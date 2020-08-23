Best Alexa Devices Android Central 2020

We've researched, tested, and reviewed dozens if not hundreds of devices and have come up with the following list of what we consider the best Alexa devices. If you don't already have an Echo smart speaker, we recommend you pick up the Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) to get started. It sounds great and comes in at a reasonable starting price. Of course, if you already have an Echo and want to see what else is available, well, we've got you covered there too.

The original Amazon Echo that debuted in late 2014 gave us our first introduction to Alexa, and we've been hooked ever since. What started out as a stark, black tube has evolved over three generations to a softer, gentler looking Alexa vessel, and has spawned an entire line of other Echo devices. This third-generation "regular" Echo is the best of the series yet. It boasts an improved sound architecture over the first two generations, one that it borrowed from the more expensive Echo Plus (2nd Gen). As with several other Echo devices, you can connect two of these to create a stereo pairing, or you can connect it with your Fire TV for enhanced audio to go with your visual content. The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) is the Alexa smart speaker to get if you want great sound, but don't want to spend an arm and a leg on. (If you don't care as much about the sound and want to save a few bucks, you could get one of the Echo Dot varieties, or if you really care about sound, go for an Echo Studio.) The Echo does not have a camera or screen, which is great for those concerned with privacy, but it does diminish its overall utility just a bit. Even still, this is our pick for the everyday Echo for most. Pros: Improved sound architecture

Softer new design

Can pair with another Echo or Fire TV for stereo sound

Gorgeous new color options Cons: No screen or video calling

Expensive compared to siblings

Best Amazon Alexa Smart Screen: Amazon Echo Show 8

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of our favorite smart home devices of 2019, and our pick as the best Alexa device with a screen. It continued with the design cues of the earlier Echo Show (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5 and borrowed some of the best features from each of those devices. On its 8-inch screen, this Show boasts the same 800p resolution as the larger Echo Show (2nd Gen), but it also features the privacy-focused controls that debuted on the Echo Show 5, including a physical camera shutter and mute switch. The Echo Show devices are all still only available in Charcoal or Sandstone and not in the fun Twilight Blue or Plum colors seeen with the current "regular" Echo and Dot speakers, but we think the design still looks nice. Plus, if you get an optional stand, you can change the angle/position of your Echo Show 8 as you wish. While the Echo Show 8 is a great device for managing your smart home devices, watching videos, or even Amazon Prime content, it isn't the best speaker Amazon makes. There is no Dolby processing built-in, and the speaker sort of fires backward. While it's a nice device for video chatting, the camera only clocks in at a very low 1-megapixel. All-in-all though, we love this device for managing our smart home life with Alexa! Pros: Great size for screen

Same screen resolution as larger Echo Show (2nd Gen)

Sleek design

Privacy-focused camera shutter and mute switch Cons: Weak speaker without Dolby processing

Weaker camera than larger Echo Show

Only two color options

Best Amazon Alexa Tablet: Amazon Fire HD 8

We can't say enough good things about the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet. Now on its 10th version, this media consumption device continues to hit that sweet spot of affordability, durability, and family friendly-ness. At a great price, you get a hands-free digital voice assistant (Alexa), an HD screen, front and rear-facing cameras, expandable storage, and an easy onramp to all of the great content in the Amazon ecosystem. We think the most underrated features on this device are its battery life and flexible storage options. This tablet will last you 12 hours on a single charge, which is amazing for long flights or drives. You can also feel confident purchasing the base model with only 32GB of storage because then you can pick up additional microSD cards on the cheap and expand storage up to 1TB. While it is true that this device doesn't run Google Apps straight out of the box, even the least savvy can follow the relatively simple instructions to add these after purchase. While the Fire HD 8 remains our top pick for most buyers, those who want to be on the bleeding edge of technology may want to opt for the Fire HD 8 Plus along with its wireless charging dock, which will get you wireless charging and more RAM for faster performance. Pros: Sweet spot of screen size and portability

Full HD screen

Best-in-class family controls

Great battery life

Multi-user support

Expandable storage up to 1TB Cons: Doesn't ship with Google apps

Doesn't have all the features of HD 8 Plus

Best Amazon Alexa Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 One of the best media consumption devices you can buy With its rugged build, low price, and multi-user support, the Fire HD 8 is a great family tablet. $60 at Amazon

Best Amazon Alexa Wireless Earbuds: Amazon Echo Buds

It seems like every technology company has its own version of wireless earbuds these days. However, if you want a pair of buds that give you hands-free access to Alexa, there is really only one option — the Amazon Echo Buds. In addition to easy Alexa access (which works well, by the way), the Echo Buds just sound good. They feature active noise reduction (ANR) and a customizable Passthrough mode that allows you to let in noises from the outside world instead of taking the buds out of your ears. Both features are great, and changing the state is as easy as double-tapping the buds. You can also adjust the way it sounds in the app. Amazon also built in a way for you to easily invoke Google Assistant or Siri with just a tap, so you have the best of both worlds when it comes to smart assistants on the go. As we mentioned in our recent review, the Echo Buds have about 4-5 hours of battery life on a charge, plus 20 with the case. That case charges only via micro-USB cable and does not feature the ability to charge wirelessly. It's also a little cheap feeling for a case. But none of that matters when you're getting great-sounding earbuds with Alexa for less than competitors are charging for their versions. Pros: Affordable truly wireless earbuds

Great hands-free Alexa support

ANR and Passthrough modes

Can map Google Assistant or Siri to touch controls Cons: Charges via outdated Micro-USB

Battery on buds could be better

No wireless charging for case

Case feels cheap

Best Amazon Alexa Wireless Earbuds Amazon Echo Buds Is there an Echo in-ear? These wireless earbuds feel great and sound great, and you'll love having Alexa in your ears and available hands-free. $130 at Amazon

Best Amazon Alexa Car Device: Roav Viva by Anker

Apple has CarPlay, and Google has Android Auto, but Amazon hasn't had a successful strategy to get Alexa into your car yet. Yes, it has Alexa Auto partnerships with some car manufacturers like Audi and Ford, but that hasn't seen as much adoption compared to its competition. So how can you get Alexa in your car? Amazon's answer was slow in coming and resulted in the Echo Auto, which received a lukewarm reception when it finally rolled out a year after being announced. Thankfully, other third-parties like Garmin and Anker/Roav have stepped in to fill the gap. The Roav Viva came out in early 2018 and is an ingenious little accessory that plugs right into the power port/cigarette lighter in most cars. It sports two USB-A charging ports so you can keep your phones or other devices charged while driving, and it provides a means for you to interact with Alexa hands-free. You have to download the Roav app and connect it to your Amazon account before you use it, and then it operates with its built-in microphones and outputs sound via Bluetooth through your car's speakers. This device is cheaper than Amazon's own Echo Auto product and is arguably better looking and easier to mount in your car. The main downsides to the device are that it may not fit well in every vehicle, and because it's a third-party device that has its own app, it takes up to 90 seconds after starting your car for Alexa to be ready to roll. Despite those drawbacks, the Roav Viva is our choice over the Echo Auto for an Alexa road trip. Pros: Half the price of Echo Auto

Plugs right into power port so no need for loose cord/clip

Two USB-A chargers built-in Cons: Bluetooth connection can be finicky

May not fit well in all vehicles

Requires separate app

Best Phone with Amazon Alexa Built-in: Motorola One Action

You know that all iPhones come with Siri, and Android phones have various levels of access to the Google Assistant, but did you know that Amazon sells a number of Android models with Alexa access built-in? Not only do you get ready access to Alexa, but you can also pick these up more cheaply than through other avenues, and unlocked. Out of all the Alexa built-in phones currently available, our favorite is the Motorola One Action. It sports a grand 21: 9 aspect ratio, which is awesome for watching movies or as a viewfinder for its impressive triple camera system. This is the phone to get if you want to take and edit video on the go, as it sports an ultra-wide action video camera (think GoPro but on your phone). It also has a nice and small selfie-cam cutout on the front, so you can maximize that gorgeous 6.3-inch display. While we like the display, it is a bit of an unusual form factor if you're coming from a traditional 16: 9 screen. It also ships with Android 9 Pie, so you won't be getting the latest and greatest from Google right out of the box. However, taken altogether it's still a compelling phone with Alexa available at the push of a button. Pros: Easy Alexa access with a double-tap of the power button

Unique and powerful camera

NFC for mobile payments

Affordable

Works on all U.S. carriers Cons: 21:9 aspect ratio form factor may be awkward

Comes with Android 9 Pie

Best Smart Light with Amazon Alexa: LIFX Color Bulb

One of the first products most people get when setting up a smart home is a smart light. These are often affordable, easy to assemble (simply screw in a bulb), and have an immediate and obvious impact. There are tons of options available when considering a smart lighting solution, but one of our favorites is the Color Bulb series from LIFX. These LIFX bulbs have an interesting design (something that sounds funny to say about a light bulb), with a flattened out exposed portion that showcases the 16 million color options available to you. The bulbs connect directly to Wi-Fi without requiring a hub and thus are extremely easy to pair with Alexa. We recommend picking up several of these for different rooms and creating lighting groups and smart lighting routines in the Alexa app. You can even connect them to the Alexa Guard routine to have your lights turn on or off automatically when you tell Alexa that you are leaving the house. Keep in mind that these bulbs may be a little heavy for smaller lamps, and they tend to get a bit warmer than normal lightbulbs. We've also found that the setup process in the LIFX app can be a bit tedious. However, once you have these bulbs set up and in place in your home, we now you're going to enjoy using them! Pros: No hub required

Supports 16 million colors

More affordable than Philips Hue Cons: A bit heavy for lamps

Can get warm for an LED bulb

Setup process in LIFX app can be finicky

Expensive compared to other bulbs

Best Smart Light with Amazon Alexa LIFX Color Bulb SO MANY COLORS The LIFX Color bulbs are a great addition. With over 16 million color combinations, you can set a scene for any mood. $60 at Best Buy

Best Amazon Alexa Home Security Camera: Ring Stick Up Cam

Even before Amazon purchased Ring several years ago, the Ring video doorbells, cameras, and lights worked well with Alexa. Now that the company is a legitimate part of the Amazon ecosystem, the integration is better than ever. If you're looking to pick up a smart camera (or multiple cameras) to protect and monitor your property, you can't go wrong with the Ring Stick Up Cam. The Stick Up Cam was updated in late 2019 and has several configurations to choose from. You can get a wired or battery-powered version, and whichever option you pick can be converted to the other after the fact. The Cam can be used indoors or outdoors and is easy to install either way. It's also available in two colors: a standard white and a striking black. Most home security cameras offer a subscription plan to access and store video recordings, and with Ring this is no different. While being one of the more reasonably-priced plans in the home security market, it is still an additional expense that you'll need to consider. Also, if all you want is an indoor camera, Ring offers a version that only works inside, but that is almost half the price of the Stick Up Cam. Whichever version you go with, you can easily ask Alexa to show you your camera feed on your Echo Show, Fire tablet, or Fire TV device, so that you'll always be connected to your smart home. Pros: Can be used indoors and outdoors

Available in wired or battery versions

Available in black or white

Comes with night vision

A lot of control over how you use it Cons: Wired version may require professional installation

Subscription required to access recordings

Almost twice the price of Ring's indoor-only model

Best Amazon Alexa Video Doorbell: Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

The original Ring Video Doorbell was a sensation in smart home protection and convenience, and the popular security device is now on its third generation with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus maintains its HD quality video recording but adds in impressive new features like Pre-roll, which allows it to record up to four seconds of video before an actual event is detected. This advanced motion detection works great during the day, but its resolution is capped lower than HD, and it doesn't work with night vision so nighttime results can be mixed. Like the Ring Stick Up Cam, you can ask Alexa to "show me who's at the door," which is perfect for when you're not at home. You can also carry on a conversation with your guests through Alexa, no matter where you are. Also similar to the Ring Stick Up Cam, you will need to subscribe to Ring's subscription service if you want to keep or access old video footage, so keep that extra expense in mind when considering this doorbell. What you get with this device is added security, peace of mind, and a way to monitor your home with Alexa's assistance. Pros: Records pre-roll video

Advanced Motion Detection

Can power with a battery or wired connection

Uses infrared night vision

Interchangeable faceplates

Works on 2.4 GHz and 5.0Ghz Wi-Fi Cons: Wired version may require professional installation

Subscription required to access recordings

Pre-roll only works reliably in the daytime

Best Amazon Alexa Smart Thermostat: ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

While the smart thermostat market is not as massive as other smart products, there are some heavy hitters in this space. One of our favorite smart thermostats and the best with Alexa is the ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control. Not only do you get smart features like a touch display and the ability to create schedules and routines with ease, but you get Alexa built-in. There's nothing cooler than seeing Alexa's blue LEDs light up on that black squircle on your wall whenever you make a request. It reminds us of HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey (only not as creepy). Having that built-in Alexa integration is great for controlling the ecobee, but it's also useful for controlling your smart home in general. Perhaps your thermostat is in a place where you can't put an Echo (a hallway) or where you may not want one (an office or dining room). Well, this device has you covered! This ecobee also comes paired with a smart sensor to help you better manage the temperature in rooms that may not have the same exposure as the base unit, and you can purchase additional sensors to put around your home. The company claims that its smart sensors and intelligent thermostat can help you reduce your heating and cooling costs by up to 23% per year, so while this thermostat is pricey, it's cost-effective. The biggest drawback to this thermostat is that it's a little pricey when compared to other smart thermostats on the market. However, considering that it's basically a wall-mounted Echo and smart appliance, we think it's worthy of your consideration. Pros: Alexa is built-in

Can work as an Alexa node

Faster processor than the previous generation

Far-field voice recognition

Separate room sensor included Cons: Pricey

Complicated interface

Room sensors can cost extra

Best Amazon Alexa Wi-Fi Mesh Router: eero Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

Big homes need more than a standard Wi-Fi setup, and this is where a mesh network like eero comes into play. Mesh routers help spread out your Wi-Fi signal to the parts of the home that need it most, which can make a big difference if your TV is on the other side of the house from your router, or if you're sharing your bandwidth with other family members. I recently purchased this eero mesh three-pack because even with fiber internet, I experienced several dead or low-bandwidth spots in my 2,300-square-foot home. Connecting the eero base unit to my fiber box was super easy, and in minutes I had the other units set up around the home. Now, I'm getting better Wi-Fi speeds than I ever did before (over 900 Mbps), and I have virtually no issues or complaints from family members who are working or watching Netflix. eero devices already allow you to monitor and control device usage, test your network, and share your Wi-Fi password, but if you are so inclined, you can subscribe to eero Secure or eero Secure+. These plans offer additional security and network monitoring features, as well as included add-ons for 1Password, encrypt.me, and Malwarebytes (in the plus version). The integration with Alexa enables eero owners to control different aspects of their home network, including opening and closing guest networks and providing threat scans and ad-blocking. The eero units are available individually or in multi-packs. Pros: Great app with easy setup

1500 square feet of coverage per unit

Family profiles and system reports

eero Secure benefits Cons: No desktop controls

Not the fastest router on its own

Can have a finicky connection with some devices

Best Amazon Alexa Smartwatch: Wyze Band

Smartwatches are all the rage these days, what with the popularity of devices like the Apple Watch, Samsung's great Galaxy watches, and fitness-focused products like Fitbits and Garmins. Yet not everyone wants, or can afford, a big, fancy smartwatch. For those folks, there is the Wyze Band. Wyze is a relatively young company that has made a name for itself by producing insanely cheap yet amazingly good smart home devices. Its Wyze Cam, Cam Pan, and Cam Outdoor are three of our absolute favorites and top several of our smart device roundups, and the company's smart bulb is one of the best you can buy for the price. It was initially a bit of a shock with Wyze dropped this smart fitness band on us, but what a great surprise it turned out to be! For less than $30, you get a very comfortable and stylish wearable that has a full color, customizable AMOLED display. There is an app on the device that lets you control your other Wyze smart home gadgets with a tap of the wrist, and you can also summon Alexa for information and to perform tasks, just as you would from an Echo device or other more expensive wearables like the Fitbit Versa 2. Pros: Up to two weeks battery life

Control smart home devices from your wrist

Customizable AMOLED display

Alexa built-in Cons: Changing bands can be a pain

Not great for social competitions or fitness app integrations

Only has one sport mode: running

App needs to be running in the background for smart features to work