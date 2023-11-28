Looking for last-minute Cyber Monday deals? Here's everything I actually bought

Whenever I tell people what I'm writing about over the course of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they always ask me if I actually buy the things I'm writing about. Well, I'm peeling back the veil a bit and showing you everything that I actually bought over the past few days.

Maybe you just need some ideas for the "techy" in your family or friend circle, or you're just trying to find a new present to give yourself. Hopefully, this list is helpful in giving you some type of direction. The only thing I ask is that you don't judge me too harshly.

Powkiddy RGB30: $119.99 $94.79 at Amazon If you've seen anything that I've written over the past few days, you've seen me mention retro gaming handhelds. Naturally, I picked up the Powkiddy RGB30 as soon as it went on sale. The unique 1:1 screen ratio is perfect for retro consoles, provided that you stick with anything below 16-bit.

Micro Center 64GB MicroSD Card (5-pack): $31.99 $19.99 at Amazon One recurring theme with these various retro handhelds is that the included microSD card isn't very reliable. With that in mind, and a plethora of handhelds around me, I snagged this 5-pack of Micro Center-branded microSD cards.

Adjustable Holder Stand Base for Steam Deck: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon Keeping with the handheld trend, I've been looking for an adjustable stand to use on my desk. This one is actually quite a bit more sturdy than I expected, but is perfect for my foldable phones and whatever gaming handheld I'm playing that day.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard: $99.99 (was $89.99) at Amazon As soon as 8Bitdo announced the Retro Mechanical Keyboard, I knew I would end up getting it. The day finally arrived when Amazon knocked 10% off, and everything you've read over the past week has been typed on that very keyboard.

Sumgsn Mechanical Keyboard Stand: $24.99 $19.49 at Amazon As someone who owns more keyboards than any person should own, I needed another keyboard stand. I already bought one of these, but I recently reassigned it to display a few of the handheld consoles I have.

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector (2100J): $35.99 $26.99 at Amazon One of the projects that I'm planning on completing is building out a charging station in my home office. This will be able to charge any device, any time, without much fuss. In order to give myself enough outlets, I snagged Anker's 2100J Power Strip when the Cyber Monday deals got underway.

Chouky Large Cable Management Box (2-pack): $36.99 $23.58 at Amazon This is just another piece of the charging station puzzle, as I'll need a way to try and hide the rat's nest of cables and chargers. These boxes are two different sizes, something I didn't realize at first, but at least there are some cable ties included.

Anker USB-C Bio-Braided 240W Cable (2-pack): $25 $19.99 at Amazon These Anker Bio-Braided cables work wonders for everything and anything that I need to charge. I specifically went with these ones because they are rated for up to 240W. This was important since I'll end up using these for everything from Chromebooks and my MacBook to phones and handheld consoles.

Anker USB-C to Right Angle USB-C Cable (2-pack): $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon Slowly, but surely, I've been coming around to the idea of using right-angle cables. These are set to be relegated to the charging station, but I might also just throw one in my bag for when I'm on the go.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro (Crystal Purple): $45.99 (was $37.37) at Amazon If you thought I was done with gaming stuff, you'd be sorely mistaken. This hasn't actually arrived yet, but it might be my third favorite Cyber Monday deal. I already have an SN30 Pro, but the D-Pad isn't working properly, giving me an excuse to buy this Special Edition Crystal Purple version.

sharge ICEMAG Magnetic Power Bank: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon I had absolutely no intentions of buying this, and frankly, had forgotten that it was on my Amazon shopping list. Then, Harish shared it as part of a collaborative roundup I was working on, and I just couldn't pass up the chance to save $30 on sharge's ICEMAG Power Bank.

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition with Carry Case: $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon Unfortunately (for my wallet), this was something else that I had been keeping my eye on for awhile. I love playing my Switch, but my fat hands get cramped after playing for more than 20 minutes. My hope is that this will help solve those cramping issues so I can actually finish Tears of the Kingdom.

tomtoc 14-inch Compact EDC Sling Bag: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon For reasons I'm not going to disclose here, I'm in need of a lightweight travel bag that I can just keep stocked and at the ready. After looking around, there were a few recommendations for this bag. It's large enough to carry a 14-inch laptop, tablet, and a bunch of other things, without me needing to overpack my LTT backpack.

OPPLE Light Master 4 Light Meter: $55.99 $36.19 at Amazon Okay, this one was actually for work, as I want to be able to help Nick with his PWM coverage whenever new devices arrive. This is the kind of rabbit hole that never ends, but it's absolutely fascinating and I'm hoping the OPPLE Light Meter will help me understand.

R4 SDHC with 32GB microSD Card: $28.99 $23.19 at Amazon So yeah, about those gaming handhelds. I recently picked up an old Nintendo DSi XL, but wanted an easier way to play all of my games from it. There are some other ways to do so, but the R4 card seems like one of the best solutions.

Microsoft Audio Dock: $249.99 $48 at Amazon I have to blame our compadres over at Windows Central for this one. It's not often that a well-reviewed Microsoft accessory gets such a steep price cut, but that's exactly what happened with the Audio Dock. I'm not sure how I'm going to end up using this, but for $200 off, I'll figure something out.

UGREEN 200W Nexode Charging Station: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon Until recently, I had been using a Satechi 4-port Charging Station. But, I guess I used it too much over the past few years because a couple of the ports started going out. While I really wanted to spring for the 300W version, it only has one USB-A port and I need more than that. So I "settled" for the 200W version.