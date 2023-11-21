Our favorite Android TV is on sale for Black Friday, and here’s why we love it

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to get a new TV. There are so many models on sale right now and among them is the one we named the best Android TV: the Hisense Class U8 mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google smart TV. Regularly $1,099.99 for the 55-inch model, it’s down to $698 on Amazon, a savings of 37 per cent or $401.99.

Why do we love this TV so much? Along with offering great picture quality, it also delivers quality audio. Enjoy the experience right out of the box, before you have the chance to get a speaker system or soundbar set up to go with it. (Heck, you might not even need one!) We love the sleek design with thin bezel, the 120Hz refresh rate that’s ideal for fast-action scenes and gaming, four HDMI ports for connecting a multitude devices, and voice control with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Hisense Class U8 mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google smart TV: $1,099.99 $698 at Amazon Named by our team as the best overall Android TV you can buy, the Hisense U8 mini LED ULED TV offers access to streaming services through the Google smart TV platform, stunning picture and audio quality, and tons of HDMI ports for connecting all your home theater devices. This deal marks the lowest price this TV has been in the last five months, and it’s a killer deal.

“The Hisense U8H series should be at the top of your list if you’re shopping for a smart TV with Google TV,” writes our review team. The hundreds of dimming zones via the mini LED set-up means you get image contrast that’s as close as it comes to OLED. Thanks to Wi-Fi 6e, you’ll get a reliable wireless connection as well.

Gamers looking for a TV for the games room to replace the old clunker that's been in there for years will love that two of the four HDMI ports have variable refresh rate (VRR) support and auto low-latency mode (ALLM). This automatically adjusts settings to the right mode so images are smooth and quick, whether you’re doing a Call of Duty campaign or racing cars with Super Mario.

The pair of 10W speakers for left and right channels combined with the built-in 20W subwoofer in the center of the back of the TV will be put to good use whether you’re gaming, watching the latest action movie, or cheering for your football team.

This Amazon Black Friday deal is for a display that the team says “knocks it out of the park.” Considering our reviewers describe the Hisense U8 as reasonably priced on a normal day, it's worth every penny at this deal and then some.