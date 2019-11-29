We've double checked pricing on all of them to ensure these are really Black Friday prices and that you can buy them with confidence. These early deals will save you some time during the event later this week, so be sure to grab them now instead of waiting.

To save you a bit of time, we've rounded up all the biggest and best deals in one place, and there are more than 100 deals listed below. Finding a deal won't be hard this year, but making sure you find the right one may. We've highlighted some of the absolute must-haves, and then listed a ton more.

We know, Black Friday deals deals have been in motion for a while, but over the past few days the floodgates have opened, and the deals just won't stop. There are so many awesome deals out there that it's currently hard to keep up with them, honestly. We want to make sure that is not a problem for you though, so we've gone through everything available, and rounded up the absolute best deals that you simply can not miss out on.

Smartest garage in the neighborhood

Smart homes are great, but one thing that you may not have thought to improve is something you likely use on a daily basis: your garage door. This Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is down to just $29.98 as part of a Black Friday promotion. It includes the hub and sensor required to add the smarts to your garage door, and works on just about any garage door installed after 1993.

This sets up in minutes, and with the MyQ garage opener you can even have all of your Black Friday packages from Amazon delivered right inside your garage. We've never seen this drop so low before, so don't miss your chance to save big.

Open Sesame Chamberlain MyQ MYQ-G0301 smart garage door opener Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. $29.98 $50.00 $20 off See at Amazon

Apple's latest drops in price

The new 10.2-inch iPad was only just released back in September, and it's already on sale. Right now, you can save $80 on your purchase, bringing the starting price down to just $250. Many people consider the iPad to be the best deal in tech at regular price, so you can only imagine how much better the deal becomes at this price. This year, Apple increased the screen size, added a Smart Connector, and kept Apple Pencil support.

If you're looking to upgrade your old iPad or need a gift for someone, this is a great option.

Buy them all Apple 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only 32GB iPad latest model Whether you want 32GB or 128GB, Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + 4G, you can save $30 on the price. Also available in all the colors. Get the Retina display, the A10 Fusion chip, the 8MP back camera, the 1.2MP front camera, a 10 hour battery life, and more. As low as $249 See at Amazon

One cooking gadget to rule them all

The Ninja Foodi combines the best of a pressure cooker and air fryer into one package. There's no need to clutter the kitchen with multiple gadgets when just one can do the job. This 7-in-1 programmable pressure fryer can be used to cook a wide variety of foods. You can make stews, soups, tender meat, and more using the pressure cooking features, and then crisp up some veggies, fries, and more using the air fryer portion.

It also has TenderCrisp technology which is designed to help you quickly cook your ingredients and then give your meal that crisp, golden finish it deserves.

Versatile cooker Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer This Black Friday deal saves you $80 and brings it back to the lowest price we've ever seen. This model has a pressure cooker, air fryer, and tender crisper all built into one. $109.99 $189.99 $80 off See at Amazon

Keep the grass green

Rachio makes the best smart sprinkler system on the market right now, and it's latest generation hardware is currently down to an awesomely-low price. At just $200, the Rachio 3 can control 16 different zones and it uses hyper-local weather to ensure it isn't watering while it rains or snows. You can set a schedule on your own, or let Rachio handle it based on the conditions you live it.

If you want to keep a green yard but not have to think much about it, you need one of these today.

Water you waiting for? Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller The system's installation is very simple with no special tools required. Once it's in, the Rachio can monitor and manage how you use your water, set schedules, make automatic adjustments for the weather, integrate with Alexa, and more. $199.99 $261.85 $62 off See at Amazon

Stream everything for less

There are a bunch of different products in Amazon's lineup these days, but right now there are two main products worth focusing on. First up, the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is down to just $24.99. This makes it 50% cheaper right now than it normally is, and drops the Fire TV Stick 4K back to its Prime Day pricing.

This is Amazon's first 4K streaming stick, and it comes with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote that enables voice control of your streaming apps, smart home accessories, and more. Be sure to give Disney Plus a try a try on the Fire Stick as well.

Upscale Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K media streaming player with Alexa voice remote The streaming library has access to all your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO, and more. Watch all the content they have, whether it's 4K or not. Up to 500,000 movies and episodes. Search for shows with the Alexa voice remote. $24.99 $50.00 $25 off See at Amazon

The only affordable tablet worth buying

Next up is the Fire 7 Tablet, which Amazon has on sale for just $29.99. This is $20 less than it regularly sells for, and brings the tablet back it its best price ever. It has a 7-inch display, now offers twice the base storage, and comes in multiple color options. If you're looking for an affordable tablet to buy on Black Friday, here is the best choice you'll find anywhere.

Fire sale Amazon Fire 7 This is the lowest this tablet has gone and the last time it hit this price it was only for Amazon Prime members. Today's discount offers savings for anyone with $20 off both the 16GB and 32GB tablet in the color of your choice. $29.99 $49.99 $20 off See at Amazon

Get your game on

Gaming consoles can be expensive, but luckily Black Friday tends to bring big discounts to all of them. The newest Xbox hardware, the All-Digital Xbox One S, is currently down to just $149 at multiple retailers. In addition to the console, you also score three free games with the purchase.

Sure, it doesn't have a disc drive anymore, but inside it has 1TB of storage to hold all your favorite games, so odds are you won't even miss the need to change discs to play your favorite games.

Game on Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition console This bundle includes the console, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale. $149.00 $199.00 $50 off See at Amazon

It's time to upgrade your phone

Amazon currently has both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on sale with $200 off, which drops the starting price of the phones down to just $599. At launch, there were several complaints about the price of the phone, and today's discount should settle those with new all-time lows.

The Pixel 4 takes a lot of what people loved about the Pixel 3, like the size and camera, and makes them even better. With improved low-light captures, and a new Astrophotography mode, there is a lot to love here. Google added a second camera to the rear of the Pixel for the first time this year, giving you even more flexibility to capture those great shots.

Get one today Google Pixel 4 Black Friday is bringing huge discounts to all the Pixel devices, including the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. These recently-released phones are down to a new all-time low, so don't miss out. Save $200 See at Amazon

Add some security

Ring makes some of the best video doorbell options that are out there right now, and when they drop this low there's no reason not to add one to your doors at home. Right now, you can bundle the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with an Echo Show 5 for just $139. This is a savings of $150, meaning you not only get the Show 5 for free, but also save $60 on the cost of the doorbell by itself.

With Ring's Video Doorbells, you can see who's at your door from anywhere thanks to the free mobile app. You can also set up zones to receive motion alerts for, communicate with whomever arrives, and much more. This model is battery powered, so you can install it anywhere, so why not give it a shot?

When ya gonna ring it? Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle has again dropped to its lowest ever price, this time for Black Friday. These two are perfect to purchase together as you can watch the doorbell's live feed on the Echo Show 5. $139.00 $289.00 $150 off See at Amazon

This can't be passed up

Amazon dropped the price of its Echo Dot down to just $22 for Black Friday, which is the lowest we've seen it go. The Echo Dot can answer your burning questions, control your smart home gear, play music, audiobooks, and much more.

You can add an Alexa smart plug to the purchase with it for just $5 more, or grab three of them for $64.98 with the code DOT3PACK.

Alexa, let's go! Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker Amazon's most popular smart speaker is going to get a lot more popular at this price point. Use the Echo Dot to talk to Alexa, control your smart home with your voice, play music, or set up an intercom between Echo Dots throughout the home. $22.00 $49.00 $27 off See at Amazon

Listen to these savings

Normally, these headphones sell for $170, and they don't drop in price very often. We've reviewed them and love them, and at this price we love them even more. Jabra recently released a new version, which sells for about $80 more than these do now, so unless you absolutely need the latest and greatest, we'd advise picking these up now. You can grab them in a variety of color options.

Bluetooth Buds Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds These Bluetooth headphones let you take hands-free calls and listen to music wirelessly. They're water-resistant, feature customizable sound in the Jabra Sound+ app, and last for up to 15 hours with the included charging case. $99.99 $169.99 $70 off See at Amazon

Everyone loves free, right?

Alongside its hardware discounts, Amazon is infamous for running great offers on its subscription services as well. Right now, you can try out Kindle Unlimited for three months for free. That's right, it costs you absolutely nothing to gain access to milions of books, unlimited audiobooks, current magazines, and more.

One of the best parts of the service is that you don't even need a Kindle to read everything on. It works with your smartphone, on a PC, tablet, and more. Be sure to give it a shot today, but remember to cancel before the three months is up if you don't want to end up paying for it after.

Pageturner Free 3-Month Kindle Unlimited Membership Amazon is letting new subscribers of Kindle Unlimited try the service out completely free for three months! You'll gain access to over 1 million titles to read whenever you want, wherever you want. You don't need a Kindle to start reading, either. $0.00 $29.97 $30 off See at Amazon

All of Black Friday's best deals

There are hundreds of great deals already flowing, with potential savings in the thousands here. We are constantly updating the list below with the latest and greatest offers so be sure to check them out now.

Newest Black Friday Deals

If you are just looking to see the latest deals available, we have you covered. Here are 25 new deals that will be constantly-updating throughout the day, so check back often.

Amazon Device Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is always a big time for discounts on Amazon's own hardware, and this is usually the time of the year we see some of the best pricing ever. Whether you're looking for an Echo speaker or Ring Video Doorbell, here are the best Amazon device deals to consider today.

All Amazon Devices Deals

4K & Smart TV Black Friday Deals

A lot of consideration normally goes into a TV purchase, but sometimes when you see a good deal you just have to have it, right? There are tons and tons of Black Friday TV deals to be had, but not all are equal. Unfortunately, this holiday season brings with it some unique models that aren't available at other times of the year, and some other things which make it very hard to guage just how good of a deal you are actually getting. We've been following the trends this year, and here are some great options that you should consider purchasing.

Unlocked Smartphone Black Friday Deals

Upgrading to a new phone does not have to break the bank. If you want to avoid going through your carrier for a new phone, here are some great options that are rather heavily discounted going into Black Friday.

Gaming Black Friday Deals (Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation)

It doesn't matter which gaming platform you prefer, or who you are buying something for, just know that you shouldn't pay full price during Black Friday. There are so many deals out there for all the key platforms, including the All-Digital Xbox One S, PlayStation 4 pro, and even on Nintendo's newest Switch hardware.

Smart Home Black Friday Deals

Having smart home gadgets doesn't mean you're lazy, does it? There are so many different smart home accessories on the market these days that odds are you want to try a bunch of them. One problem with this technology now is that a lot of it is very expensive still, and the cheaper options just don't work as well. Use these Black Friday discounts to score the better options for less!

Home Improvement / DIY Black Friday Deals

Whether you need to do some repairs around the house or you just want to buy some things that you may never use, here's the list for you! From tools and repair kits to some smart home gear that could improve your quality of life at home, these are the deals you can't miss out on.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.