more using the air fryer portion.
It also has TenderCrisp technology which is designed to help you quickly cook your ingredients and then give your meal that crisp, golden finish it deserves.
Versatile cooker
Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer
This Black Friday deal saves you $80 and brings it back to the lowest price we've ever seen. This model has a pressure cooker, air fryer, and tender crisper all built into one.
$109.99
$189.99 $80 off
Keep the grass green
Rachio makes the best smart sprinkler system on the market right now, and it's latest generation hardware is currently down to an awesomely-low price. At just $200, the Rachio 3 can control 16 different zones and it uses hyper-local weather to ensure it isn't watering while it rains or snows. You can set a schedule on your own, or let Rachio handle it based on the conditions you live it.
If you want to keep a green yard but not have to think much about it, you need one of these today.
Water you waiting for?
Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller
The system's installation is very simple with no special tools required. Once it's in, the Rachio can monitor and manage how you use your water, set schedules, make automatic adjustments for the weather, integrate with Alexa, and more.
$199.99
$261.85 $62 off
Stream everything for less
There are a bunch of different products in Amazon's lineup these days, but right now there are two main products worth focusing on. First up, the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is down to just $24.99. This makes it 50% cheaper right now than it normally is, and drops the Fire TV Stick 4K back to its Prime Day pricing.
This is Amazon's first 4K streaming stick, and it comes with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote that enables voice control of your streaming apps, smart home accessories, and more. Be sure to give Disney Plus a try a try on the Fire Stick as well.
Upscale
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K media streaming player with Alexa voice remote
The streaming library has access to all your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO, and more. Watch all the content they have, whether it's 4K or not. Up to 500,000 movies and episodes. Search for shows with the Alexa voice remote.
$24.99
$50.00 $25 off
The only affordable tablet worth buying
Next up is the Fire 7 Tablet, which Amazon has on sale for just $29.99. This is $20 less than it regularly sells for, and brings the tablet back it its best price ever. It has a 7-inch display, now offers twice the base storage, and comes in multiple color options. If you're looking for an affordable tablet to buy on Black Friday, here is the best choice you'll find anywhere.
Fire sale
Amazon Fire 7
This is the lowest this tablet has gone and the last time it hit this price it was only for Amazon Prime members. Today's discount offers savings for anyone with $20 off both the 16GB and 32GB tablet in the color of your choice.
$29.99
$49.99 $20 off
Get your game on
Gaming consoles can be expensive, but luckily Black Friday tends to bring big discounts to all of them. The newest Xbox hardware, the All-Digital Xbox One S, is currently down to just $149 at multiple retailers. In addition to the console, you also score three free games with the purchase.
Sure, it doesn't have a disc drive anymore, but inside it has 1TB of storage to hold all your favorite games, so odds are you won't even miss the need to change discs to play your favorite games.
Game on
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition console
This bundle includes the console, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.
$149.00
$199.00 $50 off
It's time to upgrade your phone
Amazon currently has both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on sale with $200 off, which drops the starting price of the phones down to just $599. At launch, there were several complaints about the price of the phone, and today's discount should settle those with new all-time lows.
The Pixel 4 takes a lot of what people loved about the Pixel 3, like the size and camera, and makes them even better. With improved low-light captures, and a new Astrophotography mode, there is a lot to love here. Google added a second camera to the rear of the Pixel for the first time this year, giving you even more flexibility to capture those great shots.
Get one today
Google Pixel 4
Black Friday is bringing huge discounts to all the Pixel devices, including the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. These recently-released phones are down to a new all-time low, so don't miss out.
Save $200
Add some security
Ring makes some of the best video doorbell options that are out there right now, and when they drop this low there's no reason not to add one to your doors at home. Right now, you can bundle the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with an Echo Show 5 for just $139. This is a savings of $150, meaning you not only get the Show 5 for free, but also save $60 on the cost of the doorbell by itself.
With Ring's Video Doorbells, you can see who's at your door from anywhere thanks to the free mobile app. You can also set up zones to receive motion alerts for, communicate with whomever arrives, and much more. This model is battery powered, so you can install it anywhere, so why not give it a shot?
When ya gonna ring it?
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5
Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle has again dropped to its lowest ever price, this time for Black Friday. These two are perfect to purchase together as you can watch the doorbell's live feed on the Echo Show 5.
$139.00
$289.00 $150 off
This can't be passed up
Amazon dropped the price of its Echo Dot down to just $22 for Black Friday, which is the lowest we've seen it go. The Echo Dot can answer your burning questions, control your smart home gear, play music, audiobooks, and much more.
You can add an Alexa smart plug to the purchase with it for just $5 more, or grab three of them for $64.98 with the code DOT3PACK.
Alexa, let's go!
Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker
Amazon's most popular smart speaker is going to get a lot more popular at this price point. Use the Echo Dot to talk to Alexa, control your smart home with your voice, play music, or set up an intercom between Echo Dots throughout the home.
$22.00
$49.00 $27 off
Listen to these savings
Normally, these headphones sell for $170, and they don't drop in price very often. We've reviewed them and love them, and at this price we love them even more. Jabra recently released a new version, which sells for about $80 more than these do now, so unless you absolutely need the latest and greatest, we'd advise picking these up now. You can grab them in a variety of color options.
Bluetooth Buds
Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds
These Bluetooth headphones let you take hands-free calls and listen to music wirelessly. They're water-resistant, feature customizable sound in the Jabra Sound+ app, and last for up to 15 hours with the included charging case.
$99.99
$169.99 $70 off
Everyone loves free, right?
Alongside its hardware discounts, Amazon is infamous for running great offers on its subscription services as well. Right now, you can try out Kindle Unlimited for three months for free. That's right, it costs you absolutely nothing to gain access to milions of books, unlimited audiobooks, current magazines, and more.
One of the best parts of the service is that you don't even need a Kindle to read everything on. It works with your smartphone, on a PC, tablet, and more. Be sure to give it a shot today, but remember to cancel before the three months is up if you don't want to end up paying for it after.
Pageturner
Free 3-Month Kindle Unlimited Membership
Amazon is letting new subscribers of Kindle Unlimited try the service out completely free for three months! You'll gain access to over 1 million titles to read whenever you want, wherever you want. You don't need a Kindle to start reading, either.
$0.00
$29.97 $30 off
All of Black Friday's best deals
There are hundreds of great deals already flowing, with potential savings in the thousands here. We are constantly updating the list below with the latest and greatest offers so be sure to check them out now.
Newest Black Friday Deals
If you are just looking to see the latest deals available, we have you covered. Here are 25 new deals that will be constantly-updating throughout the day, so check back often.
Tribit StormBox 24W portable Bluetooth speaker
One of the best portable Bluetooth speakers of the year, the StormBox has 360 degrees of immersive sound. It also uses XBass technology activated with a button press to make your chest thump with the deep lows. It's waterproof and lasts 20 hours.
Synology DS218+ 2-bay diskless NAS DiskStation network-attached storage
The DS218+ is a two-bay NAS with 2GB DDR3 memory, a dual-core 2.5 GHz processor, hardware encryption, and encrypted sequential read and write speeds. Has live transcoding and three USB 3.0 ports.
Potensic Drones Black Friday sale
Some of Potensic's best drones yet are on sale for Black Friday. You can score a major discount by using the appropriate promo code during checkout; some of these deals also require that you clip an on-page coupon at Amazon where available.
Logitech C920S 1080p HD Pro webcam with privacy shutter
Whether you're a streamer or just want to be present for some remote video calls, the C920S is a great webcam. It can record in 1080p resolution and uses a glass lens so your videos are always crisp and vibrant. It has autofocus and light correction.
Apple App Store & iTunes $100 Gift Card
Now's your chance to save 20% on this $100 iTunes Gift Card at Amazon. This is one of the best deals to hit the gift card all year, letting you extend its savings to digital content, games, and even subscriptions billed through iTunes.
Mophie Powerstation 6000mAh Portable Power Bank
Mophie's gear rarely drops in price, but it has succumbed to Black Friday like many other brands. This battery rarely drops below $40 and has never gone this low. It has 2 USB ports and its 6000mAh capacity can charge most phones at least once over.
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones
These headphones have Bluetooth, NFC pairing, a built-in mic for hands-free communication, an over-ear design for a secure fit, and active noise-cancellation. Uses a rechargeable battery and comes with a carrying case and 2-year warranty.
Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera
The Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera lets you reward your pet, even while you're not at home. You'll be able to check in on your pet using an app on your phone, hear and speak to them, and even send out a treat with the press of a button.
JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Various colors of the highly-reviewed JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker are now down to just $30 each thanks to Black Friday. They can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge and feature an integrated carabiner with IPX7 waterproof protection.
Status Audio Bluetooth On-ear and In-ear Headphones
Status Audio is having a Black Friday sale on three pairs of comfortable Bluetooth 5.0 headphones. You can pick between over-ear or in-ear headphones now at their best prices in Amazon history.
Philips Hue smart dimming kit
Normally, the switch on its own costs $25, and right now it's on sale for $23, meaning that you are saving a few bucks on that and essentially getting a free bulb with the purchase.
Roku Ultra 4K streaming media player
The Ultra is Roku's best device with the fastest processor and this is its best price ever. It has a fast channel launch, a lost remote finder, enhanced voice search, and more. It comes with JBL Premium headphones for private listening too.
ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Today's deal is the best we've seen for this recently-released product. The vacuum automatically maps and navigates your home to keep it clean, and you can control it using a free app or your voice and a smart home assistant.
Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price Toys
There are a ton of options available in this sale, and pricing starts at just $6 for some of these items. Be sure to check out all the pages of the sale so you don't miss any great deals.
LG G8 ThinQ and LG Stylo 5 deals
Choose between the LG Stylo 5 or the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone for up to 50% off during this Black Friday sale at Amazon. That's easily the best deal we've seen reach either model.
L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise
It has more than 60 never-before-seen surprises including a few exclusives to Amazon. You get one exclusive millennial girls fashion doll, one boy, one pet, and much more.
Contigo Water Bottles Black Friday sale
Amazon has a selection of Contigo water bottles and travel mugs on sale for Black Friday with prices starting as low as $7. Don't miss your opportunity to grab one at some of their best prices to date.
Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras
The sale features Arlo's Pro, Pro 2, and Ultra camera kits so you can get equipped with whichever suits your needs and budget. There's also a high-tech baby monitor on sale. The prices represent new lows, so you're getting a bargain no matter what.
Streaming mics, lights, content controllers, and more
Every good streamer needs good gear. Grab a new USB mic from Razer, an Elgato streaming deck, or upgrade your network with router and cable modem deals from Netgear and TP-Link. All of these products are down to super low prices.
Tribit Bluetooth Speaker and Headphone sale
This sale has everything from waterproof speakers to true wireless earbuds, so it's well with checking out with prices down by up to 30%. All the items are highly rated, but the discounts are good for Black Friday only!
Motorola Moto G6 G7 Z3 Z4 smartphones
The Moto G6 is the least expensive option at just $119.99. The Moto Z4 will set you back $389.99, but that's still a $100 discount. Find prices in between on the other models. Great deals every which way.
Rubbermaid & Foodsaver Deals
Cooking once for the week really can be helpful to keep you on track, but only if you have containers that will help you store all that food. These will help keep your meals fresh, so you don't waste anything!
LEGO Disney Train and Station with free bonus gift
This gorgeous Disney Train and Station set is exclusive to LEGO stores and now $99 off for Black Friday. You'll even score a bonus Christmas Tree Building Kit for free with its purchase. Don't forget to sign up for LEGO's free VIP program!
Tacklife Black Friday Sale
Tacklife's auto gear is super affordable even when not on sale, but offers like this make it super easy to ensure you're always prepared. The sale features jump starters, tire pressure gauges, and tire inflators so you never get caught out.
Netgear networking cable modems, routers, and more
Never set up a mesh networking system before? Cover yourself in that warm Wi-Fi blanket this Black Friday. You could also upgrade your cable modem and router with some great deals or just extend the range of your current system to cover dead zones.
Amazon Device Black Friday Deals
Black Friday is always a big time for discounts on Amazon's own hardware, and this is usually the time of the year we see some of the best pricing ever. Whether you're looking for an Echo speaker or Ring Video Doorbell, here are the best Amazon device deals to consider today.
Blink XT2 Smart Security Cameras + Echo Dot
These operate on AA batteries that are designed to last for up to two years so you can install them just about anywhere. They can be used inside or outside so take your pick. All the kits are 25% off and get you an Echo Dot at no extra cost.
Echo Flex Plug-in mini smart speaker
This tiny smart speaker plugs right into an AC outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music from services like Spotify, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more.
Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug
With Black Friday pricing hitting a bunch of Amazon Echo devices, you can now score the super-popular Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 extra. Use it to add voice control to a dumb appliance, set schedules, and more.
Insignia 32-inch 720p LED Fire TV edition
This HDTV set features Amazon's Fire OS and normally sells just above $140 on average there; today's price marks a return to the lowest we've ever seen it reach. It offers a 720p resolution and gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps.
Amazon Kindle Oasis
Get your hands on the 2017 Kindle Oasis at its best price ever. With 8GB or 32GB capacity, you'll have room for thousands of books, magazines, and more. As well as $100 off, you also get a $5 ebook credit with your purchase.
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you can watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. This is a match for its Prime Day low.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet
This Kids Edition tablet features the recently-released Fire HD 10 in a kid-proof case, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, and a 2-year replacement guarantee. As it has only been available since October, this is its first major discount.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
The 8-inch tablet comes housed in a case that protects it from whatever your little one throws at it. Amazon also includes a two-year no-questions-asked warranty as well as a year of FreeTime Unlimited worth $99.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
The Kids Edition Fire tablets come in sturdy, colorful cases with a two-year worry-free guarantee that Amazon will send you a replacement if one breaks, no matter what happens to it. This is a match for its best price ever.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
This slim device gives you access to a veritable trove of books. The latest Paperwhite is waterproof and has twice the storage of the previous-gen. This price matches its best ever, and the freebies sweeten the deal further.
Ring Peephole Cam
The Peephole Cam is perfect for those who can't install a traditional doorbell, say in an apartment building, but want all of the smarts of a regular Ring doorbell like HD video, 2-way talk, alerts, and more. It's never gone this low before.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of the best options you can get, and the Echo Show 5 lets you view who's at your door from its 5.5-inch display. This bundle is $70 less than the doorbell itself normally sells for alone, so don't miss out.
Amazon Fire HD 10
The 2019 Fire HD 10 was only released last month so this is the first major sale on it. Don't miss your chance to score $50 off it in the color or capacity of your choice.
Amazon Fire HD 8
Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is back down to its Prime Day price ahead of Black Friday. These tablets are great for watching movies, playing games, reading, and more, but the discounts are only good for a limited time.
Amazon Fire 7
This is the lowest this tablet has gone and the last time it hit this price it was only for Amazon Prime members. Today's discount offers savings for anyone with $20 off both the 16GB and 32GB tablet in the color of your choice.
Echo Dot with Clock + TP-Link Smart Plug
This updated Dot was only released a few weeks ago but you can already make a killer saving on it. Amazon is offering a bundle with a free smart plug, or you can grab it with a smart bulb instead for just $5 more.
Ecovacs Deebot 601 robot vacuum cleaner with Echo Dot
The Deebot 601 has sensors to prevent collisions and drops, a battery life that lasts for up to 2 hours, and the ability to return to itself to its charging station. The bundle with an Echo Dot scores you almost $90 off purchasing the two separately.
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD
The M10 HD has a 10.1-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage with support for microSD cards up to 256GB. The best part is when this Android tablet is docked, it becomes a screen for Alexa to use. Very cool.
Amazon Refurbished Fire HD and Kindle Paperwhite
Score an Amazon Fire HD 8 or Kindle Paperwhite from only $40. The devices are refurbished and are backed by a 90-day warranty. Shipping is free with Amazon Prime. These deals are limited in time and may sell out before the sale ends.
Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Buying refurbished is always a good way to save, especially during a sale! Right now, Amazon's offering an extra $20 off the certified refurbished Fire HD 10 tablet for a full savings of $50! It comes with a full warranty and is basically like new.
Amazon Echo Dot with One Month of Amazon Music Unlimited
Use Alexa to voice control this speaker and start playing your favorite songs from various streaming services. This deal includes one month of Amazon Music Unlimited which will auto-renew if not canceled beforehand.
Ring Floodlight Cam + Free Echo Dot
The motion-activated HD security camera features built-in floodlights, a siren, and two-way audio so you can talk to whoever is outside your property via your phone or Echo Dot. This is one of the best deals we've ever seen on this bundle.
Ring Spotlight Cam + Free Echo Dot
Ring's HD Spotlight Cam lets you view its live stream from anywhere in the world using a free app on your smartphone or tablet, day or night. You'll be able to speak back and forth with visitors via your bundled Echo Dot, too.
Amazon all-new Kindle with special offers e-reader
The addition of the front light lets you read day or night with a battery that lasts for weeks. Also do things like highlight, look up definitions, translate, and adjust text size. Select from millions of books including some free with Prime.
4K & Smart TV Black Friday Deals
A lot of consideration normally goes into a TV purchase, but sometimes when you see a good deal you just have to have it, right? There are tons and tons of Black Friday TV deals to be had, but not all are equal. Unfortunately, this holiday season brings with it some unique models that aren't available at other times of the year, and some other things which make it very hard to guage just how good of a deal you are actually getting. We've been following the trends this year, and here are some great options that you should consider purchasing.
Vizio M-Series Quantum 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV
One of the better mid-range TVs. The 600 nits of brightness work great with Dolby Vision HDR support. The 90 local dimming zones provide stunning depth. Works with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. Control it with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.
Amazon Prime Card Bonus Savings on TVs, sporting gear, and more
The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Prime Store Card have no annual fees and offer 5% cashback on all your orders on Amazon. Today, cardholders can even score up to 20% back on select Samsung and Sony smart TVs, sporting gear, and more.
Sony 55-inch LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (XBR55X800G)
Thanks to Dell's Semi-Annual Sale, Sony's 2019 55-inch 4K Smart TV is now more than $200 off its original price. It's compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa for voice control, even allowing you to control compatible smart home devices.
LG 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV (65UM6900PUA)
This gorgeous 4K UHD HDR smart TV features LG'S ThinQ Ai tech and is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
Amazon Labor Day sale on 4K Smart TVs, Soundbars, and more
Soundbars and 4K UHD Smart TVs from retailers like Samsung, LG, and TCL, including some QLED and OLED models, are now on sale at Amazon for Labor Day while supplies last.
Hisense H8F Series 4K ULED Android Smart TVs
Hisense's H8F series features Android TV with built-in Google Assistant so you can stream shows and movies from Netflix, Hulu, and even Disney+ when it releases in a few months, without needing another device plugged in.
Refurbished Smart TVs from Samsung, Element, VIZIO, and more
Factory reconditioned and refurbished smart TVs are now on sale at Woot with prices starting as low as $139.99. You'll score a warranty with today's purchase too, most of which last for 90 days.
Vizio P659-G1 P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR TV
Amazing brightness for the HDR support, great local dimming, and a smart platform for all your streaming apps.
VIZIO 4K Smart TVs
These VIZIO smart TVs can access all your favorite streaming channels thanks to their built-in Google Chromecast. They even offer Apple HomeKit support, voice control functionality, and more.
TCL 49-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV (49S517)
This smart TV can access services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video without needing a separate device plugged in!
VIZIO 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (V505-G9) + $100 Dell gift card
Thanks to Dell's Black Friday in July sale, you can find a better deal on VIZIO's 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV there than anywhere else.
RCA 43-inch 4K UHD LED TV
This well-reviewed 43-inch 4K UHD LED TV just returned to one of the best prices it's ever reached.
TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV
This smart TV features all the functionality of a Roku Streaming Stick built in, so you can stream services like Netflix, access the internet, and watch YouTube by connecting it with your home's Wi-Fi network.
Vizio 60 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV D60-F3 UHD TV
This stunning 60-inch television features built-in Chromecast with the ability to access Netflix, Hulu, and tons of other essential CordCutter apps.
Sharp 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV
This 4K Ultra HD HDR smart TV features built-in 10W speakers, Wi-Fi, and a pretty nice price.
LG 75-inch 4K TV
It's not only $100 lower than the competition is priced at, but it also comes with a $300 gift card.
TCL 40-inch Roku TV
Three generations are on sale today. Pick the one fits your budget.
LG 55UK6300 4K LED TV
The price may not have dropped directly, but the gift card makes up for that here.
VIZIO 70 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV E70-E3 UHD TV
The discount may not be huge, but you'll find lots of things to spend the $300 gift card on.
Unlocked Smartphone Black Friday Deals
Upgrading to a new phone does not have to break the bank. If you want to avoid going through your carrier for a new phone, here are some great options that are rather heavily discounted going into Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Sprint has a major deal going on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ right now. Choose an 18-month Flex Lease to score one for just $15 per month. That saves you nearly $27 every month off its usual price!
LG G8 ThinQ smartphone
Get your hands on the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone at Sprint for just $10 monthly when you sign up for an 18-month Flex lease and add a line to your plan or make an eligible upgrade. That saves you $25 each month!
Google Pixel 3
Not looking to shell out $800+ for the latest Google Pixel 4? Sprint's offering the Google Pixel 3 for as low as $10 monthly when you start an 18-month lease and add a line of service or an eligible upgrade. That's 50% off its usual monthly cost.
OnePlus 7 Pro
With a massive 4000mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, this is one powerful device that makes its mark with features like a gorgeous display, three rear cameras, and an amazing pop-up selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Verizon is offering a free Samsung Galaxy S10e to those who buy another at full price while adding a new line on any Unlimited plan. Those switching from another carrier will even score a $200 prepaid Mastercard when porting-in their number.
Mint Mobile 3-month Plans for $15/monthly
Mint Mobile is offering up to 40% off its service plans for three months when you join now! You can score any data plan for only $15 monthly for three months, though you'll need to pay the full three-month cost in advance.
Moto G7 Power (Unlocked)
This unlocked 32GB smartphone is the perfect budget option for those looking to get a bit more out of their device, thanks to its 5000mAh battery that can keep it powered for up to 60 hours at a time.
Belongme Crystal Clear Case (iPhone 11 Pro Max)
Enter the coupon code to drop the price by 50% today. This shock-absorbing TPU case protects your phone without adding bulk. The case is crystal clear as well, letting your iPhone 11 Pro Max show its true colors.
Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL buy one get one
Get a Pixel 4 64GB phone and get a second one for $0 a month after a promo credit. Upgrade to the Pixel 4 XL and you can get a second Pixel 4 XL free as well. Requires an 18-month lease with Sprint.
Google Pixel 3
Not willing to spend $800 on one of Google's recently announced Pixel 4 smartphones? This Amazon deal saving you over 40% off the Google Pixel 3's regular price is one of the next best options!
Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4XL and $800 off second phone
You'll get $800 for the second phone as promo credits spread out over the course of 24 months, basically making the Pixel 4 64GB free. Your first phone can be the Pixel 4 or 4XL as long as the second phone is equal or lesser value.
Google Pixel 4
The phone was only just announced, but you can already get a great deal on it. The deal applies to the Pixel 4 or larger Pixel 4 XL in any color or capacity. And, since you'll be shopping at Amazon again, the gift card is basically free money.
ESR Air Armor Transparent iPhone 11 Case
Make sure your new iPhone 11 is protected with this clear shock-absorbing case by ESR which features raised edges, scratch-resistance, and a flexible TPU frame.
Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Unlocked Smartphone
This phone is set to be released at the end of October, and this is the best deal we've shared for it yet. You'll be saving $50, and B&H throws in a 3-month prepaid Mint Mobile service plan with your purchase too.
iPhone 11 Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack)
Every smartphone should have a screen protector on it, but especially those that are as delicate and expensive as the latest iPhone models. This pack of tempered glass screen protectors is a perfect fit for the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, and iPhone X.
LG G8 ThinQ unlocked 128GB smartphone platinum
Compatible with all major U.S. carriers. It includes a 6.1-inch OLED full vision display, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal memory. It also has a 12MP and 16MP dual rear camera setup with Google Lens, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
iPhone XR smartphone
This deal comes through Sprint and requires signing up on a new line of service with the 18-month Flex Lease. You'll get a $17 credit every month, bringing the cost of the phone down. Can also stack with other deals like "Lease One, Get One."
LG G8 ThinQ smartphone
Score a free LG G8 ThinQ at Verizon when you purchase another at regular cost and add a new line to your plan. Or, you could snag LG's V50 ThinQ device at $840 off. The discount will be applied to your bill over 24 months.
iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro discounts
The best way to move to a new device is by trading in your current one. Verizon's offering up to $500 for trade-ins with purchase of one of Apple's latest iPhone models. You can also snag a $200 prepaid Mastercard by switching to Verizon Unlimited.
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Sprint is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10e for just $10 monthly with a 128GB or 256GB capacity when you add a new line of service and sign up for an 18-month Flex lease.
Gaming Black Friday Deals (Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation)
It doesn't matter which gaming platform you prefer, or who you are buying something for, just know that you shouldn't pay full price during Black Friday. There are so many deals out there for all the key platforms, including the All-Digital Xbox One S, PlayStation 4 pro, and even on Nintendo's newest Switch hardware.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons
The Nintendo Switch controllers go on sale so rarely, but today's discount matches their Prime Day record-low. There are a few different colors to choose from, but you want to grab a set before they sell out.
UGREEN Nintendo Switch Lite Carrying Case
If you've got a Switch Lite, you need a way to protect it when you take it on the go like this hard shell case with internal storage for cartridges and accessories. Prime members can use the on-page coupon and the below code to save on it.
PlayStation Plus 1 Year Subscription
Becoming a PlayStation Plus member is one of the smartest things you can do as a PlayStation gamer, and there's no better time to start a subscription than right now with today's sale on a one-year membership via Amazon.
AmazonBasics Gaming Headset
This wired gaming headset is compatible with so many game consoles and other devices, from the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One to PS4, PC, mobile devices, and more.
Halo Warfleet
Halo Warfleet is the official guide to spacecraft in the Halo universe, featuring ten intricately detailed full-color cross-sections of the franchise's most renowned ships. At $19, it is 32% off its retail price and around $3 off its average price.
3 Months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate + 3 Months Free
This new service from Microsoft includes Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Live Gold so you can play online. Buy the 3-month digital code and you'll be sent 3 extra months for free.
AmazonBasics Playstand for Nintendo Switch
Quit relying on your Nintendo Switch's built-in kickstand. The Playstand was built to properly hold your console and even adjusts for a few different viewing angles. It's risen a bit in price since our original post, but it's still worth the cost!
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition (PC)
This is an incredible price and a great pickup if you don't have Civ VI in your game library yet. You'll get every expansion and piece of DLC, plus the base game. The code is redeemable via Steam.
Nintendo New 3DS XL + $25 eBay Coupon
Though manufacturer refurbished, this console works perfectly and includes a full one-year warranty. You'll also get a $25 eBay coupon that works almost like cash and expires on November 4th.
New Nintendo 2DS XL Console (Refurbished) + $25 eBay Coupon
Score a factory refurbished Nintendo 2DS XL console at $50 off the cost of a brand new model, and you'll also receive an eBay bonus coupon that can be used to save $25 on a future purchase through November 4. The console is backed by a full warranty.
Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand
This deal comes within a dollar of the best we've seen for this product. The stand allows you to play your console in tabletop mode while charging. The viewing angle can be adjusted as well. Reviews are positive.
Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller
Outside of special days like Black Friday, $35 is the best price you can hope to find for a DualShock 4 controller. Now's a great time to buy if you're in the market for an extra. Shipping is free and stock is limited.
PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired GameCube-Style Controllers
Playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a Joy-Con just isn't the same. This classic GameCube-style wired Nintendo Switch controller features the buttons and layout you may be most familiar with. Today's price is a match of the best we've seen.
LEGO Worlds for Nintendo Switch
Lego Worlds is a galaxy of places made entirely from Lego bricks. You can create anything you'd like brick by brick, or use the game's landscaping tools to build mountains, islands and more, and today's price is the lowest it's ever reached!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch
Now's your chance to save $10 on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at Amazon while supplies last. It very rarely drops in price, so you want to snag a saving now while you can. Add it to your cart to see the deal price.
PlayStation Plus 1 Year Subscription
Come over to the Plus side! You can score a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus for just over $3 monthly with this sale offered via eBay.
GuliKit Power Bank for Nintendo Switch
This 10000mAh power bank attaches to the back of your Switch but stays out of the way during gameplay. It has an integrated USB-C cable and also has a USB-A output for juicing up your other tech. Enter the below code to score its best price yet.
GuliKit Route Air Bluetooth Adapter for Nintendo Switch
One big feature missing from the Nintendo Switch is Bluetooth functionality, but now you can add it with this incredibly slim and light USB-C Bluetooth adapter. It's on sale for just $27 when you enter the code below during checkout.
Soulcalibur VI: Xbox One Collector's Edition
Pick a warrior and fight for victory with a variety of fighting styles and deadly weapons. Soulcalibur VI came out in 2018 to plenty of praise for its story mode, environments, and bonus characters that include Geralt from the Witcher series.
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
This deal is a match of the one we saw on Prime Day. The Let's Go games are the first main series Pokémon RPG titles to land on the Nintendo Switch console. Perfect to play while you wait for your Sword or Shield pre-order!
Smart Home Black Friday Deals
Having smart home gadgets doesn't mean you're lazy, does it? There are so many different smart home accessories on the market these days that odds are you want to try a bunch of them. One problem with this technology now is that a lot of it is very expensive still, and the cheaper options just don't work as well. Use these Black Friday discounts to score the better options for less!
ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Today's deal is the best we've seen for this recently-released product. The vacuum automatically maps and navigates your home to keep it clean, and you can control it using a free app or your voice and a smart home assistant.
Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras
The sale features Arlo's Pro, Pro 2, and Ultra camera kits so you can get equipped with whichever suits your needs and budget. There's also a high-tech baby monitor on sale. The prices represent new lows, so you're getting a bargain no matter what.
Ecovacs Deebot 661 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Control this smart robotic vacuum cleaner using an app on your phone, or even with your voice! It's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and today's one-day deal brings it to a new low price by over $100.
Blink XT2 Smart Security Cameras + Echo Dot
These operate on AA batteries that are designed to last for up to two years so you can install them just about anywhere. They can be used inside or outside so take your pick. All the kits are 25% off and get you an Echo Dot at no extra cost.
Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop
This Alexa-compatible vac uses a dual-gyro system and motion tracking sensors to clean your floors in the most efficient way possible. It won't fall down stairs or get stuck on obstacles and the battery gives it 2.5 hours of cleaning.
Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop
The S5 uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. Clipping the coupon on its product page saves you $140 off its usual price at Amazon!
Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug
With Black Friday pricing hitting a bunch of Amazon Echo devices, you can now score the super-popular Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 extra. Use it to add voice control to a dumb appliance, set schedules, and more.
Tailwind iQ3 Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener
Control your garage door from anywhere in the world using an app on your phone. This device even closes the door automatically when you leave and is compatible with most garage door openers along with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri, and IFTTT.
Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System
This Eero kit replaces your traditional Wi-Fi system, providing 4,500 square feet of coverage via its three routers. It's super easy to set up, reliable once running, and you can add more Eero products later to expand your range if you need to.
Eufy eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System
This 1080p wireless security camera system lets you view its live stream using an app on your phone or tablet. Weatherproofing means it is suitable for use indoors or out, and it comes with mounting hardware. Its battery lasts 365-days per charge.
Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid
Robotic cleaners are a great way to keep your house free from dust and dirt with minimal effort. This model has laser navigation and A.I. Mapping for an efficient clean, 2200Pa suction, Alexa support, a 2.5-hour run time, and a new record low price.
Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller
The system's installation is very simple with no special tools required. Once it's in, the Rachio can monitor and manage how you use your water, set schedules, make automatic adjustments for the weather, integrate with Alexa, and more.
Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Schedule or control this vacuum using the Mi Home app on your iOS or Android device to have an extra helping hand when it's time to get some chores done. It's perfect to use for homes with pets and various types of flooring and carpet.
Ring Peephole Cam
The Peephole Cam is perfect for those who can't install a traditional doorbell, say in an apartment building, but want all of the smarts of a regular Ring doorbell like HD video, 2-way talk, alerts, and more. It's never gone this low before.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of the best options you can get, and the Echo Show 5 lets you view who's at your door from its 5.5-inch display. This bundle is $70 less than the doorbell itself normally sells for alone, so don't miss out.
Arlo Pro 2 1080p 4-camera wireless home security camera system
Thanks to their weatherproofing, these 100% wire-free 1080p security cameras are built to work indoors and outside, day or night. You can even choose to plug them in to keep them continuously powered up.
Echo Dot with Clock + TP-Link Smart Plug
This updated Dot was only released a few weeks ago but you can already make a killer saving on it. Amazon is offering a bundle with a free smart plug, or you can grab it with a smart bulb instead for just $5 more.
Arlo Ultra 4-Camera System
Arlo's top-of-the-line Ultra cameras have 4K resolution, a 180-degree field of view, 2-way audio, night vision, Alexa compatibility, and much more. This kit comes with four weather-resistant cameras and the necessary base station to get them set up.
Ecovacs Deebot 601 robot vacuum cleaner with Echo Dot
The Deebot 601 has sensors to prevent collisions and drops, a battery life that lasts for up to 2 hours, and the ability to return to itself to its charging station. The bundle with an Echo Dot scores you almost $90 off purchasing the two separately.
Home Improvement / DIY Black Friday Deals
Whether you need to do some repairs around the house or you just want to buy some things that you may never use, here's the list for you! From tools and repair kits to some smart home gear that could improve your quality of life at home, these are the deals you can't miss out on.
Tailwind iQ3 Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener
Control your garage door from anywhere in the world using an app on your phone. This device even closes the door automatically when you leave and is compatible with most garage door openers along with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri, and IFTTT.
Eufy eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System
This 1080p wireless security camera system lets you view its live stream using an app on your phone or tablet. Plus, the weather-proof camera is suitable for use both indoors and outside and comes with mounting hardware.
Moes Smart Garage Door Opener Controller
Make your garage door smarter and start controlling it with an app on your phone using this discounted smart garage door controller. It even allows for voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant. Clip its on-page coupon at Amazon to save $10 today.
Black+Decker 57-piece 8V Drill & Home Tool Kit
This Black+Decker tool set is filled with essentials every home should have on hand, from an 8V MAX cordless lithium drill to a claw hammer, an adjustable wrench, a ratcheting screwdriver, various screwdriver bits, and more.
Govee RGBW LED Light Bulbs (2-Pack)
Clip the on-page coupon and then enter the promo code to get your discount. These newly-released bulbs can shine white light or you can use the included remote to choose from 15 vibrant colors. There are four lighting modes as well.
Opodee Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Opodee's smart robotic vacuum lasts for up to 100 minutes on a single charge and returns to its charging station automatically. By clipping the coupon on its page and entering the following code at checkout, you'll snag one of its best prices ever.
DEWALT TSTAK Tool Storage Organizer
There's a slight shipping delay, but this deal gets you $10 off and it's the best price we've seen for the product. Reviews are great too. This two-drawer case features removable dividers and heavy-duty latches.
Govee DreamColor 16.4ft LED Strip Lights
Whether you're sprucing up your desk or your entertainment center, this LED light strip is a great pick with the ability to turn multiple colors at once and be controlled with your phone. Clip its on-page coupon and use the promo code at checkout.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (KP400)
Save over 20% on these well-rated outdoor smart plugs. They're waterproof, compatible with various voice assistants, and controllable via your smartphone no matter where you're at in the world.
OPODEE Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Opodee's smart robotic vacuum lasts for up to 100 minutes on a single charge and returns to its charging station automatically. By clipping the coupon on its page and then entering the code below, you'll snag one of its best prices yet.
AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties (50-pack)
These reusable zip ties are perfect for keeping all the wires and cables for your electronics from causing a jumbled mess around your home. The slotted head even allows you to hang these ties from a hook, and you can cut them to size too.
Tekton Everybit Precision Bit and Driver Kit for small electronics (27-piece)
Whether you want to replace a hard drive or try to replace your smartphone display, this 27-piece kit can help you get started. Its price has never dropped this low before.
Sugru Hacks for Your Home Kit
Sugru is awesome. It's moldable glue that can be used for tons of different projects, and this discounted kit includes packets of Sugru and a book filled with 18 ideas to get you started. Reviews are great too.
Ring Video Doorbell Elite (Certified Refurbished)
Sold new for $500, here's your chance to snag arguably the best version of Ring's Video Doorbell at 50% off its usual cost! These Elite models come with a 1-year warranty and require hardwiring via Ethernet for power and connectivity.
iDevices Smart Thermostat
This limited-time offer comes within a dollar of the best we've ever shared. The smart thermostat works with your favorite smart home voice assistants as well as most heating and cooling systems.
Honeywell T5+ Smart Thermostat
The T5+ is easy to install and can be controlled using an app on your phone.
Tekton Everybit Precision Bit and Driver Kit for small electronics (27-piece)
This 27-piece toolset includes carefully selected bits that can be used to repair devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and even wristwatches and glasses. Today's sale brings its price lower than it's been in nearly four years.
Bosch 12V Pocket Driver Kit
Bring your home improvement plans to fruition with this Pocket Driver kit that features two speeds and a compact design to help you finish the job nearly anywhere. Today's discount brings the kit back to the best price we've ever seen it reach.
Toucan Outdoor Wireless Smart Security Cameras
Toucan's Smart Wireless Security Cameras come with a dusk-to-dawn bulb that turns on automatically when night falls. You can score a single set or a two-pack as low as $70 today using the on-page coupon at Amazon.
Govee Dusk to Dawn Light Bulb (two-pack)
These LED light bulbs turn on and off automatically based on how dark it is outside, and today you can save close to 50% on a two-pack when you enter the following promo code during checkout. Customer reviews are great too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.