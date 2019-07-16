The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition is hands down the best tablet to get for your young ones, and as Prime Day rolls on it's the best time to buy. Normally you'll be paying $100 for one, but right now they're just $60 each, or two for $100. I have one for each of my kids and they love them — yours will too.

A two-year worry-free warranty, great chunky case, a year of FreeTime Unlimited and a great content library make the most affordable Fire tablet the one to get your kids.

Underneath the larger screen, these tablets are the same as the regular Fire 7, an already excellent budget tablet. But what makes these special is what Amazon bundles with it, which absolutely makes it worth the additional spend. For starters, you get a two-year worry-free, no questions asked warranty. If it breaks, no drama, simply send it back to Amazon and you'll be shipped a new one.

My kids both love theirs, and yours will, too

The kid-friendly interface available on the Fire 7 doesn't just make it easy for little ones to get their favorite app, game, or content. It's locked down in such a way that they can only access what you want them to have access to, and with FreeTime and its excellent parental controls, you have absolute power over what your kids are doing and how long they're doing it for.

Prime Day is the best chance to buy if you have more than one child, too. Besides a hefty discount on a single unit, if you buy two at the same time, Amazon will knock another $10 off the total, giving you two for $100. That's the same as one would ordinarily cost, so it's one heck of a deal.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.