Best microSD card for your security camera
Safe, secure, and local
Security cameras have become so affordable in the last few years that more and more people are picking up these helpful gadgets. I say helpful because while these devices are typically focused on security, they can be used for keeping tabs on pets, watching nature, and other "non-security" reasons. But regardless of your reason for using one, it's a good idea to put some local storage in the camera. This lets you keep the footage accessible without paying for a subscription and we've rounded up the best microSD cards for security cameras for you.
Bet on the best
Samsung is known for making loads of excellent devices and accessories for them. The Samsung EVO Select microSD cards are fast, reliable, and come in many different storage sizes. Be sure to check the maximum microSD card your camera supports.
Trustworthy storage
SanDisk has been in the digital storage game for a very long time and is one of the most reliable brands on the market. Not only do these microSD cards offer up to 160MB/s read speeds, but they are also available in various storage sizes.
Time to go pro
While these may not offer the same speed as other options, these are rock-solid reliable microSD Cards. PNY memory cards provide plenty of speed to ensure smooth recording replay and will work for years to come.
Bargain win!
Netac may not have the same name recognition as other brands, but these microSD cards shouldn't be overlooked. Not only are they rugged and fast, but they cost far less than other options. These have been in more than just a few of my security cameras.
Royal treatment
This microSD card from Kingston is perfect for security cameras because it is designed to handle the constant reading and writing of data. The Endurance card is rated temperature, water, and shockproof, so you can trust it to do the job no matter the situation.
Never quits
If you need a microSD card for your security camera that you know will withstand extreme environments, provide excellent data retention, and is fast, then the Samsung Pro Endurance microSD card is the way to go.
Keep it local
Ensuring you have the best microSD card for your security camera is important. You found one of the best security cameras with local storage, like the EZVIZ C6 2K+. While many companies offer cloud storage for security cameras, which is a good thing in case your camera gets stolen or damaged, having backups locally is a wise decision.
Something you'll notice when shopping for microSD cards are the different symbols on the cards and other classes. Each of these things relates to the various features and functions of these data storage devices. Instead of re-explaining these differences, I'm going to refer to our post detailing the best microSD cards for Chromebooks, as fellow Android Central writer Andrew Myrick did an excellent breakdown of this topic over there.
Now the next time you add on to your home security system with a new camera, you'll be ready with the best microSD card for your camera and have it up and running in no time.
