Get yourself some new headphones with ANC for less than $90 on Prime Day

We've already covered some pretty great deals on my favorite wireless earbuds, but those might not be for everyone. However, Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to find a great deal on headphones that are more suited to your needs. And for the majority of people, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are going to be the better choice, and now, you can save as much as 40% on Prime Day.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come in a close second for me when it comes to my favorite earbuds to use with the best Android phones. These earbuds offer surprisingly-great Active Noise Cancelation, and Samsung also throws a bunch of extra features such as 360-degree audio and support for Hi-Fi listening. Normally priced at $229, Samsung's best wireless earbuds are now down to just $179 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're using an Android phone or an iPhone. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are excellent earbuds and offer an instant upgrade for your listening needs.

Battery life for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is also pretty solid, as these earbuds are rated to last for up to 30 hours with ANC turned off, or 20 hours with ANC enabled. These are also great to use for workouts thanks to the IPX7 water resistance rating, And with HD Voice, you won't have to worry about sounding like you're going through a tunnel when you're on the phone.

However, the truth is that not everyone needs or wants a bunch of extra features, and just wants a solid set of headphones. That's where the Galaxy Buds 2 come in, as these earbuds also offer Active Noise Cancelation, despite not being quite as good as the "Pro" version.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon Prime Day brings the Galaxy Buds 2 almost down to its lowest price ever, as you can get these excellent headphones for less than $90 over at Amazon.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are also equipped with a total of three microphones that help with audio quality and noise reduction when you're on a call. The earbuds themselves offer up to 7.5 hours of playback time with ANC turned off, or 5 hours with ANC enabled. And if you don't have to worry too much about working out with these, as the Galaxy Buds 2 feature an IPX2 water resistance rating.

You'll also enjoy other features such as Auto Switch, allowing you to answer the call on your phone then go back to listening to music on the computer. The built-in touch controls were a bit finicky at first, but subsequent updates have improved the experience, offering a seamless experience when you want to skip tracks or adjust the volume.

