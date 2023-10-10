I just secured my smart home for cheap with this Google Nest Doorbell deal during Prime Big Deal Days

If you're looking for an affordable smart doorbell deal during Prime Big Deal Days, we've got you covered. This 48-hour Amazon sale is a great way to protect your bank account from overpaying for things you need or want, much like Google's Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd Gen) is here to help keep your front door secure. By combining these two, you can save $30 on one of the easiest ways to keep an eye on what's going on at the entrance to your home.

The Nest Doorbell is the latest model from Google and combines all the helpful features you'd expect, and like many of the company's other products, like the Pixel 8 series, it will get better over time with software updates. I enjoyed using the device so much during my review that it has maintained its place at my front door.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen): $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon The Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) is more than just a doorbell with a camera on it. This can recognize people you know so you'll never miss an important visit, keep track of deliveries, and so much more. So don't pass up this deal to save money on one of the best video doorbells around.

One of the features I like most about the Nest Doorbell is its ability to remember faces. When someone approaches the doorbell, the camera views the person and will alert you that somebody is at the door. Then, if you know the person, you can mark them as known and label it. From then on, you'll get notified when your friend John is at the door. Then, you can choose to answer him or ignore him.

There are plenty of helpful features, like notification if a package arrives or leaves your door, solid night vision, 24/7 recording without a subscription, and more. Google has done a great job with this device, and it has only gotten better over the year I've been using it.

For some people, this doorbell may not be an option purely because it has to be hardwired to the home rather than operate from batteries. If that's the case for you, then there are some other fantastic options for video doorbells to choose from here.