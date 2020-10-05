Amazon's huge Prime Day sale is just over a week away but you can already start saving now. There's no need to wait until the virtual doors are kicked open on October 13 to grab yourself some bargains with a number of early Prime Day deals already live at the site.
Whether you're hoping to snag a Prime Day TV deal or score a saving on some headphones or a Kindle e-reader this year, it's already worth perusing Amazon with some pre-Prime Day savings available right now.
Best early Prime Day 2020 deals & sales
We've gathered up the very best early Prime Day deal you can buy right now below. These include tech and home products as well as some awesome pre-Prime Day promotions that get you Amazon credit to spend during the big sale itself.
We'll keep this list updated in the days ahead as we approach Amazon Prime Day so you'll want to check back regularly for all fo the best deals.
Audible annual membership | $50 off at Amazon
Fall in love with books in a new way; Subscribe to Audible and score a year's worth of credits up-front so you can fill out your library immediately. Today's deal saves Prime members $50 on a year-long membership and is only active through Prime Day on October 13 and 14.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen), 2-pack | $39.98 at Amazon
Score a pair of 3rd-gen Echo Dot smart speakers for just $20 apiece with this Prime-exclusive deal. That's $10 less than one Dot regular sells for. Use coupon code DOTPRIME2PK during checkout for the instant savings.
Amazon Fire TV Recast | $129.99 at Amazon
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you can watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. This $100 Prime-exclusive discount drops it back down to its all-time low price.
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $1 through Prime Day!
Kindle (Refurbished, 10th Gen) | $49.99 at Amazon
One way to save on the Kindle is by picking up a refurbished model at $40 off the price! This refurbished eReader has been tested and inspected to ensure it's in proper working condition and it even comes with the same warranty that a new model includes. You'll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
Apple AirPods Pro | $219 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $30 and brings these headphones to one of their best prices yet.
Amazon Fire TVs | as low as $100 at Amazon
Your options vary from 720p resolutions to 4K. Some have Alexa built in already and some come with a voice remote you can use to control them. The sizes go up to 50 inches, too, so even though these are super inexpensive they are still large enough for most rooms of the house.
Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 at Amazon
During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer is valid for Prime members only.
Spend $10 at Whole Foods Market, get $10 at Amazon
Spending $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or online via Amazon now through October 14 will earn you a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day! This deal is available for Prime members only.
Spend $10 at Amazon Fresh, get $10 for Prime Day
Another way to earn $10 for Prime Day is by shopping at Amazon Fresh stores. Spending $10 here will net you a $10 promo credit to use during the two-day shopping event. You must scan the QR code from the Amazon app during checkout to receive the credit.
Amazon Prime Video deals | Up to 50% off at Amazon
While you wait for Prime Day to kick-off, why not kick back with a good movie or binge a new TV show? Right now, Prime members can save as much as 50% on complete series purchases and movie rentals via Prime Video.
Instant Pot Duo, 6-quart | $79 at Amazon
Instant Pots are super popular these days because of their versatility and ease-of-use. If your kitchen is not yet equipped with one, today is your lucky day as the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo has dropped to just $79 ahead of Prime Day.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition | $34.99 at Amazon
This smart speaker lets kids play music, listen to stories, call friends and family, and more. Parental controls let you approve numbers to call, set daily limits, and automatically filter songs. It comes with 2-year worry-free guarantee and a 50% discount ahead of Prime Day.
Samsung Galaxy S20+ | $996 at Amazon
This pre-Prime Day deal takes over $200 of 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20+ models at Amazon. The S20+ features a 6.7-inch display, 5G, Space Zoom camera, fast charging, and more.
Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire HD 10 + Show Mode Charging Dock | $69.99 at Amazon
If you don't need the latest and greatest Fire HD 10, you can get the previous-gen model in certified refurbished condition for just $69.99. The deal gets even sweeter with a Show Mode Charging Dock included at no extra cost, effectively turning the tablet into an Echo Show when docked. That dock is usually $55 alone.
