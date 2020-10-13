Prime Day 2020 may have just gotten underway, but already we're coming across tons of amazing deals, like this bundle on the AmazonBasics Microwave with an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundled together for just $60! You may not be familiar with the AmazonBasics Microwave, as it was a special device that Amazon launched at its fall 2019 hardware event. The idea behind the compact, affordable kitchen appliance is that you can control it with an Alexa-enabled device like an Amazon Echo smart speaker.

Food and fun AmazonBasics Microwave and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Sleeper deal of the day The AmazonBasics Microwave was already a great deal, but now that they've thrown in an Echo Dot, you've got nothing to lose by trying it out! $60 at Amazon

The AmazonBasics Microwave features quick-cook voice presets to enable you to better control the device with your voice through Alexa. Yes, one of those presets is for popcorn, of course, but this nifty appliance can also automatically reorder you more popcorn when you're running low. And even better, you can save 10% on popcorn reorders. Sounds like the perfect device pairing for long nights of binge-watching your favorite Netflix or Prime Video shows! Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more In addition to the popcorn and other presets, Alexa is continually getting smarter and adding more presets to aid in meal prep. One of my favorite presets is "Alexa, reheat one cup of coffee." I use that one a lot. There is also an Ask Alexa button on the microwave so that when you're standing in front of it, you can just press it and ask Alexa to do your culinary bidding; no magic wake word or pleasantries required.