Prime Day 2020 may have just gotten underway, but already we're coming across tons of amazing deals, like this bundle on the AmazonBasics Microwave with an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundled together for just $60!
You may not be familiar with the AmazonBasics Microwave, as it was a special device that Amazon launched at its fall 2019 hardware event. The idea behind the compact, affordable kitchen appliance is that you can control it with an Alexa-enabled device like an Amazon Echo smart speaker.
AmazonBasics Microwave and Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
The AmazonBasics Microwave was already a great deal, but now that they've thrown in an Echo Dot, you've got nothing to lose by trying it out!
The AmazonBasics Microwave features quick-cook voice presets to enable you to better control the device with your voice through Alexa. Yes, one of those presets is for popcorn, of course, but this nifty appliance can also automatically reorder you more popcorn when you're running low. And even better, you can save 10% on popcorn reorders. Sounds like the perfect device pairing for long nights of binge-watching your favorite Netflix or Prime Video shows!
In addition to the popcorn and other presets, Alexa is continually getting smarter and adding more presets to aid in meal prep. One of my favorite presets is "Alexa, reheat one cup of coffee." I use that one a lot. There is also an Ask Alexa button on the microwave so that when you're standing in front of it, you can just press it and ask Alexa to do your culinary bidding; no magic wake word or pleasantries required.
Now, in order to use Alexa to control the AmazonBasics Microwave from across the room or house, you will need to pair it with an Echo speaker or Alexa-enabled device. Thankfully, this bundle comes with the surprisingly good-sounding and competent Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker.
Our very own Joe Maring has spent a lot of time with the AmazonBasics Microwave and even reviewed it for AC late last year. He said that it had "a lot of added functionality here that you won't find on traditional dumb microwaves." If you're someone who geeks out at setting up your smart home, then this bundle just might bring you some joy!
