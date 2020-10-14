Prime Day isn't just a time to pick up stuff yourself! You can shower your pet with some love with great Prime Day deals. Quite a few AmazonBasics items for pets are on sale right now, including beds, scratching posts, and carriers. You can also grab some great deals from other companies as well.
AmazonBasics Cat Condo Tree Tower | $11 off at Amazon
A throne for your feline friend
There's a good chance that your cat wants to majestically look over its kingdom and it can do so in comfort with this tower that features a hammock and two scratching posts.
AmazonBasics Pet Sofa Lunger Bed | $11 off at Amazon
Snooze in comfort
Your furry friend can snuggle up in comfort in this sofa lunger bed. It's made out of memory foam to cushion them and has raised sides for comfort.
AmazonBasics Small Animal Cage | $32 off at Amazon
For tiny friends
If you have a tiny pet, you'll want to grab this cage. It comes in three different sizes and includes a non-drip water bottle and a balcony.
AmazonBasics Unscented Poop Bags | $8 off at Amazon
Cleaning up
It's important to keep your favorite walking areas clean. These poop bags come with a clip to attach to your leash.
AmazonBasics Soft-Side Mesh Pet Travel Carrier | $14 off at Amazon
Bring them with you
Whether you're traveling to the vet in the car or just need to carry your pet with you, this carrier makes it easy. It's also small enough for many airline flights.
EASTBLUE Squeaky Dog Toys | $9 off at Amazon
Squeak squeak squeak
This squeaky toy is durable, so it should be able to survive quite a few play sessions. It's also oblong, which makes it a bit easy to grab if your dog has a smaller mouth. Make sure to look at the photos of the toy with dogs alongside it to gauge its size.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Professional Strength Stain and Odor Eliminator | $4 off at Amazon
Removing odors
This spray has enzymes to help reduce odors and stains. It can be used to clean carpets, floors, furniture, kennels, and litter boxes.
