All the best Anker deals, starting as low as $20

Anker is the king of all charging brands and offers some of the most creative power solutions in the industry. From wireless charging power banks to USB-C chargers that plug into the mains and also act as battery packs, Anker's lineup is impressive.

Many of the brand's best chargers and power banks do not come cheap, which is why holidays like Black Friday are the best time to buy Anker's goodies. You can score a unique hybrid charger like the Anker 511 PowerCore Fusion 5K for half off on Black Friday, selling at a mere $19.99 on Amazon. The two-in-one hybrid charger plugs into a regular AC socket, but you can also use it on the go as a 5,000mAh portable power bank with 20W USB-C charging.

Then there's the adorable Anker Nano Power Bank which comes in six unusual shades and has a 5,000mAh rating. It's the tiniest little power bank imaginable, complete with a Lightning connector built-in. The Lightning variant costs only $19.99 on sale, but you can also score a discounted USB-C variant for $22.49 on Amazon, also on sale for Black Friday.

Best Anker deals under $25

Anker 511 PowerCore Fusion 5K: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon Available in black and blue, the 5,000mAh Anker 511 PowerCore Fusion 5K is a hybrid charger with 20W USB-C charging on the go as well as standard pins to plug into the mains and charge while plugged in.

Anker Nano Power Bank with Lightning Connector: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Anker Nano Power Bank with USB-C Connector: $29.99 $22.49 at Amazon Whether you choose the Lightning variant or the USB-C version, the 5,000mAh Anker Nano Power Bank is just as small, comes in five to six assorted colors, and has a foldable connector. Enjoy major savings while Black Friday deals last.

Anker Nano 3 47W 2 Port USB-C Charger: $29.99 $20.99 at Amazon This is the two-port version of the Anker Nano 3 USB-C charger. You get a total 47W power outage in a compact GaN charger with foldable prongs. This one comes in white, black, and blue.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10K: $27.99 $22.39 at Amazon It's the man, the legend, the incredible Anker PowerCore Slim 10K! Yes, this legendary power bank is actually on sale, giving you no reason to purchase anything else. This sleek 10,000mAh power bank comes with an A-to-C and a C-to-C cable and supports 20W wired charging.

Best Anker deals under $35

Let's say you want some more power and ports. In that case, $25 might not cut it. However, you can still grab some amazing Anker deals for below $35 with these Black Friday discounts.

Just look at the magnificent PowerPort Atom III Slim for instance. This elegant solution cleans up your desktop, ridding it of clutter but maintaining the ability to charge multiple devices at once. You get three USB-C and one USB-C port as well as PIQ 3.0 and a total 65W power outage.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon Score a neat 40% off the 65W Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim desktop charger. This GaN charging dock is heat efficient and hardly takes up any space. You get a power cord and an adhesive strip in the box.

Anker 334 MagGo Battery: $49.99 $31.49 at Amazon Have a MagSafe-compatible phone? The Anker 334 MagGo Battery is a compact battery pack that tops up iPhones at 20W wirelessly. Since it's MagSafe, the Anker 334 MagGo Battery clings to the back of your iPhone magnetically, with no cables or adhesive necessary.

Anker 521 Power Bank: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon The Anker 521 Power Bank is a 5,000mAh portable battery pack with two USB-C ports. You get 20W wired charging on the go and 47W when plugged into the wall socket. Its prongs are foldable and you can choose from five lovely shades.