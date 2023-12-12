This last-minute Christmas deal gets you 45% off the Ring Video Doorbell (but be quick about it)
This Amazon deal is making Black Friday look bad!
If you're trying to finish up some last-minute Christmas shopping, a video doorbell deal from Amazon probably isn't high on your list. Still, why not treat yourself with some savings and upgrade your smart home this holiday season with an epic Christmas deal that slashes 45% off the Ring Video Doorbell?
That's 45 bucks of instant savings, plus you're getting one of the best smart home devices on the market, complete with an on-demand live video feed in 1080p HD, motion detection, and a super simple, wire-free installation.
Ring Video Doorbell:
$99.99 $54.99 at Amazon
Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? Consider the Ring Video Doorbell, a smart home security tool that gives you 1080p HD video recording whenever you need it, plus motion detection, night vision, and advanced privacy controls. Grab one of these video doorbells during Amazon's Black Friday sale and you'll save a whopping 45% on your purchase, no strings attached.
It's the kind of deal that we expected to disappear after Black Friday, and yet here it is in all its glory. That said, it could disappear at any time, so don't wait too long to make your move.
Price match: Best Buy - $54.99
✅Recommended for: people who want to incorporate a video doorbell into their smart home; Alexa fans
❌Skip this deal if: you already have a video doorbell that you love; you want to save video recordings without a subscription
Looking for more holiday deals? We've got you covered with our Android Central holiday gift guide — 22 deals you may have missed.
