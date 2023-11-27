The Echo Dot Kids falls to a record-shattering low price with this Cyber Monday deal

It's the last day of Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals, and it seems like the shopping season will go out with a bang. Just look at this awesome Echo Dot Kids deal for instance. The cutesy smart Alexa speaker is more than half off right now, bringing the price down to the lowest it's ever been. Usually sold for $59.99, you can get this speaker for only $27.99 on Amazon while the offer lasts.

Amazon's Echo Dot Kids (2022, 5th gen) comes in the same old orb shape as the past few Echo Dot models. While the form factor and embedded light remain the same, you get a lot of upgrades over the last generations that make this a worthwhile purchase. The 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids comes with better internals, so naturally, it sounds louder and better in general compared to its predecessors. It can also expand your Wi-Fi coverage up to 1000sqft and has a built-in temperature sensor for smart home routines.

Since this adorable smart speaker is made for children, you get Amazon Kids+ which adds a two-year worry-free guarantee, fantastic parental controls, and kid-appropriate content. There are also two fun Owl and Dragon designs to choose from, tickling the fantasy of kids and brightening up their rooms. Your child can ask Alexa questions, or make the assistant play music and read books out loud. It's an excellent educative and interactive present for any young child.