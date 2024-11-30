The only mobile gaming controller you'll ever need is $63 for Cyber Monday

Mobile controllers are better than ever before, and there's a decent amount of choice if you're looking to get started. I tested a half-dozen in the last 12 months, and the one I ended up using the most is GameSir's G8 Plus. Unlike most mobile gaming controllers, the G8 Plus has full-size buttons and triggers, and that makes all the difference while gaming.



It also has hall effect thumbsticks, so you'll never see stick drift. The vibration motor has excellent feedback, and it's just enjoyable to use the thumbsticks and triggers. Best of all, the controller pairs over Bluetooth, so it works with just about any device — I used it with my iPhone 16 Pro Max, a dozen or so Android phones, foldables, and several tablets. You can use it with a Switch as well, and the versatility is a key selling point.



The G8 Plus retails for $99, but for Cyber Monday, it is available for $63 — that's a standout value when you consider just what you're getting.

GameSir G8 Plus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller: was $99 now $63 at Amazon The G8 Plus has anti-drift thumbsticks, and you can adjust the actuation of the triggers. The textured finish at the back feels great, you can easily slot in phones and tablets, and it has rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity. Ultimately, it's better than the Backbone One while costing less.

✅Recommended if: You want a controller that's great to hold and use. The full-size triggers and thumbsticks give the G8 Plus a distinct advantage, and I didn't notice any fatigue even after extended Balatro sessions.



❌Skip this deal if: You need a mobile controller that's portable, or if you have a phone with a massive camera island.

The design of the G8 Plus is a big differentiator; the full-size design with the ergonomic body makes holding and using the controller enjoyable. This was a problem with most other controllers I tested, but thankfully not an issue on the G8 Plus. The thumbsticks are among the best in this category, as are the triggers at the back. You get a decent amount of customizability with both, and there are custom buttons at the back that can be configured to in-game actions with relative ease.



As it has Bluetooth, it pairs seamlessly with just about any device — I didn't see any issues whatsoever in this area. The left side slides out to accommodate phones and tablets, and the soft rubber bridge ensures the controller doesn't scratch your device. Battery longevity wasn't a problem, and there's a USB-C port that lets you charge the controller while it's in use.



If you're mulling a controller that lets you play games on your phone and tablet with ease, the G8 Plus is easily one of the best around, and coming in at $63, it is one of the best deals this Cyber Monday.