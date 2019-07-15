There was a time when Board games were a lot of fun to play with family, then the dark ages came, where only Monopoly and Risk existed, and the world was without light. Then a new wave of games came along, ones that changed the old dynamics and made family nights fun again.

Carcassonne is one of those games — the pillars of modern gaming as I call them — and has come a long way since it came over from Europe and if you don't have it in your collection, you really should. Just click the link then tap view offers on the right, to claim it for just $20.

What's the playstyle?

Carcassonne is a build-your-game-board style of game, where you lay tiles to build the board as you play. This means that every time you play the game, it looks different, and plays differently depending on where you lay the tiles, so it has a tremendous amount of replayability.

Each of the players is trying to build in the area around the Carcassonne region of France and collect as many points as possible, all the while trying to stop the other players gaining points. You score points when you complete tasks such as completing roads, building cities, and occupying monasteries. You get to score these points as you play with some tasks left until the end. This is a favorite mechanic of mine, as you never really know who is winning until the very end.

The river expansion makes a big difference to the game as well, as it makes starting the game much easier and allows you to teach people how to play in a simple, linear way.

What makes it unique?

Carcassonne is what I call an infection vector. When you want to start playing board games — or if you have a group of people that haven't played very much — Carcassonne lets you quickly explain the rules and show people how this new style of games work differently from the games of old.

I put on a gaming night every month for the local neighborhood, and I use Carcassonne as a starting point for new players, those who are not sure if they want to play or not. It always works to bring them into the fold, because it contains elements of the classic games — moving pieces on a board, for example — while still adding new, exciting mechanics that make you want to play more. It got me started in the hobby, and I've used it to infect others.

If you are still unsure you should watch Wil Wheaton play it with his friends, or, you can take the plunge and buy it now. While you are there you should definitely check out our collection of other fantastic board games that are cheap on Prime Day.

