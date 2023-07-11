Grab the Galaxy Buds Live at its lowest price ever on Prime Day

It's been a few years since the Galaxy Buds Live were released, but that doesn't mean that you should sleep on them. Samsung hasn't forgotten this unique set of wireless earbuds, continuing to push updates. And for Prime Day 2023, you can snag a set for yourself and save an incredible $85 on these beans.

The Galaxy Buds Live are perfect for those who don't like the idea of having headphones stuck in their ears. Instead, they are shaped in a way to use the curvature of your ears to keep them in place while still offering features found in many of the best wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $149.99 $64.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Buds Live might not be the latest and greatest wireless earbuds out there today. But the bean-like shape and Active Noise Cancelation make for a comfortable and reliable listening experience.

Some of the features you'll find with the Galaxy "Beans" include Active Noise Cancelation, Transparency Mode, and up to up to 30 hours on a single charge. Even with ANC enabled, you'll still get up to 20 hours between the Buds Live and the included charging case.

In a world where earbuds need to be "jammed" into your ear canal, the Galaxy Buds Live is a breath of fresh air. In our review, we said that "the Buds Live are darn near perfect," and that sentiment still holds up almost three years later. It also doesn't hurt that Prime Day has dropped the Galaxy Buds Live to its lowest price ever, so now's your chance to save big.