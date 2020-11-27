The Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent standalone VR headset. Whether you grabbed one recently or plan to get one over the holidays, you won't want to cut your time in VR short because your headset runs out of battery. One of the easiest ways to extend the life or the Oculus Quest 2 is to grab a battery bank. Luckily, Anker has several battery banks on sale for Black Friday .

This power bank stores up to 20,000 mAh, which adds a lot of power to your Oculus Quest 2. That power comes at the cost of size. It's roughly the size of a large cell phone.

Power banks are some of the most popular accessories for the Oculus Quest 2. They extend how long you can play in VR and also provide a counterbalance to the front of the headset if you attach the battery bank to straps on the back of the Oculus Quest 2. The battery pack that works best for you depends a bit on your head size and how much weight you want to carry around, so take a look to see which one fits your setup the best.

If you're also on the hunt for an Oculus Quest 2, it probably won't' go on sale over the holidays, but it's still worth picking up right now because of its excellent starting price.