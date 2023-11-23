With only $100 to spend, these are the Edifier headphones I'd opt for this Black Friday

Hurrah the holidays are upon us! Between eating good food, spending time with loved ones, and cramming to get your shopping, there's a lot going on. If you're reaching the end of your holiday budget, there's still hope. With just $100 in your pocket, you can still score a sweet Black Friday deal that delivers great value for money.

There are plenty of exciting audio tech and gear sales ongoing, and Edifier's sales are the ones to watch out for. If I only had $100 to spend on a pair of wireless headphones, I'd purchase the Edifier WH950NB without a doubt. These excellent hi-res headphones actually cost nearly $200 normally, but you can buy them for only $99.99 with this early Black Friday deal. Here's why they're a total steal at the price.

The Edifier WH950NB are premium headphones to the core

Edifier knows its way around any piece of audio gear. The well-reputed brand excels at crafting the best headphones, earbuds, and speakers. The Edifier WH950NB wireless headphones are just as good as you'd expect, with extremely comfy earcups that fold and an adjustable band.

You can use the Edifier WH950NB headphones via Bluetooth or opt for wired audio playback with the included AUX cable. You even get a splitter and a USB-C charging cable in with the headset, all inside the hard carrying case the headphones come in. Naturally, this delivers a premium unboxing and user experience.

Everything about the WH950NB headset screams flagship, especially its high-end features like Google Fast Pairing, Bluetooth 5.3, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, ANC, LDAC, and seamless multipoint connection. The buttons allow for extensive controls and you get USB-C fast charging. With average usage, these headphones deliver around 55 hours of playback.

Can't even manage $100? Edifier's discounted W820NB Plus cost about $50

So, you can't even stretch your headphone budget to $100. What now? Don't be upset, you can one-up the likes of the value-packed Anker Soundcore Q35 with the right deal. The Edifier W820NB Plus wireless headphones are fantastic, and they only cost $55.99 on sale right now.

The W820NB Plus might be cheap wireless headphones, but they're also full to the brim with upper-tier goodies like Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, LDAC, hybrid ANC, and support for both wired and wireless audio playback. There's no way you'd usually get such a fine Bluetooth headset for so less, but mercifully, Black Friday deals like this one are already live.

Sure, you get fewer hours of playback (49 hours) and Bluetooth 5.2 over 5.3, but the value prospect is phenomenal. The earcups are nearly as comfortable, the headband extends and retracts, and you still get wired fast charging via USB-C. Plus, there are lots of nice shades to choose from beyond the basic black and ivory hues, such as green, blue, and gray. If I were stuck with about $50 and some change, the Edifier W820NB Plus headphones are definitely what I'd buy.