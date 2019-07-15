The Solo3 is slim, stylish, and folds down to a compact size for travel. These headphones last for up to 40 hours on a single charge and can go for another 3 with just a 5-minute charge. If you have an iPhone, they also pair incredibly easily thanks to Apple's W1 chip.

Bose is one of the leading brands when it comes to headphones, and the SoundLink IIs feature an advanced microphone system with wind and noise cancelation for making clear phone calls. They also support up to two Bluetooth connections at once for easy device switching.

The Arctis 7's claim to fame is its lossless wireless audio, with low latency and Discord certification. The S1 speaker drivers inside help deliver crisp, clear audio, and the headphones feature Dolby 7.1 when connected to a PC — though you can use them with an Xbox or PS4, as well.

These USB headphones are built for gamers, with a detachable noise-canceling microphone and Dolby 7.1 surround sound audio. They feature 53mm drivers and memory foam earpads, and they can even work with your Xbox One or PS4.

The Void Pro headphones are Discord-certified, with excellent audio, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and a built-in microphone for communicating with other players while gaming. They're wireless and built for comfort, and the logo can light up with different colors.

The XFree Tunes are affordable headphones with hi-fi audio that can be used wirelessly or plugged directly into an audio source. They're great for travel, with built-in passive noise-cancellation, and last for up to 40 hours from a full charge.

The 1000XM3 are some of the most popular noise-canceling headphones around. They sound great and block out virtually all surrounding noise, and you can put your hand over the right cup to selectively let noise back into the headphones.

We're seeing a ton of great deals on headphones this Prime Day. Whether you're a frequent traveler looking to block out all of that noise on your next flight or a gamer looking to up your experience with surround sound audio, there's no better to buy a new set of headphones. Here are some of the best deals we could find!

Prime Day only lasts until the end of Tuesday, and some of these deals may even run out before then, so if you've been considering one of these headsets, there's no better time to pull the trigger.

If it were our money, we'd go for the Sony WH1000XM3s, which offer a perfect blend of great audio quality and some of the best active noise-canceling we've ever heard in a pair of consumer headphones. They're perfect for travel, or just working out of a noisy coffee shop.

