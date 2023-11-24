I can't believe TP-Link's Tapo wireless outdoor camera is only $80 for Black Friday

With its Kasa lineup, TP-Link has been making some of the best smart home devices for years. But the new line of Tapo devices are picking up steam and becoming a fantastic options as well. That's why I'm so surprised the latest Tapo Wire-Free MagCam I just reviewed is on such a good sale right now for Black Friday.

Aside from the great price, this camera stands out because of the ease of setup and features packed into it. Starting with setup, once you charge it up via the included USB cable, the batteries are rated to last up to 300 days before you'll need to recharge them. Then, all you do is attach the metal plate to your wall along with the magnetic base — that's it!

The TP-Link Tapo Wire-Free MagCam is an easy recommendation with this deal

TP-Link Tapo Wire-Free MagCam: $119.99 $79.99 w/ $10 coupon at Amazon TP-Link Tapo is quickly becoming one of the go-to security cameras, and the Tapo Wire-Free MagCam is amongst the best. This is due to the great hardware and excellent features, which includes local storage to skip the cloud. So, do yourself a favor and pick this up for only $80. That's the cheapest that the wire-free camera has ever been, just don't forget to add the $10 coupon before you check out.

The camera has dual LED spotlights, color night vision, motion detection zones, AI detection, and excellent 2K video resolution. Oh, and because it's IP66 weather-resistant, you can even install it outdoors. Aside from skipping wires, the Tapo MagCam also forgoes the cloud with local storage with any of these great microSD cards for security cameras.

I was really impressed with how well the camera performed during my testing, and adding this to your home for only $80 is a deal too good to let pass by.