Amazon's huge Prime Day sale is just over a week away but you can already start saving now. There's no need to wait until the virtual doors are kicked open on October 13 to grab yourself some bargains with a number of early Prime Day deals already live at the site.

Whether you're hoping to snag a Prime Day TV deal or score a saving on some headphones or a Kindle e-reader this year, it's already worth perusing Amazon with some pre-Prime Day savings available right now.

Best early Prime Day 2020 deals & sales

We've gathered up the very best early Prime Day deal you can buy right now below. These include tech and home products as well as some awesome pre-Prime Day promotions that get you Amazon credit to spend during the big sale itself.

We'll keep this list updated in the days ahead as we approach Amazon Prime Day so you'll want to check back regularly for all fo the best deals.

Let Thrifter help you

Prime Day just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it's really hard to maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Prime Day. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.