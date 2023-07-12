Just bought a Motorola Razr Plus? I highly recommend you buy these accessories

If you didn't know, Prime Day is still happening, and Amazon has a pretty sweet deal on the Motorola Razr Plus. While it previously dropped the price by $150, the current discount is $100, which is still pretty awesome. Honestly, it's kind of a steal, especially since this phone just came out and is already my new favorite phone of 2023. But as you can see, the price is starting to climb back up, so you should snag one now while it's still discounted!

And while you're at it, there are a few accessories below I'd recommend you buy to get the most out of the Motorola Razr Plus. I've been using it as my daily driver for over a month, and I really wish I had some of these when I first for my hands on the phone. But hopefully, my recommendations can help you protect your phone and keep you juiced up throughout the day.

Motorola Razr Plus: $999 $899 at Amazon The Motorola Razr Plus is a fantastic foldable phone. It's got a powerful Snapdragon chip underneath and a large cover screen on the outside that lets you open apps, play games, take calls, capture images, and more without opening the phone. And for a new smartphone, it's pretty unbelievable that it's already $100 off with this Prime Day deal.

The first is an Anker 2-in-1 hybrid charger, which is probably one of the coolest accessories I've seen. Not only does it charge multiple devices at up to 65W when plugged into an outlet, but it can also act as a portable charger when you're out and about. When used in this mode, it provides up to 30W of power, which is perfect for the Razr Plus.

In my review, I noted how the Razr Plus battery hasn't quite lived up to Motorola's full-day claim in my use. It's not the worst, but it would be better, so having a fast charger like this when I'm on the go can be pretty helpful. Not to mention the Razr Plus doesn't come with a wall charger in the box, meaning you'll likely get your money's worth out of this charger.

Anker 2-in-1 GaNPrime PowerCore 65W: $99 $69 at Amazon This cool wall charger also doubles as a portable power bank, allowing you to use it on the go to share up to three devices with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. This is a must-have for power users who aren't always near a charging port, and you can snag one for 30% off at Amazon.

Of course, you'll need to protect this beautiful piece of hardware. We've already listed some of the best Razr Plus cases you can buy right now, but I'd recommend the Miimal bumper case. Not only does the red and black one look pretty badass, but it's got raised edges to protect the screens and cameras, a comfortable textured back for better grip, and 360-degree shock absorption.

And if the red and black color doesn't tickle your fancy, there are a couple of other colors to choose from.

Motorola Razr Plus Miimal bumper case: $11.99 at Amazon Protect your Razr Plus with this stylish case from Miimal. It offers full protection for the phone thanks to the raised edges and shock absorption. Plus, the polyurethane material feels comfortable in hand.

Over at Android Central, we love Armorsuit, and the MilitaryShield HD Clear Film screen protector for the Razr Plus is a must-have. It can provide added protection for the inner folding display and also protect that very large (and very fun) external cover screen, which is the best part about the Razr Plus.

Motorola Razr Plus Armorsuit MilitaryShield HD Clear Film: $11.99 at Amazon Don't fall victim to a cracked cover screen! Let the Armorsuit film screen protector give you extra piece of mind, especially if you're the clumsy sort (like me). It uses clear, yellow-resistant material that's easy to apply and helps prevent scratches with self-healing technology. There's also a lifetime replacement warranty.

Lastly, I'm a big fan of the audio on the Razr Plus, which sounds superb, thanks to Dolby Atmos. Having the right earbuds to take advantage of those audio chops is important, which is why I'd recommend the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. I love Jabra's earbuds, and while Motorola offers some audio tuning on the phone, Jabra's companion app lets you do even more tuning while offering great audio, clear calls, customizable controls, and more in a great design.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199 $134 at Amazon Jabra's best wireless earbuds are currently on sale for Prime Day, so you should act now because these are some of the best earbuds we've had the pleasure of reviewing. They sound great and will pair well with Dolby Atmos on the Razr Plus.

